Governor Dauda Lawal has promised corps members that his administration is dedicated to ensuring their well-being, safety, and security across Zamfara State. The governor stated this while declaring the NYSC 2024 Batch ‘C,’ Stream 2 orientation course open on Friday at the temporary camp at the UBEC Training Centre in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the NYSC orientation camp resumed in Zamfara a few months ago with the 2024 Batch ‘C,’ stream 1. The statement added that camping activities have resumed in Zamfara due to the return of peace and a significant decrease in banditry throughout the state.

Governor Lawal inspected the quarter guard parade by the Corps members and mounted the saluting dais before declaring the orientation course open. In his remark, the governor said the NYSC scheme has genuinely promoted national integration and provided various communities with a highly skilled and resourceful workforce. He said:

“We, in Zamfara State, feel the impact of skilled services provided by youth corps members across all sectors of the economy. They contribute selflessly to key areas like education, health, and agriculture.

“The scheme has indeed complemented the government’s efforts in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our teeming populace. Therefore, the resumption of NYSC Orientation activities in Zamfara State marks a significant milestone in our journey to restoring the needed confidence and stability in the state.

“We appreciate your contributions and assure you of the government’s support for the scheme’s objectives. We will provide incentives to help you make Zamfara State your new home. As educated youths, you share a common responsibility of contributing to shaping the destiny of this nation. You are role models to millions of other youths nationwide whose personal conduct is a source of emulation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I assure you of our commitment to guaranteeing your well-being, safety, and security wherever you might be posted for your primary assignments. Our people are known for their rich hospitality and peaceful coexistence. Feel free to engage with them and respect their cultural and religious values to gain their trust. I’m confident you will live harmoniously with your host communities and have a memorable national service.

“I would like to call on you to explore the abundant opportunities in the state during your stay. I hope that after your service year, you will take advantage of some of these opportunities, such as those in agriculture. The governor further stressed that his administration has made significant achievements in building and upgrading infrastructure over the past 20 months.

“The declaration of a state of emergency on education and health has allowed the state to focus greater attention on these and many other critical sectors. We are now in the dawn of a new Zamfara State, with great promise to the teeming populace of the state, including people from other parts of the country who want to partake in this journey.

“On behalf of all the good people of Zamfara State, I welcome you to our dear state, the home of Farming and Solid Minerals. I urge you to take this orientation seriously and attend all your lectures. With this, I am honored and pleased to declare the NYSC 2024 Batch ‘C,’ Stream 2, orientation course open. I wish you God’s guidance and an advantageous service year.”

Earlier, the NYSC Zamfara State Coordinator, Muhammed Lawan Ahmed, praised Governor Lawal for his government’s support in ensuring the scheme’s success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

