Considering the pivotal role smartphones are playing in our lives today, securing them is an ever-important consideration for manufacturers. Apple does it with iCloud Activation Lock for its devices, and Google does it with Google Factory Reset Protection for Android devices. What FRP does, why you need an frp bypass tool and how you can bypass FRP with an FRPbypass tool is the whole purpose of this article. Read on to find out more if you are locked out of your Android phone and are stuck at the FRP screen.

Part 1: What Is FRP Bypass and Why Do We Need FRP Bypass Tool?

Part 2: Using Dr.Fone to Bypass FRP On Android Phones

Part 3: Tips To Avoid Getting Stuck At FRP

Final Words

Part 1: What Is FRP Bypass and Why Do We Need FRP Bypass Tool?

To unlock android phone stuck on Google FRP screen, you need to know what Google FRP is. FRP is Google’s way to deter theft of your Android device. After a factory reset, the software locks the device and puts it in a state called Factory Reset Protection. To unlock the device and proceed with setup, you need to login to the Google Account that was being used on the device prior to factory reset.

Now, if you have reset your device, you will know the credentials and can proceed. But a thief cannot. This is how it is useful to users. However, sometimes, it causes more problems than it solves.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Suppose you bought a used device, and the previous owner did not disconnect the device from their account. Then, the device will be in FRP state, and you will need to bypass FRP.

Suppose you have an old Android phone and are using a Google Account you have forgotten the credentials to. Or someone else had setup the phone for you and you can’t get the credentials from them. What do you do?

Clearly, you’ve taken the first step and are searching for a solution. How about we help you out and give you a seamless method to bypass FRP on Google devices so you can unlock Android phone and set it up for use?

Part 2: Using Dr.Fone to Bypass FRP On Android Phones

You will read it everywhere; Wondershare Dr.Fone is the onlysmartphone utility tool you could ask for. The reason is simple – whatever you could think of doing, Wondershare Dr.Fone can help you do that in minimum number of clicks. That’s it – that’s the pitch!

Facing smartphone overheating issues? Dr.Fone can fix that. Phone constantly rebooting or stuck at boot screen or something similar? Dr.Fone can fix that. Want to trade in your old smartphone and want to wipe the device storage so that nobody can recover its contents? Dr.Fone can help you wipe your device storage securely. Want to take device backups or backup specific stuff on your phone to your computer? Dr.Fone is the tool you need. Android phone locked at FRP? Bypass FRP on Android phones with Wondershare Dr.Fone!

Steps To Follow

The general steps are same regardless of device manufacturer, yet Dr.Fone lists out specific steps for your chosen manufacturer for complete peace of mind. Here are steps for bypassing FRP on Android.

Step 1: Launch Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (Android).

Install Dr.Fone on your Windows or Mac computer, launch the app and click the Screen Unlock banner or go to Toolbox > Screen Unlock to launch that module.

Click Android > Remove Google FRP Lock.

Step 2: Choose the phone manufacturer from the list of supported manufacturers. Choosing a different manufacturer may show different instructions.

Follow the instructions and click Send Notification. Click OKonce a notification is sent.

Step 3: Continue with the instructions to bypass FRP.

Once FRP is bypassed, click Done.

You can now disconnect the device from the computer and continue with setup!

Part 3: Tips To Avoid Getting Stuck At FRP

Google FRP is completely avoidable if you know what to do! Google FRP only surfaces when the device is reset to factory settings while being attached to a Google Account, so to avoid getting stuck at FRP, all you need to do is take precautions. Here are tips to avoid getting locked at FRP screen.

Tip 1: If You Are Buying a Used Phone

When buying a used Android phone, make sure you buy face to face. That way, you can then ensure that the seller has disconnected the device from their Google Account. In doing so, they would disable FRP, and the device will be completely unlocked for anyone to setup as theirs.

Tip 2: Before Resetting Your Phone

If you love being on the cutting edge and keep installing new beta OS, or if you are in the habit of resetting your phone to factory settings periodically to ensure ship-shape, do one thing. Sign out of your Google Account before resetting the device to factory settings. That’s it. Then, you will not have to face FRP ever again!

Final Words

No, there is nothing to worry if your newly purchased used phone asks you to enter credentials that you do not know. You don’t have to go track the seller and ask them to do anything, although that is one option if you know them well enough. Instead, what you should do is download Wondershare Dr.Foneand use Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (Android) to easily bypass FRP on your Android device in just few clicks. What’s more, you can use Dr.Fone to do so much more than merely unlocking your phone in times of need. Dr.Fone really is the only smartphone companion you will ever need, and once you use it, you will wonder how you ever did without it!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

