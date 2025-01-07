The acting Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Katsina State, Rabo Tambaya Danja, has commended Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s administration for ensuring complete financial autonomy for local governments in the state. Speaking to newsmen in Katsina on Monday, Mr Danja who is also the chairman of Danja Local Government Area (LGA), emphasised that unlike some states where local government chairmen complain about gubernatorial interference with their funds, Katsina State maintains a transparent and autonomous system for local government administration.

“The State Government under the able leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda ensures that local governments receive their due allocations without interference,” Mr Danja stated, stressing that this autonomy goes beyond mere fund disbursement to include independent decision-making in project execution.

The ALGON leader commended the state’s innovative Community Development Programme, describing it as a testament to the Radda administration’s commitment to grassroots development. “This initiative brings people on board to participate in decisions affecting their communities,” he said.

“The programme allocates funds directly to local communities for essential projects in water supply, electricity, road construction and other areas of human development,” he explained. Looking ahead to 2025, Mr Danja expressed optimism about the state’s economic prospects, citing improvements in GDP as a key indicator of development.

He called for continued citizen cooperation with the government in the implementation of its development initiatives at all levels to sustain the existing positive trajectory. “The year 2025 will be promising as we’re witnessing significant improvements in our local economy,” he stated. Mr Danja also commended the Federal Government for doing its best by initiating several programmes and policies in the state as well across the country. “In my local government, I am aware of ongoing conditional cash transfer and other categories of support to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

