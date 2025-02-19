The Katsina State Community Development Programme (CDP) has empowered more than 118,200 residents through various agricultural initiatives since its establishment two months ago. This was announced by the State’s CDP Coordinator Kamaludeen Kabir during the launch of the 40,000 Goat Rearing Initiative Programme.1

Speaking at the event attended by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and other dignitaries in Daura, Dr Kabir detailed the programme’s achievements, including the distribution of 48,000 free bags of fertilizer across all wards in Katsina State.

“We have made significant strides in empowering our people, ensuring that our farmers have the resources they need to boost agricultural productivity,” he stated.

The CDP has also provided 4,000 power tillers and an equal number of solar-powered water pumps to farmers statewide.

“These pumps are already making a difference, as farmers can now irrigate their fields more efficiently, reducing the hardships they face and ensuring that crops thrive even in challenging conditions,” Dr Kabir explained.

Regarding the Goat Rearing Initiative, he announced that 3,970 beneficiaries have been identified across the Daura zone through a rigorous selection process. “We have taken great care to select beneficiaries who are not only capable of rearing goats but are also trustworthy and committed to the success of this programme,” he said.

The initiative includes a revolving scheme where beneficiaries will return an equal number of goats after a specified period.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

To ensure programme sustainability, Dr Kabir outlined several safeguards, including veterinary verification requirements for deceased livestock and close monitoring by Ward-Level Committees. “The Community Development Programme will continue to collaborate with ministries and agencies to ensure that interventions reach those who need them most, without any obstacles,” he affirmed.

The launch event was attended by prominent officials including State Commissioner of Women Affairs Hadiza Yar’adua, Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, Yusuf Sulaiman Jibia, and the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

