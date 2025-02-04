The President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Davidson Alaribe, on Tuesday, inaugurated a chapter of the body for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), charging officers of the chapter to continue to uphold high ethical standards associated with the profession.

Mr Alaribe, while speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, said the significance of the chapter of ICAN at FIRS is founded on the tax agency being the largest employer of chartered accountants in the country.

A statement by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant (Media) to the FIRS chairman, Zacch Adedeji quoted the ICAN president to have said that out of the 66, 000 chartered accountants in the country today, more than 2,800 are in FIRS, the largest by any government agency.

Mr Alaribe commended the FIRS chairman, Mr Zacch Adedeji, for leading the transformation of the agency that is now vital to the country’s economic development by making revenue available to the three tiers of government to finance major projects.

Assuring the FIRS chapter of constant support, he tasked the pioneer officers to actively engage members to establish a strong foundation for the chapter and also ensure the elevation of its profile.

The FIRS chairman, who was represented at the event by the Coordinating Director, Medium Taxpayers Group, Dr Dick Irri, charged the leaders of the ICAN chapter to continue to display high ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Adedeji, who is a Fellow of ICAN himself, said he gave the approval for the establishment of the unit as a result of the critical roles chartered accountants play for Nigeria, particularly at FIRS.

“ICAN is dear to me in many ways. Apart from being a fellow of ICAN, we have close to 3,000 ICAN members working in FIRS. I like to tell you that all your members have always upheld the core values of ICAN. They have set standards others are working to catch up with.

“This event is a great avenue to advocate the cause of accounting at FIRS. The quality of the people in the executives says it all. There is no denying the fact that ICAN members in FIRS are blazing the trail as we have the highest number of chartered accountants in Nigeria,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, the pioneer chairperson of the FIRS branch, Dr Josephine Onyia, thanked Mr Adedeji and the management of FIRS for the support and endorsement of the new leaders.

“As members of a noble profession like ours, we are crucial in upholding financial integrity, fostering economic advancement and promoting trust within the business community.

“I am honoured to be the pioneer chairman of the ICAN-FIRS chapter which comprises many chartered accountants, who stand for these core values and contribute actively to the advancement of the accounting profession and revenue collection for national development,” she said.

She promised to foster a lifelong learning and professional development culture, ensuring members have access to the requisite resources and support necessary to excel in an ever-changing environment.

Other officers of the unit include Mrs Adenike Adegoke who is the Vice-Chairperson; Abdurauf Aderemi, General Secretary; Mrs Patricia Ofili, Treasurer; Mr Aduka Borr, Publicity Secretary and others.

