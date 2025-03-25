The Federal Government and the NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV), have called for collaboration among stakeholders in the oil-production communities to ensure sustainable development. This call was made by the Managing Director of FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, at the KEFFESO Stakeholders Forum held at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

In line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the KEFFESO Host Communities Development Trust (KHCDT) was established by NNPC/FIRST E&P in 2023. The trust convened the KHCDT stakeholder forum with the theme, ‘Envisioning Sustainable Community Development in Niger Delta Host Communities: Identifying Challenges and Actualising the PIA Paradigm Shift’ to provide a platform for dialogue, reflection, and collaboration amongst Host Community Development Trusts. The event had in attendance representatives from oil and gas regulatory agencies, over 100 Host Community Trusts, Settlors and representatives from the private sector.

In his keynote address at the event, Lokpobiri commended NNPC/FIRST E&P for sustaining the strategic partnership with the KEFFESO Host Community Development Trust (KHCDT) and stressed the need for the leadership of various host communities to work harmoniously.

“The KEFFESO Host Communities Development Trust has shown its commitment to utilize the funds provided for them to ensure that there is meaningful development in the host communities. I believe that when community leaders work together, they can bring about real development,” he said.

In his remarks, Managing Director, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, who was represented by the General Manager, Engineering and Capital Projects, John Alamu described the company’s establishment of the Trust as a tangible demonstration of its enduring commitment to supporting the host communities’ long-term socio-economic development. He acknowledged the notable strides achieved by the Trust through the implementation of impactful interventions across health, education, infrastructure, water, capacity building and local content development.

Also speaking, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Seyi Omotowa, who was represented by the Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Edith Lawson, explained that the forum serves as an opportunity to develop actionable strategies that could foster sustainable development, ensuring that the benefits of the Petroleum Industry Act are not only realized but equitably distributed among stakeholders.

According to Mr Omotowa, the Petroleum Industry Act represents a significant shift in policy and approach, offering a framework for more equitable resource management and community development.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Chairman, KEFFESO Host Communities’ Development Trust (KHCDT), HRH Moko-ama Sangana Kingdom, Moses Theophilus, in his remarks said that implementing the PIA has the potential to bring about transformative changes, ensuring that the benefits of oil and gas activities reach those in oil producing host communities.

While expressing profound gratitude to the NNPC/FIRST E&P JV for the invaluable support in establishing the KHCDT, he noted that the prompt funding and commitment to the development of the KEFFESO communities by the company has been instrumental in bringing the forum to life.

Commenting on the forum, The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Safety, Environment and Community, John Tonlagha, stated that institutionalization of the community development trust initiative remains a defining moment in Nigeria’s petroleum sector unlike previous community development efforts that lacked focus on governance, transparency and accountability.

The event also included a series of panel sessions that highlighted challenges confronted by the host communities and possible solutions to improving the welfare of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

