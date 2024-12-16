YouthHubAfrica successfully organised the fourth edition of its flagship DARE (Determine, Aspire, Re-Imagine, Express) conference, themed “Youths and the Pact for the Future.” The event, held in Abuja, brought together dynamic young individuals from across Nigeria to engage in discussions centred on youth empowerment, sustainable development, and proactive contributions to nation-building.

The conference aimed to inspire and educate participants on career development, personal growth, and their pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s future. With distinguished speakers, insightful panel discussions, and interactive sessions, the event empowered attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Keynote Highlights

Charles Usie, Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, emphasised the value of volunteering and real-world experience. He remarked:

“Volunteering will open doors, give you experience, and hone your skills. Your experience is more important in achieving your goals than acquiring certificates.

“Education is not overrated; the system needs to incorporate functionality,” he added, underscoring the importance of practical education over mere academic achievements.

Mr Usie further stressed that education should lead to value creation rather than merely obtaining certificates.

Damilola Anwo-Ade, Founder of Virtual Jobs Bootcamps said “There are 7 billion dollars in the remote workspace to be made; we must connect to seize this opportunity.

“Your profile is your digital real estate, so position yourself for greatness. Understand the digital landscape. With your phone and internet, you have access to endless opportunities.”

Speakers at the DARE Conference also highlighted the need for increased youth participation in governance and policy making. Many noted that the limited involvement of young people hinders their ability to catalyze meaningful development within their communities and society at large.

Rotimi Olawale, Executive Director of YouthHubAfrica, articulated this vision:

“We want young people to come and discuss how they can contribute to the future. While the government has its role to play, we believe citizens, especially young people—who represent the largest segment of Nigeria’s population—can achieve a lot if they are inspired, educated, and motivated.”

Panel Sessions and Insights

One of the conference’s highlights was a panel session titled “Youth Power and Policy: Igniting the Interest of Africa’s Next Generation in Governance.”

Dayo Israel, APC National Youth Leader, shared actionable insights on leadership and civic participation:

“Everything rises and falls on leadership, but leadership is not everything.”

“Get involved at the local political level. Silence apathy by becoming part of the system.”

Another speaker in the panel session, Chimdi Neliaku, the programmes Director, of the Leadership Advancement Foundation (LEAF) said,

“Young people in privileged positions should know that they are a beacon of hope for others and should serve as a springboard for their success.”

“You can’t complain about a system and not be part of it.”

Adding to the event’s vibrancy, Mrs Adebayo Dayo-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary of the Women Affairs Secretariat, delivered a powerful address encouraging young people to actively participate in governance and leadership roles. She urged attendees to embrace their potential and make their voices heard, emphasizing that active

