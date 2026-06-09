The police command in Ebonyi State has said that no part of the state is under attack by bandits, contrary to social media reports.

The command’s spokesman, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki and made available to reporters on Monday.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, dismissed the reports on social media that bandits and herders invaded the Nguzu Edda Community in Edda Local Government Area of the state.

He described the report as “false, misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic among residents.”

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The spokesman stated, “Operatives acted swiftly upon receiving information about a viral video, in which a narrator alleged that bandits and herdsmen had entered the community.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Urunwa Okafor, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer of Edda Division to verify the claim. At the same time, tactical teams from the command headquarters were deployed in the area for assessment.

Mr Ukandu explained that security operatives conducted a thorough search and combing operation in the affected bushes and surrounding areas.

“Following the operation, the command wishes to categorically state that no bandits or herdsmen are lurking in Nguzu Edda Community,” he stated.

He urged residents of the community and the public to disregard the reports, describing them as “the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to incite fear and disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the area.”

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He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across Ebonyi.

Mr Ukandu said the police commissioner assured residents that adequate security measures were in place to maintain law and order throughout the state.

“He also advised the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command Control Room,” the statement added.

It further urged residents to verify security-related information through official channels before sharing it on social media to avoid spreading misinformation.

(NAN)