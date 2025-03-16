Governor Uba Sani has said that his preoccupation is to serve the people of Kaduna State who elected him rather than engage in baseless and idle talks which will add no value to governance.

The Governor said that in the last 22 months, his administration has intervened in the agricultural sector, enhanced education and brought security in areas that were most affected by insecurity in the past.

Governor Sani who spoke after the Iftar dinner with Kaduna Social Media Influencers at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Saturday, said that he is focused on governance and will not be distracted by quarrelling with anyone.

He disclosed that the scarcity of pipe-borne water supply which has been plaguing Kaduna State in the past, will soon be addressed, promising that water will be available in all the 23 local government areas by the end of the year.

The Governor recalled he declared a state of emergency in the water sector when he assumed office because the capacity utilisation of the water supply scheme was less than 5%.

He disclosed that the capacity has now risen to 30% and by the end of the year, it will reach 100%.

He said that his administration has cleared the salary backlog of Kaduna State Water Corporation staff amounting to N800 million, adding that ‘’we have settled electricity debts worth N1.3 billion. We are also retrofitting all small water supply schemes in all the 23 local governments.’’

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Governor also reiterated that peace has returned to Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas which were threatened by insecurity during the last administration.

According to him, the Birnin Gwari cattle market which had been closed for over 10 years due to security challenges, was opened last November and business is now booming there. He added that on a daily basis, over 30 trailers load cattle from there to the southern part of the country.

Mr Sani commended the social media influencers for highlighting the activities of Kaduna State Government, promising to support them in their efforts to promote the administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Kaduna Social Media Influencers, Adam Garba, thanked the Governor for hosting them for Iftar, adding that this was the first time that any Governor has done so.

The Chairman equally commended Governor Sani for the support that he has been giving to them, pointing out that the State Government had earlier given them Ramadan palliatives.

Mr Adam however pleaded with the Governor to provide employment to some of their members who have requisite qualifications, when job opportunities are available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

