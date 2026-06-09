Communicating legitimate gains, therefore, matters. The effectiveness of national security communication depends not on frequency but on credibility. Citizens will trust information that is factual, timely, and verifiable… Not to boast. Not to mislead… But to affirm credibly that progress, however imperfect and uneven, remains possible and worthy of defending… Nigeria must, therefore, treat strategic communication as a core pillar of national security policy, not as an optional afterthought.

A troubling imbalance has settled into Nigeria’s conversation around insecurity.

Every attack trends almost instantly. Every setback multiplies across social media before the smoke has even cleared. Every rumour gathers momentum, while verification struggles to catch up.

Yet the quiet, painstaking gains recorded daily by security and intelligence agencies rarely command the same public attention.

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This imbalance is not without consequence.

To be clear, what is truly at stake is not merely territory or tactical advantage. It is the battle for national confidence itself. Insecurity, as we have come to understand it, is never only physical. It is profoundly psychological.

Those who traffic in violence understand this terrain well. Terrorists understand theatre. They revel in it. Bandits understand the currency of fear. They amplify it. Criminal networks grasp that panic can sometimes achieve what bullets alone cannot.

That is why the defence of national security has increasingly become the defence of national morale. And for the avoidance of mischief, let it be clearly stated here that morale is not a substitute for security. It is the condition under which security operations receive public cooperation.

For understandable reasons, many security institutions have long favoured institutional caution.

Operational details must remain protected. Intelligence sources cannot be compromised. Tactics must not be handed to hostile actors. These are not trivial concerns. Serious security work anywhere in the world rests on discretion.

But there is an important difference between necessary operational secrecy and a culture of near-permanent strategic silence.

When prudence hardens into silence as a default posture, the state gradually cedes the information space to rumour merchants, political opportunists, disinformation networks, and those with darker motives. Vacuums of this nature rarely remain empty for long.

Manipulated videos circulate within minutes. Old footage is repackaged as fresh horror. Inflated casualty figures spread unchecked. Fabricated statements are attributed to official quarters. Ethnic and religious narratives are sharpened for maximum division.

In too many cases, the psychological injury inflicted by misinformation, rivals, and sometimes exceeds, the original incident itself.

The result is a dangerous distortion.

Citizens see the attacks but rarely the interdictions. They register the tragedies but seldom the preventions. They absorb the fear but miss the quiet resilience. Over time, the national mood tilts towards permanent setback rather than measured, uneven progress.

This is why communicating legitimate security gains is not propaganda. It is an essential component of strategic stabilisation.

A mature democracy confronting complex threats must strike the balance between honesty about persistent challenges and the responsible acknowledgement of progress. Nigerians are not naïve. They know the country continues to face serious and evolving dangers across multiple theatres.

Communities have suffered painful losses. Security personnel continue to make profound sacrifices under extraordinarily difficult conditions. No credible communication should deny these realities.

But neither should measurable progress be buried beneath unrelenting pessimism.

Security outcomes are rarely linear.

Some regions stabilise, while new threats emerge elsewhere. Certain criminal networks weaken, even as others adapt. In that complexity lies the need for fuller national narration. Citizens deserve to know not only where the storms still rage, but also where the skies have begun, however cautiously, to clear.

Recent years have witnessed tangible operational gains.

Intelligence-driven operations have disrupted terrorist supply lines. Hostages have been rescued. Arms caches recovered. Criminal camps dismantled. Inter-agency coordination has improved in critical areas. In several communities once paralysed by fear, economic and social life has gradually resumed.

These things matter.

A farmer returning safely to his fields matters. A highway becoming safer for travellers matters. A market reopening matters. A school functioning without fear matters. Oil infrastructure protected from sabotage matters. Lives preserved quietly, without headlines, matter.

Prevention, however, remains the greatest communication challenge.

When an attack is successfully foiled before execution, there are no graphic images, no viral outrage, no dramatic footage. The public rarely sees the catastrophe that never happened. And so the gap widens between operational reality and public perception.

That gap is perilous.

It breeds cynicism. It erodes trust in institutions. It affects morale among those who serve. It undermines investor confidence and weakens democratic consensus around long-term security strategies. Most critically, it creates space for the corrosive narrative that the state is either absent, indifferent, or powerless.

No responsible authority can afford to ignore this danger.

Countries confronting asymmetric threats elsewhere have increasingly recognised that operational effectiveness and strategic communication are not opposing forces but necessary partners. Communication itself has become part of national resilience.

This does not mean reckless disclosure or turning security institutions into publicity machines. Exaggeration eventually destroys credibility. The wiser path lies in disciplined transparency: timely, factual, and properly contextualised information wherever operational security permits.

Citizens should understand not only the challenges that persist, but also where progress is being recorded.

The ultimate measure is not merely weapons recovered or arrests made, but the restoration of ordinary civic life. Can traders move with greater safety? Can farmers cultivate with more confidence? Can children attend school without dread? Can communities reclaim their rhythms and routines?

These are the questions ordinary Nigerians ask because these are the realities that shape daily life.

Security, ultimately, is measured by the return of human normalcy.

Balanced communication also serves deterrence.

Violent groups thrive on myths of invincibility and narratives of state helplessness. Demonstrating that such networks can be disrupted, isolated, and degraded weakens their allure. It makes criminality appear less glamorous and more futile.

Equally important is the question of morale.

The men and women in uniform operate under immense pressure and risk. A society that notices only failures, while remaining silent on successes unintentionally weakens those who defend it. Recognition of genuine gains honours sacrifice without romanticising conflict.

Nigeria, therefore, faces an important task.

It must cultivate a communication culture around security that is calm without evasion, transparent without recklessness, reassuring without dishonesty, and patriotic without descending into empty propaganda.

The balance is delicate. But it is indispensable.

The alternative is far more dangerous.

When lawful institutions retreat into silence, unlawful voices fill the void. Rumours acquire legitimacy. Fear becomes entrenched. Cynicism hardens into national reflex. And those who wish the country harm gradually begin to shape the emotional climate of the nation itself.

No country can thrive indefinitely under such conditions.

National security, in the final analysis, is not sustained by weapons and operations alone. It is sustained by trust. Citizens must believe that institutions remain functional, responsive, and worthy of cooperation even in difficult times. Public confidence is itself a strategic asset.

Credibility is earned through accuracy, consistency, and transparency rather than through volume of communication.

This is why communication can no longer be treated as an afterthought within the architecture of national security.

The goal is not to manufacture false optimism. It is to ensure that hopelessness does not become national doctrine.

Nigeria continues to face serious challenges. No honest observer would deny this.

But neither should the country surrender its collective psychology to permanent despair. A frightened nation is easier to destabilise. A cynical nation is easier to manipulate. A hopeless nation eventually weakens from within.

Communicating legitimate gains, therefore, matters. The effectiveness of national security communication depends not on frequency but on credibility. Citizens will trust information that is factual, timely, and verifiable.

Not to boast. Not to mislead.

But to affirm credibly that progress, however imperfect and uneven, remains possible and worthy of defending.

Nigeria must, therefore, treat strategic communication as a core pillar of national security policy, not as an optional afterthought.

Crispin Oduobuk, a former acting editor of Weekly Trust, writes from Abuja.