Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State (L) consoling his Kano State counterpart, Governor Abba Kabir

Katsina State Governor and the Chairman Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has paid a condolence visit to Kano State following the passing of the esteemed Galadima of Kano, Abba Sanusi, who served as the eldest member of the Kano kingmakers until his death at the age of 91.

Governor Radda first visited his Kano State counterpart, Governor Abba Kabir, to convey the sympathy of the government and people of Katsina State.

“The loss of such a venerable figure as the Galadima of Kano affects us all, as our shared heritage and traditions will definitely miss his absence,” Governor Radda said.

Governor Kabir, in his response, thanked Governor Radda for his show of solidarity, noting that the visit is a testament to the profound bond the two states shared.

Mr Radda further proceeded to the palace of the 16th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. There, he expressed heartfelt condolences to the royal court, while recognising the irreplaceable wisdom and guidance that the late kingmaker had provided.

Emir Sanusi acknowledged the painful void left by the kingmaker’s passing, especially given the current circumstances in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Your presence during this difficult time strengthens the bonds between our people,” the emir replied Governor Radda.

Governor Radda concluded his sympathy mission with a visit to the residence of the late Galadima, where he was received by family members of the eldest son, Abdullah Abbas, who serves as the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the government, people of Katsina State, and the entire Northwest region, Governor Radda offered prayers for the eternal rest of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“May Allah grant the late Galadima of Kano Aljannah Firdaus, and may He give the family, the Emirate Council, and the entire people of Kano State the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the governor prayed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

