The PayIDGambler website was established in 2022 by Alexis Collins and quickly gained trust among Australian gambling lovers. It offers high-quality PayID guides, created by the team of experts, who were in the industry for many years. In this article, we are going to review the main aspects of the PayIDGambler’s guides and analyse the team’s values with the help of special interviews of the expert’s.

What the Readers Can Find On the PayIDGambler?

Our team deeply researched the PayIDGambler.net website and its content, so now we are ready to share the information that it provides. Here the Australian gamblers can find:

• unique insights about PayID

• how to link PayID to different Australian bank accounts

• guide on how to make deposits and withdrawals

• fees and limits of PayID payments

• PayID pokies recommendations

• tips on how to enhance

• tips on how to spot a PayID scam

• the best alternatives to this payment method

• a guide on how to use PayID in casinos that do not accept it

On the PayIDGambler website, you can find not only these themes, but also many other useful and handy tips, which definitely will answer all the questions about PayID.

PayIDGambler’s Professional Team and Their Values

Many things are important to make a website gain popularity and trust among the readers. Today, the PayIDGambler’s team shared some of the most important in their opinion.

“As the PayIDGambler’s creator and editor-in-chief, I can confidently say that the main values for us are transparency and honesty. Our website sincerely reviews all the pros and cons of using PayID in the online gambling sphere, which means we are trying our best to create the perfect detailed content for our users. Moreover, we never use any AI-generated content, because we genuinely believe that the first-class and objective opinion can be provided only by real human professionals.” — shares Alexis Collins, the website’s editor-in-chief and a gambling expert.

Moreover, the quality of the content is being regularly checked by the content editor Kylie Mino, who says:

“When it comes to my work, I try my best to provide the PayIDGambler’s readers with the most high-quality content without any, even the smallest, mistakes so they would explore the PayID iGaming world uninterrupted and as pleasant as possible.”

Earning Money Without Selling the Honesty

As many readers know, affiliate marketing is a type of advertisement, where one platform encourages its users to visit the partner links and consume the company’s products and services. This means that when PayIDGambler’s readers visit and create an account in the recommended online casinos by the platform’s links, the website receives a commission. Alexis Collins decided to share how it works on PayIDGambler:

“Of course, everyone understands that the website needs to earn money for covering running costs, paying staff or improving the overall quality of the website. However, PayIDGambler never gives any recommendations to the casinos that weren’t verified and deeply researched by our team and me personally. I truly believe that choosing a genuine honest to the readers over money is the key to a successful and well-trusted platform.”

PayIDGambler’s Communication with Customers

One more important thing to gain the trust among the readers is contact and communication with them. PayIDGambler’s users are sure that only the real experts, who care about their customers provide them with the most trustworthy, relevant and top-tier information, because there are a few types that they can communicate with the creators of the platform and even with other readers.

For example, Alexis Collins created a PayIDGambler Community, where all the Australian gamblers can chat not only with one another but also with Collins and her team directly. Moreover, there is a website’s Casino Complaint Form, which is not a direct communication, but still ensures all the Aussies that they will receive professional customer support at PayIDGambler, if they get in any casino troubles. And finally, the readers can write on PayIDGambler email info@payid-gambler.net, if any of the previous communication methods don’t suit them.

PayIDGambler’s Expert Alexis Collins Shares Her Thoughts on PayID’s Future Specially for this Interview

Specially for our article, Alexis Collins decided to share her expert opinion on PayID’s future:

“Well, in my own gambling journey I prefer PayID payment method, but now I want to share my opinion on PayID’s future. To totally decide if it has a big future we need to understand all its pros and cons. I would say that the main strengths are the instant paying process of both small deposits and big withdrawals, high level of security due to SSL encryption and the absence of any additional charging fees.

But we still can’t deny the fact that there’s a lack of anonymity, as anyone could know the user’s name through the email and the 2019 case, where personal data of almost 100,000 were exposed due to the system’s glitches.

However, as at the moment PayID has more than 12 million users and continues to regularly improve, I believe that after a while PayID disadvantages will be totally corrected and it will be the number one payment method on the Australian gambling marketplace.”

