In global politics, few figures have been as polarising as Donald J Trump. Known for his radical approach to international affairs and often controversial rhetoric, Trump remains one of the most contentious US presidents in modern history.

It takes a leader with exceptional analytical skills to decipher the method behind Trump’s apparent madness — one such leader is Kashim Shettima, vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Shettima’s performance was widely lauded by Nigerians at home and abroad. For those unfamiliar with his intellectual depth, his articulate and measured responses to complex global issues served as an impressive introduction to his leadership acumen.

One of the most pressing topics at the forum was the current geopolitical climate, particularly tensions in Iran and other global crises. While some panelists hesitated, Shettima stepped forward with a sharp and eloquent response.

He made a striking observation about the newly inaugurated 47th president of the United States, Donald J Trump.

Trump’s return to the White House, following his defeat of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, marked one of the most extraordinary political comebacks in American history. Having lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump’s 2024 campaign was met with fierce opposition from global leaders and political stakeholders. His presidency had been marred by indictments, including charges related to the 6 January, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and convictions for falsifying business records. Yet, despite these legal battles, his “America First” rhetoric struck a chord with American voters, securing him a second term.

In his campaign, Trump had vowed to take bold, uncompromising measures, including mass deportations of illegal immigrants, stricter border controls, and aggressive intervention in international conflicts, such as the Israel-Gaza war and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Since assuming office, he has wasted no time — signing over ten executive orders on his first day. His administration has already begun deporting undocumented immigrants, restricted funding for gender transition treatments for LGBTQ youth, and played a key role in brokering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

During the Financial Times Global Risk Roundtable at WEF, Shettima offered a nuanced and unconventional assessment of Trump’s leadership — a perspective that diverged from mainstream criticisms.

Shettima said: “The Trump presidency that people are not willing to give to him — people see him as irrational, erratic — but this is an image he deliberately created for negotiation purposes. He is much more brilliant than we are willing to give him credit for.”

Shettima argued that Trump’s chaotic and often controversial behaviour is not random but a deliberate strategic move designed to gain leverage in negotiations. He likened Trump’s leadership style to a high-stakes poker game, where bluffing, theatrics, and unpredictability are as crucial as actual policies.

According to Shettima, Trump’s erratic persona keeps both allies and adversaries on the edge, allowing him to extract concessions that traditional politicians struggle to secure. He pointed to Trump’s role in the recent Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal as an example of how his unconventional approach yields tangible results.

A key aspect of Shettima’s analysis was his emphasis on Trump’s transactional leadership style. Unlike leaders driven by ideological aspirations, Trump prioritises deal-making and measurable outcomes.

Shettima dismissed the notion that Trump seeks global hegemony, instead portraying him as a pragmatic leader focused on tangible solutions. He suggested that Trump’s unconventional yet effective strategies could prove instrumental in resolving major conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions with Iran.

Perhaps Shettima’s most compelling insight was his characterisation of Trump’s “street credibility” — a term more commonly associated with urban culture than international politics. He used it to illustrate Trump’s ability to connect with diverse audiences and wield influence in unconventional ways.

“He bluffs, he shouts — it’s just a negotiation tactic,” Shettima remarked, reinforcing the idea that Trump’s seeming impulsiveness often serves a calculated purpose.

Shettima’s remarks stood out as a departure from the standard discourse on Trump. Rather than echoing polarising narratives, he provided a balanced view, acknowledging both the strengths and weaknesses of Trump’s leadership.

This perspective is particularly significant given Nigeria’s historically cautious relationship with Trump’s administration. By assessing Trump through a pragmatic rather than ideological lens, Shettima demonstrated diplomatic foresight, prioritising results over rhetoric.

In an era of global uncertainty, Shettima’s insights offer a thought-provoking lens through which to view Trump’s leadership. Whether one agrees or disagrees with his assessment, his analysis underscores the importance of evaluating world leaders beyond surface-level controversies.

By decoding Trump’s leadership style, Shettima has not only shed light on the inner workings of Trump’s unconventional methods but also provided a broader framework for understanding global politics — reminding us that true leadership often involves recognising strategic brilliance, even in the most polarising figures.

Kabir Akintayo is a staff writer with Politics Digest in Abuja. Email: Kabirakintayo08@gmail.com

