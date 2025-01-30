As part of the preparatory sessions for Africa Revenue Summit 2025, CEOs and Executives from the Ruby Community of the Africa Revenue Summit met over the weekend to discuss critical ways to enable hyper growth in their businesses in 2025.

At an event that was hosted by Bunmi Jembola, the Convener of Africa Revenue Summit and held at Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi. The event was held on Saturday 26 January at 10am.

Speaking at the small sized CEO event Ms Jembola emphasized the importance of executive networking and mileage. He explained that the CEOs time is the most important business resource in an ideal business and must be optimally deployed into the most impactful events, programmes and initiatives. He emphasized that executives cannot afford to be involved in low-impact work otherwise the whole organisation may be stunted as a result of poor quality executive thinking and/or involvement.

This particular session is the first in the series of physical and virtual meet-ups preceding the actual growth summit planned for later in February. (February 21 & 22 @MUSON Centre, Lagos)

Africa Revenue Summit is being planned to help 300 CEOs to achieve 400% growth in the year 2025

The organisers, SalesRuby Limited are employing a combination of interventions in strategy development, leadership development, execution support and very close-knit networking like the first meet up held at Movenpick as well as two months of support in strategy and growth execution to achieve the 400% growth for participating organisations.

Some of the participating executives at the pre-conference strategy meeting included:

· Mr Abdulateef Suleiman- Group CEO of BAS Group

· Mr Dominic Ekesiobi- Director, G4S

· Mr Soyinka Isikilu Alade- CEO Adeptal Limited

· Mr Bello Mubarak- CEO Mosbel Elite Interiors

· Mrs Happiness Obioha- CEO Datasixth Security

· Mrs Mobolaji Ladipo- CEO Slick Events, Rentals and more.

Meanwhile, the organisers have arranged to have very elite speakers at this year’s Africa Revenue Summit, particularly people who have a pedigree of leading high growth organizations including:

· Mr Bunmi Jembola- CEO of SalesRuby

· Mr John Obaro- GMD, SystemSpec

· Dr Odiri Ogini- CEO, United Capital Assets

· Mr Oloyede- CEO, UAC Foods

· Deyemi Okanlawon-Actor

To be a part of the 400% growth experience promised by the organisers of Africa Revenue Summit participants are encouraged to register for the Summit holding in February here.

www.afres.africa/afres-2025

