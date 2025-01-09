The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has hailed the historic appointment of Prof Aisha Sani Maikudi as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUNA).

In a congratulatory message, Mr Radda noted the exceptional achievements of Prof Maikudi, a distinguished indigene of Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Prof Maikudi’s appointment reflects not only her outstanding academic leadership but also showcases the intellectual capacity and educational excellence that Katsina State continues to contribute to our nation’s development,” Governor Radda stated.

Prof Maikudi’s appointment follows a career of pioneering accomplishments, including becoming the university’s first female Head of Department in 2013 and first female Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law in 2018.

As Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), she demonstrated remarkable leadership in advancing academic standards and fostering educational innovation.

Prof Maikudi’s contributions to academic scholarships include the introduction of the ‘United Nations Law’ course at the University of Abuja and extensive research published in journals of both national and international repute.

“Prof Maikudi elevation to this esteemed position not only honours Katsina State, but also sets a powerful example for aspiring academics across Nigeria,” Governor Radda added.

He further said that the ongoing educational reforms and girls child education under the ‘Building Your Future’ agenda would produce more of Prof. Maikudis that will not only represent the state on the national and international stage.

The governor further expressed confidence that under Prof Maikudi’s leadership, the University of Abuja wo reach new heights of academic excellence and innovation as well as bring numerous benefits to Katsina state.

