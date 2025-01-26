Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has declared the state’s commitment to the conduct of credible local government election that reflects the true will of the people. Speaking during the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Katsina, Governor Radda urged party stakeholders to canvas for support in their respective local government areas.

The meeting was attended by several APC leaders in the state including former President Muhammadu Buhari who also addressed the gathering harping on the imperative of transparency and accountability.

Governor Radda directed all APC stakeholders to mobilise electoral support across the state, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections. He stressed the importance of achieving total victory through popular votes while ensuring transparent electoral processes.

Mr Radda said that APC in the state was focused on transparent, inclusive, and democratic process that strengthens collective democratic experience.

The Governor further acknowledged Katsina State’s rich leadership heritage, citing his own leadership journey, including his appointments during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Mr Radda equally highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s recognition of Katsina State through ministerial appointments and federal leadership positions.

On his part, former President Buhari reminded leaders at all levels of the advantages of transparency and accountability. He said that such principles were fundamental to earning respect and maintaining political popularity among constituents.

The State Deputy Governor, Faruq Lawal Jobe, who chairs the local government election planning committee, elaborated on the Radda administration’s comprehensive achievements across health, education, agriculture, and human capital development. He assured the electorate of the government’s continued commitment to addressing their critical needs.

Mr Jobe also announced the procurement of grains worth approximately N9 billion for distribution during the upcoming Ramadan period.

He revealed that the state government has already stockpiled substantial quantities of millet, guinea corn, and maize, strategically positioned for timely distribution to citizens.

Additionally, the state government has finalized plans to procure fertilizer for farmers within the first quarter of the year.

“This initiative aims to ensure farmers receive critical agricultural inputs before the commencement of the rainy season, thereby supporting agricultural productivity and food sustainability,” Mr Jobe said.

Earlier, the APC State Chairman, Sani Aliyu Daura said the caucus meeting is a forum to solidify the unity within the party. He thanked former President Buhari and all relevant party stakeholders for their attendance.

The meeting featured a distinguished lineup of political heavyweights including former Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Also former deputy governors, Alhaji Sirajo Umar Damari and Barr. Abdullahi Garba Faskari attended the meeting.

Other key political figures who attended the caucus meeting include Senator Abu Ibrahim, Senator Abdulaziz Yar Adua, Senator Muntari Dandutse, and Senator Nasiru Sani Zangon Daura. The gathering also attracted House of Representatives members from the state.

