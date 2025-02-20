For many Junior Secondary School students in Kaduna State, 19 February, 2025, will be remembered as a turning point in their academic journeys. On this day, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, known for its long-standing commitment to supporting Nigerian children, showed immense love by awarding scholarships to 100 students across 10 government junior secondary schools in the state.

The event, held at Junior Secondary School, Sabo Tasha, went beyond just financial assistance—it was a celebration of academic excellence and perseverance. Each school received N500,000, benefiting the top 10 indigent JSS3 students. Schools that were part of the initiative included GJSS Narayi, GJSS Barnawa, GJSS Ungwan Rimi, GJSS Sabo Tasha (host school), GJSS Kawo, GJSS Rigasa, GJSS Tundunwada, GJSS Unguwan Mu’azu, and GJSS Gonin Gora.

This scholarship award is part of Indomie Noodles’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, which prioritize Education, Feeding, Community Development, and Health. By investing in these students, Indomie Noodles is not only easing financial burdens but also affirming the value of hard work and the potential for a brighter future.

Key personalities present at the event include; the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarships and Loan Board, Professor Yahaya Saleh, Director of Scholarship, KADSSLB, Haulat Madu Uma, Asst. Director (Admin and Finance), Ministry of Education, Alexander Musa, Post Staff Officer, Ministry of Education, Murtala Yahaya, and Regional Marketing Manager (North), Indomie Noodles Nigeria, Abraham Elukpo, amongst others.

Statements of Support

Abraham Elukpo, Regional Manager for Indomie Noodles (North), shared the brand’s commitment to making a difference:

“At Indomie Noodles, we believe in giving back to society, particularly to children, who represent the future of our nation. Recently, we have awarded these scholarships to students in several locations, including Port Harcourt, Ota in Ogun State, and Lagos. Through this initiative, we aim to show love and support to students and their families, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent access to quality education. We hope this scholarship will motivate these young minds to continue striving for excellence.”

Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarships and Loans Board (KADSSLB), Professor Yahaya Saleh, commended Indomie Noodles for its significant contribution to education. “We deeply appreciate your support for education. This scholarship is not just financial assistance; it represents a life-changing opportunity for many students, opening doors to a brighter future. Your commitment aligns with our vision for accessible education, and we are grateful for this partnership,” he remarked.

For the students, the scholarship was not just a financial relief—it was a source of inspiration.

Favour Onazi, a student from GJSS Sabo Tasha, expressed her gratitude:

“This scholarship means so much to me. I am so happy that Indomie Noodles came all the way to support us here in Kaduna State.”

The Principal of Junior Secondary School, Sabo Tasha, Ishaya Ayuba Ranga, praised Indomie Noodles for their significant impact:

“For many of our students, financial struggles often hinder their dreams. This scholarship is a game-changer—it provides hope and encouragement. We are incredibly grateful to Indomie for their kindness and generosity.”

Parents attending the event were overjoyed, offering heartfelt prayers for Indomie’s continued support of students in Kaduna State.

One especially emotional moment came from Mrs. Elizabeth Amos, a parent, who expressed her gratitude with these words:

“This is such a blessing! The fact that Indomie thought of us here in Kaduna means everything. We pray that the brand continues to grow and prosper!”

To cap off the day, Indomie Noodles’ Mobile Kitchen served hot, delicious bowls of Indomie noodles to students, teachers, and community members who had gathered to witness the event. The combination of financial aid and a warm meal created a heartwarming atmosphere and made the event even more memorable.

This scholarship initiative serves as a reminder that education is one of the most powerful tools for progress. By investing in these young learners, Indomie Noodles is not only easing financial burdens but also encouraging students to dream big and strive for excellence in their academic and personal pursuits.

