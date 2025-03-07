Are you searching for poker sites that operate outside the GamStop self-exclusion scheme? Many players look for poker sites not on GamStop to enjoy unrestricted gameplay, bigger bonuses, and more flexible payment options. These platforms are licensed offshore and welcome UK players who prefer more freedom in their gaming experience.

In this guide, we will explore the best poker sites not on GamStop, covering their benefits, risks, game selection, and how to sign up. Whether you’re a casual player or a seasoned pro, you’ll find the best options here.

List of the Best Online Poker not on Gamstop

Best Poker Sites not on Gamstop

For UK players looking to enjoy poker outside the GamStop network, these non-GamStop casinos offer some of the best options. Below is a concise yet detailed review of each site, covering their key features, poker options, payment methods, and the pros and cons of playing there.

1. Slots Dynamite Casino

🔥Best for non Gamstop Poker Tournaments with Generous Bonuses

Slots Dynamite offers an exciting mix of casino games and a dedicated poker section, featuring regular tournaments and cash games. It is popular for its high-value promotions, including a lucrative welcome bonus for poker players. The casino is known for fast payouts and a user-friendly interface.

Poker Options : Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Video Poker, Daily Tournaments

Payment Methods : Crypto-friendly (Bitcoin, Ethereum), Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer

Pros :

✅Great poker bonuses

✅Fast crypto withdrawals

✅Regular poker tournaments

Cons :

❌No mobile app

❌Limited live dealer poker options

2. Mr Jones Casino

🃏Best for Live Dealer non gamstop Poker and Classic Table Games

Mr Jones Casino stands out with a sophisticated live casino experience, offering multiple poker variants with real dealers. It’s well-designed, providing smooth gameplay and a variety of poker stakes to accommodate both beginners and high rollers.

Poker Options : Live Dealer Poker, Texas Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, Video Poker

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Bitcoin, Bank Transfer

Pros :

✅High-quality live poker experience

✅Good variety of table limits

✅Stylish interface

Cons :

❌Slower withdrawals via bank transfers

❌Not the best for poker tournaments

3. DonBet Casino

💰Best for Crypto Poker Players and Anonymous Gaming

DonBet is a crypto-friendly casino with a strong focus on poker. The site provides cash games, Sit & Go tournaments, and even anonymous poker tables for privacy-conscious players. It also has some of the best loyalty rewards for poker enthusiasts.

Poker Options : Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Bitcoin Poker, Sit & Go

Payment Methods : Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Visa, Mastercard

Pros :

✅Anonymous poker tables

✅Crypto-exclusive promotions

✅High-stakes poker rooms available

Cons :

❌No fiat withdrawals

❌Limited customer support options

4. GoldenBet Casino

🥇Best for Multi-Table Poker off gamstop and Cash Games

GoldenBet is a top choice for serious poker players, offering multi-table poker functionality and a smooth poker client. It supports a variety of cash game formats and is known for its excellent rewards program.

Poker Options : Multi-Table Poker, Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Video Poker

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller

Pros :

✅Smooth poker client for multi-tabling

✅Good variety of cash games

✅Decent selection of e-wallet payment methods

Cons :

❌No dedicated poker bonuses

❌Some withdrawal delays

5. Aztec Paradise Casino

🌎Best for Exotic Poker Variants and Unique Themes

Aztec Paradise is not just about slots; it also features an engaging poker section with exotic variants like Triple Draw and Caribbean Stud. The casino’s user-friendly interface and unique jungle theme make it an enjoyable place to play.

Poker Options : Caribbean Stud, Triple Draw, Texas Hold’em, Video Poker

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Skrill, EcoPayz

Pros :

✅Unique poker variants

✅Easy-to-use interface

✅Decent variety of fiat and crypto options

Cons :

❌No dedicated poker app

❌Fewer poker tournaments compared to competitors

6. My Stake Casino

🏆Best for High-Stakes non Gamstop Poker Players

My Stake is a premium choice for high rollers who enjoy poker. It has high-stakes cash games and premium VIP rewards for frequent poker players. The platform supports multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, including fast crypto transactions.

Poker Options : High-Stakes Cash Games, Texas Hold’em, Omaha, VIP Poker

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller

Pros :

✅Ideal for high-stakes poker

✅Fast crypto withdrawals

✅Exclusive VIP poker rewards

Cons :

❌Not beginner-friendly

❌Some fees on fiat withdrawals

7. Kings Chip Casino

♠ Best for Low-Stakes and Casual Poker Players

Kings Ship is a great pick for beginners or casual poker players looking for low-stakes tables. It offers a fun, relaxed atmosphere with plenty of low buy-in tournaments and video poker options.

Poker Options : Texas Hold’em, Video Poker, Omaha, Low-Stakes Tournaments

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Skrill, PaySafeCard

Pros :

✅Great for low-stakes players

✅Fun and casual poker experience

✅Decent poker bonuses

Cons :

❌Lacks high-stakes poker options

❌No dedicated poker software

8. BetMac Casino

🎲Best for Mixed Games and Diverse Poker Formats

BetMac is a fantastic choice for those who enjoy mixing up their poker experience. The site offers a combination of Hold’em, Stud, Draw, and even mixed-game tournaments. It’s one of the more versatile poker sites on this list.

Poker Options : Texas Hold’em, Seven-Card Stud, Mixed Games, Video Poker

Payment Methods : Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Neteller, Skrill

Pros :

✅Best variety of poker formats

✅Frequent mixed-game tournaments

✅Solid reputation for fair play

Cons :

❌Slightly dated website design

❌Limited customer support hours

Why Play at Poker Sites Not on GamStop?

Poker sites outside of GamStop come with several advantages. No UK restrictions mean players can enjoy uninterrupted gameplay without self-exclusion limitations. These sites also offer larger bonuses, allowing users to maximize their bankroll with generous promotions. Furthermore, they support diverse payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and traditional banking options, giving players more control over their deposits and withdrawals.

However, these platforms do come with certain risks. They are not regulated by the UKGC, which means they may lack the same level of oversight and consumer protection. Additionally, responsible gambling tools are more limited, requiring players to manage their gaming habits carefully. Withdrawal policies can also vary, so it’s important to check processing times and terms before signing up.

How to Sign Up & Start Playing at Poker Sites Not on GamStop

Getting started at a non-GamStop poker site is quick and hassle-free. Unlike UKGC-regulated platforms, these offshore poker sites have more relaxed sign-up processes, fewer verification requirements, and a broader selection of deposit options, including cryptocurrencies. Follow this step-by-step guide to join a poker site not registered with GamStop and start playing today.

Step 1: Choose a Poker Site not on Gamstop

Before you sign up, the first step is selecting the right poker site. Consider factors such as:

✅Poker Game Selection – Do you prefer Texas Hold’em, Omaha, or live dealer poker?

✅Bonuses & Promotions – Some sites offer exclusive poker bonuses with cashback and freerolls.

✅Payment Options – Ensure the site supports your preferred deposit method, including crypto.

✅Player Traffic & Tournaments – Choose a platform with active cash games and tournaments.

✅Withdrawal Speed – Fast payouts are essential for hassle-free gaming.

If you’re unsure where to start, check out our best non-GamStop poker sites:

Best for Crypto Poker → DonBet

Best for Poker Tournaments → Slots Dynamite

Best for Live Dealer Poker → Mr Jones

Once you’ve selected a poker site, click on the Sign Up button on their homepage to proceed.

Step 2: Register an Account

Signing up at a non-GamStop poker site takes just a few minutes. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

1️⃣ Click ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Register’ – This button is typically located in the top right corner of the site.

2️⃣ Fill in Your Details – Enter basic information such as:

Username & Password

Email Address

Date of Birth (to confirm you’re over 18)

3️⃣ Agree to the Terms & Conditions – Make sure you understand the site’s rules before proceeding.

4️⃣ Complete Registration – Click Create Account or Register to finalize your sign-up.

🔹Do I Need ID to Sign Up?

Most poker sites not covered by GamStop allow you to play without extensive KYC (Know Your Customer) verification. However, some sites may request ID verification for withdrawals, especially for larger amounts. If you want anonymous poker play, choose a crypto-friendly site like DonBet.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

To start playing poker for real money, you’ll need to make a deposit. Non GamStop casinos provide a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

💳Popular Payment Options:

Credit & Debit Cards – Visa, Mastercard

E-Wallets – Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz

Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin

Bank Transfers – Direct deposits & wire transfers

💡How to Deposit:

1️⃣ Go to the ‘Cashier’ or ‘Deposit’ section.

2️⃣ Choose your preferred payment method.

3️⃣ Enter the amount you want to deposit.

4️⃣ Confirm the transaction – funds will be credited instantly or within a few minutes.

🚀Crypto Poker Advantages:

Faster deposits & withdrawals

Lower transaction fees

Anonymous gameplay

Step 4: Claim Your Bonus

Most poker sites without GamStop offer welcome bonuses and promotions. To maximize your bankroll, claim your poker bonus before playing.

🎁Common Poker Bonuses:

✅Deposit Bonus – 100% or more on your first deposit (e.g., Deposit €100, get €100 extra).

✅No Deposit Bonus – Free poker cash or tickets without depositing (rare but valuable).

✅Rakeback Offers – Get a percentage of your poker rake (fees) refunded.

✅Freeroll Entries – Free poker tournament entries with real-money prizes.

✅Reload Bonuses – Extra funds for future deposits.

💡How to Claim:

1️⃣ Opt-in for the poker bonus during sign-up or in the cashier section.

2️⃣ Enter a bonus code (if required) – Some sites require a promo code.

3️⃣ Meet the Wagering Requirements – Check the T&Cs for withdrawal conditions.

Pro Tip: Look for sites with low wagering requirements to withdraw your bonus winnings faster.

Step 5: Start Playing Poker without Gamstop Restrictions

Once your account is funded and your bonus is claimed, it’s time to start playing!

🃏Types of Poker Games Available:

Cash Games – Play real-money poker at any time.

Sit & Go Tournaments – Quick, single-table tournaments with low buy-ins.

Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) – Large prize pools, perfect for competitive players.

Live Dealer Poker – Play against a real dealer in an immersive setting.

Video Poker – Single-player games like Jacks or Better & Deuces Wild.

🎯How to Find a Game:

1️⃣ Go to the Poker Lobby on the casino site.

2️⃣ Select your preferred poker variant (Texas Hold’em, Omaha, etc.).

3️⃣ Choose a buy-in level or stakes that fit your budget.

4️⃣ Join a cash game or register for a tournament.

💡Best Poker Strategy for Beginners:

Start with low-stakes games.

Learn basic hand rankings & betting strategies .

Use freerolls to practice without risk .

Payment Methods at Poker Sites Not on GamStop

Non GamStop poker sites offer a variety of flexible and fast banking options:

💳Credit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro) – Instant deposits, but some UK banks may block transactions. Withdrawals: 2–5 days.

💼E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz) – Fast deposits and withdrawals (within 24 hours), but some sites exclude them from bonuses.

₿Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether) – Instant, anonymous, and low-fee transactions, perfect for high-rollers and fast payouts.

🏦Bank Transfers (Wire, SEPA) – Ideal for large withdrawals but slower (3–7 days).

Best Payment Method for You

🔹Fastest withdrawals → Crypto

🔹Traditional banking → Visa/Mastercard

🔹Secure & hassle-free → E-Wallets

🔹Large cashouts → Bank Transfer

Bonuses at Poker Sites Not Blocked by GamStop

One of the biggest perks of playing at non GamStop poker sites is the generous bonuses available to players. Unlike UK-regulated platforms, these offshore sites offer higher rewards, lower restrictions, and exclusive poker promotions. Here are the most common bonus types:

🎁Welcome Bonus – A 100% or more match deposit bonus for new players, boosting your bankroll instantly.

🆓No Deposit Bonus – Free poker cash or tickets without needing to deposit, perfect for trying out the site risk-free.

💸Rakeback Offers – Earn back a percentage of the rake (fees) you contribute at the poker tables, helping reduce long-term costs.

🎟Freeroll Entries – Free access to special poker tournaments with real-money prizes, great for building a bankroll.

🔄Reload Bonuses – Extra deposit bonuses for existing players, keeping poker action rewarding.

How to Choose a Safe Non GamStop Poker Site

With so many poker sites available, finding a secure and reliable platform is key to a great gaming experience. Here’s what to consider:

✅Valid Licensing – Ensure the site operates under a recognized offshore license such as Curacao, Malta, or Anjouan, which indicates regulatory oversight.

✅Player Reviews & Reputation – Research player feedback on withdrawals, customer support, and bonus reliability to avoid rogue sites.

✅Fair Bonus Terms – Check wagering requirements and withdrawal conditions to make sure the bonuses are actually beneficial.

✅Secure Banking Methods – Look for trusted deposit and withdrawal options, including Visa, Skrill, Bitcoin, and bank transfers, with encrypted transactions.

✅24/7 Customer Support – A responsive live chat or email support team ensures quick issue resolution and adds to site credibility.

By verifying these factors, you can confidently play poker at a safe and reputable non GamStop poker site. 🎯♠

Responsible Gambling & Self-Exclusion Alternatives

While non-GamStop poker sites offer more flexibility and a way around gamstop, responsible gambling is essential for a safe and enjoyable experience. Here are some key steps to stay in control:

✅Set Limits – Manage your bankroll by setting deposit, wager, or session limits where available.

✅Use Third-Party Tools – Services like GamCare, BetBlocker, and Gamban can help restrict access to gambling sites if needed.

✅Take Breaks – Schedule cool-off periods or short breaks to maintain healthy gaming habits.

✅Monitor Your Play – Keep track of your wins, losses, and time spent playing to ensure balanced gaming.

If gambling stops being fun, consider using self-exclusion tools or seeking support from responsible gambling organizations. 🎯♠

FAQ Section – Poker Sites Not on GamStop

🔹Are poker sites not on GamStop safe?

Yes, but it’s essential to choose sites with proper licensing (Curacao, Malta) and secure payment options.

🔹Can UK players access these poker sites?

Absolutely. Just like non gamstop bingo sites, these offshore poker sites accept UK players despite being outside the GamStop network.

🔹What is the best poker site not on GamStop?

It depends on your preferences. DonBet is great for crypto poker, while GoldenBet is ideal for multi-table players.

🔹How fast are withdrawals?

Most sites process withdrawals within 24-72 hours, but this depends on the payment method. Crypto is the fastest.

🔹Do off GamStop poker sites offer bonuses?

Yes! Expect welcome bonuses, freerolls, rakeback, and reload bonuses to boost your bankroll.

🔹Can I play poker without verification?

Yes, many non-GamStop sites allow instant play without KYC. However, ID verification may be required for large withdrawals.

🔹Do these poker sites accept PayPal?

Most offshore poker sites do not support PayPal, but Skrill, Neteller, and crypto are widely accepted.

🔹What is the best deposit method?

Bitcoin and Ethereum offer fast, secure, and anonymous transactions, but Visa and e-wallets are also popular.

🔹Are there poker tournaments on these sites?

Yes, many offer daily, weekly, and high-stakes tournaments, including Sit & Go and multi-table events.

🔹Can I play live dealer poker?

Yes! Some sites like Mr Jones Casino feature live dealer Texas Hold’em and other table games.

🔹Do these sites have mobile poker apps?

Some poker sites offer dedicated apps, while others provide mobile-optimized websites for smooth gameplay.

🔹Are winnings from non GamStop poker sites taxed in the UK?

In most cases, UK players don’t pay tax on gambling winnings, but check local tax regulations for details.

🔹Can I self-exclude from a non-GamStop poker site?

These sites are not part of GamStop, but you can use BetBlocker or site-specific exclusion options.

🔹Are there anonymous poker tables?

Yes, sites like DonBet offer anonymous poker tables, allowing players to play without revealing personal details.

🔹How do I choose the best non-GamStop poker site?

Look for licensing, secure payments, good poker traffic, fast withdrawals, and positive player reviews.

🔹Can I play for free on these sites?

Some platforms offer free poker games, freeroll tournaments, and demo versions of video poker.

🔹What is rakeback, and how does it work?

Rakeback is a percentage of the fees (rake) you pay that gets refunded, helping you save money on long-term play.

🔹Can I use a VPN to access more poker sites?

Yes, a VPN can help bypass restrictions, but always check the site’s terms before using one.

🔹Are there poker sites with no deposit bonuses?

Some sites offer no deposit poker bonuses, but they are rarer than regular welcome promotions.

🔹Do non-GamStop poker sites have betting limits?

Yes, but they vary. Some sites cater to high-rollers, while others focus on low-stakes players

