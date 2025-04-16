Access Holdings Plc, a leading African financial services group, today, announced its audited financial results for the full year ended 31 December, 2024.

The Group delivered 88% year-on-year growth in gross earnings, rising from N2.594 trillion in 2023 to N4.878 trillion in 2024. The strong performance was driven by diversified income streams, with interest income growing by 110% to N3.480 trillion and non-interest income increasing by 47.8% to N1.397 trillion, supported by robust retail banking activities, digital expansion, and a dynamic trading strategy.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased by 19% to N867.0 billion, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to N642.2 billion, despite inflationary and macroeconomic challenges. Total assets grew by 55.5% to N41.498 trillion, and customer deposits rose by 47% to N22.525 trillion. Shareholders’ funds also increased by 72%, reaching N3.760 trillion.

In 2024, the Group made significant social and environmental impact across the continent, touching millions of lives and earning multiple industry accolades. Through various corporate social investment initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, health, and the environment, the Group reached over 21 million individuals across Africa. Its employee wellness programmes also covered 28,000 staff across operating entities. Access Bank, the flagship subsidiary, through its W-Initiative, disbursed loans to over a million women-led SMEs, advancing financial inclusion and gender empowerment.

The Group’s efforts attracted prestigious recognition and awards, including three Euromoney Awards for Excellence (notably ‘Best Bank for ESG’); International Finance Award for ‘Most Innovative Bank for Community Development and Community Engagement’; and World Economic Magazine Award for ‘Most Sustainable Bank’.

In terms of economic sustainability, Access Bank recorded strong strides through its Economic, Social and Governance (ESG) programmes. It facilitated $437.42 million in DFI inflows to support MSMEs across Africa, disbursed 1.6 million digital loans to low-income individuals, and booked its first N1.4 billion diaspora mortgage loan.

The Group also achieved a 13.4% reduction in operational emissions, planted 57,302 trees, and enabled solar power adoption for 226 homes and businesses. Its headquarters was awarded the IFC EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Green Building Certification for sustainable design and construction standards.

In addition, Access employees contributed 228,500 volunteer hours to various community development programmes, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to inclusive and purpose-driven impact.

The Group is focused on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders, while reinvesting in innovation, infrastructure, and cross-border expansion. Its banking subsidiary launched operations in Hong Kong, received regulatory approval in Malta, and successfully integrated its operations in Zambia and Tanzania, expanding its global footprint.

Access Bank posted significant gains across all performance metrics, with interest income growing by 110% and fees and commissions rising by 81%. International subsidiaries contributed 48.5% to the banking segment’s PBT, demonstrating strong execution across key markets.

In 2024, Access Holdings also became the first institution to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation directive, raising ₦351 billion through a rights issue. The proceeds are being strategically deployed to strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance liquidity, and fuel long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Access Holdings remains committed to building a more inclusive, sustainable, and profitable future, delivering value not just to shareholders, but to society and the environment at large.

