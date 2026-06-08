How to Gain Access into the Yoruba Elite Circle of Influence

I’ve received so many calls and messages saying these articles should be turned into a book, especially for the benefit of unborn generations and also for the good of those of Yoruba descendants in the diaspora. For those who wish to know what really motivated me to even consider writing on the Yoruba people? You will have to read this last article to the end, because in the last few paragraphs I share the story of what inspired me to do this research work.

Before delving into today’s topic, permit me to borrow a word of wisdom from our celebrated Igbo writer Chinua Achebe. This is for the sake of those who wonder why I should even be writing on such a topic in the first place. I want to say that my effort to undertake this project is not an attempt to prove any superiority but rather to shed light on the things that make this ethnic group unique.

Chinua Achebe writes:

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“Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter”.

A famous African proverb popularised by author Chinua Achebe. It means that history is often written by the victors or dominant groups (“hunters”), they write narratives that justify their power, while the perspectives of the oppressed (“lions”) are overlooked.

Key aspects of the Proverb:

The Metaphor: The “hunters” are those with power (e.g., colonizers, dominant groups), and the “lions” are the marginalized or defeated. Things Fall Apart author Chinua Achebe highlighted that it is the role of marginalized groups to tell their own stories to provide a complete picture

The story of nations will always favour the strongest until the weakest party tells their side of the story. The story of Africa has often been written or told by the colonial powers, foreigners who conquered and ruled over them.

As a Yoruba person I must confess that I didn’t know a lot of these facts about my people until I started the journey. This is despite the fact that I’ve read several books on the history of Yoruba people. In this series my approach is different from all that have been written about Yoruba history. My focus is to point out the uniqueness, peculiarities and exceptionalism of this remarkable ethnic group.

The lions must tell their own stories. I sincerely believe that these articles and the subsequent book from them will be one of my greatest gifts to the race that gave life to me.

Now, back to the topic of this last article.

Having pointed out the importance and greatness of the Yoruba people I now wish to discuss how other cultures and individuals could gain a smooth entrance into the yoruba society. This will also be of a great help for ordinary Yoruba men and women who wish to gain access into the elite circles of the Yoruba ecosystem.

This is a serious question and it deserves a clear, realistic, non-naïve examination

Yoruba elite networks are structured, layered, and reputation-driven. You don’t “enter” them quickly; you earn access through positioning.

I’ll break this into three parts:

Key Yoruba power players (types, not gossip) Core structures where influence sits How entry actually works in practice KEY YORUBA POWER PLAYERS (BY CATEGORY)

Instead of just listing names, it’s more useful to understand the power clusters.

Political Power Bloc

These are the highest influence actors, they control:

Access,

Access, Appointments,

Appointments, Contracts,

Contracts, Protection.

Key figure:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu → central node of modern Yoruba political structure

Other influential political actors include:

Current and former governors of South-West states

Current and former governors of South-West states Senior party strategists within All Progressives Congress

Reality:

Political access often determines everything else.

Business & Financial Elite

These are the economic power holders.

Typical profiles:

Industrialists,

Industrialists, banking executives,

banking executives, Major real estate players,

Major real estate players, Oil & gas operators.

Key example:

Aliko Dangote (not Yoruba but interacts heavily with Yoruba economic space, refers to himself as a Lagosian)

Aliko Dangote (not Yoruba but interacts heavily with Yoruba economic space, refers to himself as a Lagosian) Femi Otedola

In Yoruba space, many wealthy actors are:

less publicly visible,

less publicly visible, deeply networked behind the scenes.

Traditional Institutions (Very Important)

Yoruba kingship still carries real influence.

Top example:

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Also:

major Obas across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, and Kogi

They influence:

Legitimacy,

Legitimacy, Cultural endorsement,

Cultural endorsement, Dispute resolution,

Dispute resolution, Elite introductions.

You ignore this layer at your own risk.

Intellectual & Professional Elite

These include:

senior lawyers,

senior lawyers, academics,

academics, policy experts,

policy experts, media figures.

Example:

Wole Soyinka

They shape:

narratives,

narratives, ideology,

ideology, legitimacy.

Diaspora & Global Connectors

Highly influential but often underestimated:

UK/US-based professionals,

UK/US-based professionals, Financiers,

Financiers, Tech founders.

They bring:

Capital,

Capital, Global access,

Global access, Credibility.

Core Structures of Yoruba Power

Among the Yoruba power is not random, it sits inside structures.

Political Structure

Party networks (especially All Progressives Congress)

Party networks (especially All Progressives Congress) State governments (especially Lagos)

State governments (especially Lagos) Political “families”

Economic Structure

Banking networks

Banking networks Real estate ecosystems

Real estate ecosystems Trade and logistics channels

Lagos is the Centre of gravity.

Social & Elite Clubs

This is where things become practical.

Examples:

Rotary / Lions (entry-level elite)

Rotary / Lions (entry-level elite) High-end business clubs (like the ones we discussed earlier)

High-end business clubs (like the ones we discussed earlier) Private invitation-only circles

Many deals happen here, not in offices.

Religious Networks

Very influential in Yoruba society:

Major churches,

Major churches, Islamic leadership,

Islamic leadership, Faith-based networks.

They provide:

Trust,

Trust, Social capital,

Social capital, Large-scale influence.

Family and Lineage Systems

Certain families:

have multi-generational influence,

have multi-generational influence, control networks across sectors.

This layer is quiet but powerful.

HOW TO ENTER YORUBA ELITE CIRCLES (REALITY, NOT THEORY)

This is the most important part. I remember growing up in my village of Idomila, Ijebu-Ode as a kid some 60 years back. I saw all the workings of the real Yoruba people but then I didn’t full acknowledge the principles behind the actions. However, over the years as I mature and study nations and peoples in Europe I began to appreciate my own people better especially their beliefs and values.

Recently my country of Nigeria has been plagued by the mindset of “money buys all” even people, and influence.

Unfortunately, because of the power of social media Yoruba young people are falling prey to this new tendency of money above all. I see our culture gradually bending to the present pressure with too few people talking about it. It is my hope that this my write up will play a role of reminding the Yoruba people who they really are and what values shaped their history to whom they have become. Now let’s go deeper into these values.

FIRST RULE: YOU CANNOT “BUY” YOUR WAY INTO YORUBA CIRCLE OF INFLUENCE

Money helps, but:

In Yoruba society access comes from trust, not just wealth.

STEP 1: POSITION YOURSELF CORRECTLY

You must be seen as:

Valuable,

Valuable, Serious,

Serious, Consistent,

Consistent, Not opportunistic.

Your current plan (business + capital + international structure) is actually a strong starting position.

STEP 2: ENTER THROUGH STRUCTURED CHANNELS

Best entry points:

Professional Gateways

Lawyers

Lawyers Accountants

Accountants Consultants

Consultants Bankers

These people:

Already serve elite clients,

Already serve elite clients, can introduce you indirectly.

Clubs & Associations

Start with:

Rotary / Lions

Rotary / Lions High-level business clubs

These are “soft entry points”.

Business Transactions

Nothing builds trust faster than:

doing real deals,

doing real deals, delivering results,

delivering results, handling money professionally.

STEP 3: BUILD RELATIONSHIPS (NOT CONTACTS)

You need:

Repeated interactions,

Repeated interactions, Reliability,

Reliability, Discretion.

In Yoruba elite culture:

One strong relationship equals 100 contacts

STEP 4: GET INTRODUCED (CRITICAL)

You don’t approach top players cold.

You:

get introduced,

get introduced, by someone trusted,

by someone trusted, after proving yourself.

This is how you move up levels. In Yoruba culture an Omoluabi is much better appreciated than a rich man without values.

STEP 5: SHOW LONG-TERM PRESENCE

You must signal:

You are not temporary,

You are not temporary, You are building something real,

You are building something real, You are here for the long term.

STEP 6: RESPECT HIERARCHY & CULTURE

This matters more than people admit:

respect elders,

respect elders, respect titles,

respect titles, understand cultural signals.

While some cultures pride themselves that they never bow to another human being, a Yoruba will proudly bow down to anyone who is senior to him in any way. Respect and the culture of honor to the Yoruba is a second nature.

STRATEGIC INSIGHT (VERY IMPORTANT)

There are 3 layers of access:

Layer 1: Social Access

Events, clubs, public spaces

Layer 2: Business Access

Deals, partnerships

Layer 3: Inner Circle

Trust, influence, power

Most people never pass Layer One.

Yes even though Yorubas don’t joke with their parties and Owanbe gatherings, yet connections in parties are not enough to fully position you for influence in Yoruba communities

COMMON MISTAKES

Avoid:

trying to “rush” access

trying to “rush” access showing too much money too early

showing too much money too early appearing transactional

appearing transactional ignoring cultural norms

ignoring cultural norms talking more than listening

FINAL TRUTH

Yoruba elite systems are:

Trust-based, layered, and time-tested.

To enter, you must:

bring value,

bring value, build trust,

build trust, stay consistent,

stay consistent, And move step-by-step.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine