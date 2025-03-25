President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

President Tinubu applauded the former president for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition.

The president stated that Mr Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirmed his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

The president recalled the former president’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

President Tinubu celebrated this landmark achievement with former President Jonathan and thanked the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 25, 2025

