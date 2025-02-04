The Northwest Governors’ Forum (NWGF) chaired by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has taken significant steps towards the realization of the region’s development and cooperation.

This was made known in a communique issued and signed by the forum’s Chairman, Governor Radda after the governors’ meeting held at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja on Monday.

During the meeting, the Forum engaged with top international partners, including the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed.

“The discussions focused on addressing human capital challenges in the region, with governors committing to implement rapid, high-impact interventions across social protection, education, food security and climate adaptation,” the Governor said.

Mr Radda disclosed that the Africa Development Bank (ADB) presented updates on several key agricultural initiatives, including the National Agricultural Growth Scheme 2.0 (NAGS 2.0) and Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZ) phase 2 implementation strategies.

He said the Northwest governors affirmed their commitment to support upcoming ADB missions in their respective states to advance development programmes.

In a bid to achieve sustainable development, the Forum explored renewable energy solutions, particularly solar and CNG options, through discussions with the IRS. The governors also examined opportunities within the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to enhance citizen participation in education advancement programs.

The Forum confirmed the appointment of Ms Maryam Musa Yahaya as the pioneer Director General of Northwest Governors’ Forum. Her appointment takes immediate effect.

Governor Radda said that Ms Yahaya brings extensive experience in international development partnerships and over a decade of service at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). “She has been tasked with strengthening the secretariat’s structure and fostering deeper regional collaboration,” he added.

He said that all the seven states in the zone have provided focal persons to work with the development partners.

Governor Radda expressed confidence that the collaboration with development partners would significantly advance the region’s growth and development agenda.

