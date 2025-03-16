Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan: Charly Boy blasts National Assembly, calls out corrupt leaders

Renowned entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, criticised Nigeria’s National Assembly and political leaders over the controversy involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. In an Instagram post, he condemned the country’s leadership as corrupt and accused Supreme Court judges and law enforcement of enabling a flawed system.

He described the National Assembly as a gathering of corrupt individuals, including “drug traffickers and sexual predators” who lack integrity. Lamenting that criminals hold power, he referenced Akpabio’s alleged sex scandal, criticising how victims are punished while the guilty go free.

Babymama Ashabi hosts private dinner for Portable’s 31st birthday

Nigerian singer Portable’s fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, went all out to celebrate the “Zazuu Zeh” crooner’s 31st birthday with a private dinner. The Nollywood actress shared a video of the intimate moment on Instagram, showing them seated in a candlelit room with a lavish spread of food, including turkey, rice, spaghetti, fried plantains, cake, and wine.

Expressing her love, Ashabi wrote, “There’s no love without actions. Words alone can’t interpret my love for you.” Her gesture sparked reactions online, with fans commenting on the growing competition between Portable’s wife and baby mamas in celebrating him.

Lege Miami slams VDM over child molestation allegation

Nigerian actor Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, reignited his online feud with social media critic Verydarkman (VDM). The clash began after VDM addressed President Tinubu through his son, Seyi, prompting him to dig up a past allegation against Lege. In a resurfaced 2021 report, VDM claimed Lege was accused of “forceful entry” involving a 16-year-old, which he alleged led to the actor leaving Nigeria.

Responding in a video, Lege dismissed the allegations and fired back, demanding that VDM produce his parents’ JSS3 school certificates. “Since you’re so interested in my past, go and dig out your late mother’s dead body,” he retorted. He also vowed to continue the fight, insisting he had enough time to take on the critic.

Mr Macaroni tackles critics calling him hostile to Governor Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni reaffirmed his decision to ignore Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu if they meet again. This comes after he was criticised for snubbing the governor at a public event in 2023, a moment caught on camera. Addressing the backlash on social media, he insisted he would do the same again, saying, “Next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me, I won’t answer.”

Mr Macaroni expressed frustration over being repeatedly targeted for his stance, clarifying that while he chooses not to associate with the governor, he has no issues with those who do. He also called on Nigerians to focus on holding their leaders accountable, stating, “The people are suffering! Instead of you to hold your leaders accountable, you are busy kissing their bumbum.”

This is the last time I will address this matter.

It is not worth my peace of mind.

Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwoolu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him. And this time, even if he calls me I won’t answer.

You people… — Mr Macaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 10, 2025

Chloe Bailey hints at breakup with Burna Boy

American singer Chloe Bailey hinted at a split from Nigerian artiste Burna Boy following the controversy surrounding him and socialite Sophia Egbueje. The duo first sparked dating rumours in December 2024 after they were seen getting cosy at a club in Nigeria. Burna seemingly confirmed their relationship in February by gifting Chloe a matching Rolex during a romantic dinner.

However, Chloe recently unfollowed Burna on Instagram amid the sex-for-lambo allegations. In a new music cover posted on X, she appeared to swipe at him, singing, “I do not need to buy a man to give me love… You are not even worth it. You got me out here looking crazy.” This comes after an audio leak where Sophia claimed Burna broke his promise of buying her a Lamborghini after their alleged affair.

Tope Alabi’s daughter’s wedding photos, videos trend

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, recently married her partner, Oluwole, in a private ceremony that has since gained attention online. More photos and videos from the event have surfaced, capturing special moments, including Tope Alabi beaming with pride in a stunning powder blue dress beside her daughter in a beaded white gown.

The wedding was graced by notable celebrities, including Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, whose presence sparked reactions among fans. Clips from the ceremony showcased the joyful atmosphere, with lively celebrations marking the occasion.

How being single, childless at 40 made me teary — Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa opened up about her journey after turning 40, admitting that she once felt emotional about being single and childless. Speaking on her show, ‘Toke Moments,’ she revealed that she used to question how she got there but has since embraced her reality with gratitude. “If I had gotten married again, I would have divorced again,” she stated, acknowledging that life’s lessons keep unfolding and regret is exhausting.

Encouraging her fans, Makinwa urged them to accept their truths and shift their mindsets. She declared that despite not being married or having children, she remains one of the strongest voices in Africa. “They can’t shame the shameless,” she said, highlighting her success in building an empire and living a fulfilling life. Her candid revelations sparked reactions online, with fans sharing their thoughts and offering advice on her future.

After IP controversy, Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word’ movie crosses 12 million views in 7 days

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli was accused of using footage from a travel documentary filmmaker in her movie ‘Love in Every Word ‘without permission. The film was briefly removed from YouTube over a copyright claim but was later restored. Chinedu, our Travel and Tour founder, called out Omoni in an open letter, stating that his visuals of Awka, Amawbia, and Osumenyi were used without credit.

He urged her to acknowledge his work, stressing the importance of respecting creators’ rights. Despite the controversy, ‘Love in Every Word’ recently set a new record, hitting 12 million views in just seven days. Omoni celebrated the milestone on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. However, this is not her first copyright dispute, as she faced similar issues in 2017 with ‘Okafor’s Law’ and a script resale scandal.

Kcee, Regina Daniels called out for rocking fake designer outfits

Luxury fashion brand T20Luxury, dubbed fashion police, accused Nigerian singer Kcee of wearing a counterfeit designer shirt. The brand suggested that his stylist or personal shopper may have “unknowingly provided the item” and advised him to source from verified vendors. They emphasised that celebrities have a responsibility to promote authenticity in the industry.

Similarly, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was called out for allegedly carrying a fake Chanel bag just days after being accused of unboxing a fake Rolex watch. The fashion police highlighted differences between her bag and the original, suggesting that her stylist might have supplied her with counterfeit items.

Ijoba Lande’s estranged wife alleges assault and challenges him to share cheating evidence

The marital drama between comedian Ijoba Lande and his estranged wife, Darasimi, continued as she challenged him to release evidence of her alleged affairs. In a new interview with Bisola Adebayo, Darasimi denied claims that she had been unfaithful. She stated that the only incident was a “Truth or Dare” game where she sat on actor Baba Tee’s lap. She also accused Lande of being addicted to gambling, revealing that he once lost ₦2 million in a single day.

Darasimi further alleged that Lande physically assaulted her and failed to provide for their home. She claimed she married him despite his financial struggles and even financed most of their wedding introduction. In response to Lande’s accusations that she allegedly slept with 21 men in the movie industry, she boldly dared him to provide proof.

Land dispute: Lizzy Anjorin cleared as court dismisses charges

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin was exonerated of all criminal charges in a legal battle involving businessman Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile) and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited. The case, heard at the Upper Area Court I in Ilorin, turned positive when the Kwara State Attorney General took over and moved for its dismissal. Presiding judge Hon. Yunus Kayode upheld the request, effectively discharging Lizzy of all allegations.

Reacting to the ruling, Lizzy explained that the case stemmed from a land dispute in Lagos, but the complainant filed a criminal suit against her in Ilorin to have her imprisoned allegedly. The actress thanked her legal team, fans, and the Ilorin judiciary for ensuring a fair trial. The actress emphasised that the verdict reaffirms the integrity of the Kwara State judicial system.

Yul Edochie shows off Judy Austin’s pregnancy bump, reveals number of kids they want

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, joyfully flaunting her baby bump while dancing to Lawrence Oyor’s song ‘Favour.’ The couple, already parents to two children, are expecting their third.

In the post, Yul expressed his admiration for Judy and hinted at their plans to expand their family further, suggesting they might have up to seven children. His declaration sparked reactions online, with many commenting on the couple’s growing family.

Ifeluv drags Oluwadolarz, shares more messy cheating details

Social media influencer Ifeluv once again accused her fiancé, Oluwadolarz, of infidelity, claiming he has been involved with multiple women, including those in his skits. She alleged that some had terminated pregnancies for him and insisted he had no significant assets, rented his car, and never funded her trips abroad. She also defended his mother, urging people not to blame her, and revealed that he allegedly threatened often to take his life whenever she tried to leave.

In response, Oluwadolarz shared screenshots from their past conversations, accusing Ifeluv of cheating on him with a director named KC. He claimed she had him arrested after he visited her house and found their son home alone. He also expressed frustration over KC’s involvement in their relationship. The ongoing drama has divided fans, with many suggesting they resolve their issues privately.

‘I don’t want a child out of wedlock’ — Rema

Nigerian singer Rema is not open to having children out of wedlock and strongly opposes promiscuity. In an interview with Rolling Stone, where he made history as the first Black African star to grace the cover, Rema emphasised that he is an intentional man who wants to build a strong family. He added that he does not wish fatherhood to happen by mistake and is deliberate about his choices.

Rema also spoke about his relationships with fellow artists Ayra Starr and South African singer Tyla, describing them as family and good friends. Meanwhile, American singer and actress Selena Gomez praised Rema, expressing her admiration for his artistry. She revealed she was already a fan of ‘Calm Down’ before collaborating on its remix and believes he has an unlimited future in the industry.

Wumi Toriola calls out food blogger Chef T over collaboration request snub

Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola called out popular food blogger Chef T, also known as Diary of a Kitchen Lover, for ignoring her request for a collaboration. Wiumi shared a screenshot of their Instagram conversation from August 2024, where she had reached out for a partnership, but Chef T never responded. Expressing her frustration, the actress suggested that Chef T had grown too big to support others, writing, “Diaryofakitchenlover feels like she doesn’t need anyone again, na only she grow her. Shey na December me sef come out?”

Wumi’s post sparked a wave of reactions online, with some social media users agreeing that Chef T should have at least responded, while others criticised the actress for feeling entitled. Some argue that collaboration is not by force, and a simple “yes” or “no” would have been polite, while others think that Toriola’s request seems more like an attempt to promote her movie than a fair partnership. Chef T has yet to respond to the actress’s claims.

Streamer Peller under fire for calling Runtown ‘up-and-coming artiste’

TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, sparked controversy by calling Nigerian singer Runtown an “upcoming artiste” during a TikTok live session. When a fellow TikToker suggested Runtown as a guest, Peller dismissed the idea, saying he only wanted popular artists. His comment angered many online, who saw it disrespectful to the singer.

The TikToker later apologised for his statement after facing intense backlash. However, some believe Peller’s remark reflects Runtown’s reduced presence in the music industry. Runtown was famous for hits like Gallardo and Mad Over You.

Bobrisky advises crossdressers to return to their gender amid James Brown’s alleged struggles

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky reacted to reports that his colleague, James Brown, is facing financial struggles. The claim, made by Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam, alleged that James Brown had gone broke and was moving his belongings to friends’ houses.

In response, Bobrisky, in an Instagram post, took shade at fellow Nigerian crossdressers, advising them to return to their original gender. The media personality boasted that crossdressing thrived in Nigeria because of him and claimed that his departure to the UK had left others struggling. Bobrisky also lamented that his peers saw him as a competitor instead of appreciating his influence, declaring himself the “undefeated woman in Africa.”

