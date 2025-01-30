Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has explored capital market opportunities for Katsina, during the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) in Lagos on Thursday.

During the boardroom meeting, Governor Radda presented his administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda, which x-rayed Katsina’s position as a prime investment destination in Nigeria.

The governor disclosed the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors and a globally competitive subnational economy focused on job creation and sustainable growth.

Similarly, Mr Radda pointed out specific areas of partnership, including the exploration of various financial instruments such as Sukuk and Green Bonds.

“We want to leverage on NGX to access funding from the capital markets for various infrastructure projects in the state. We also seek NGX’s partnership across its various products and services to develop our MSMEs in Katsina State,” the governor asserted.

Mr Radda said the State Government is implementing broad-based economic reforms across priority sectors and instituting institutional changes to create a government-enabled, private sector-led economy.

He extended an invitation to NGX management to visit Katsina State, stating that the collaboration would help the state’s government, business community, and citizens leverage capital market opportunities, including Islamic finance products.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, NGX Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga described the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) as Africa’s leading integrated market infrastructure company. He added that the Group evolved from the Lagos Stock Exchange established in 1960, and has transformed into a comprehensive financial services provider through its subsidiaries: NGX Exchange, NGX REGCO, and NGX RELCO.

“NGX Group has consistently championed the development of Africa’s financial markers, offering a wide range of services including securities listing, and trading, licensing, market data solutions and regulatory oversight,” said Kwairanga.

Governor Radda drew the curtain for the Closing Gong Ceremony amidst excitement from attendees including the Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji, Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs,Hon Abba Jaye Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor Khalil Nur Khalil and Hon Hadiza Maikudi S A intergovernmental and members of the Nigerian Exchange Group.

