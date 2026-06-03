The Shenzhen experience ultimately demonstrates that industrial transformation is not accidental. It requires deliberate planning, sustained infrastructure investment and a long-term economic vision. Africa today stands at a similar crossroads. The continent possesses abundant natural resources, a rapidly growing population and one of the world’s largest emerging consumer markets. But without functioning infrastructure, industrial ambitions under AfCFTA may remain unrealised.

When Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping designated Shenzhen as a Special Economic Zone in 1980, only a few could have predicted that the quiet fishing town with a population of roughly 30,000 people, beside bustling Hong Kong, would evolve into one of the world’s biggest manufacturing and technology powerhouses in today’s world. The differences between both periods paint a vivid picture of how rapidly the economic landscape shifts when policies are properly thought through and put into effect, even when it takes decades to achieve the desired results.

Unlike major Chinese cities such as Beijing or Shanghai, Shenzhen earlier had little industrial significance and almost no global economic influence. However, its strategic location beside Hong Kong, then one of Asia’s busiest commercial and export centres, made it an ideal testing ground for China’s economic reforms. Chinese leaders believed the city could serve as a controlled gateway for foreign investment, export manufacturing and international trade, without exposing the entire country to the risks of rapid economic liberalisation.

At the time, China was still emerging from decades of economic isolation, with weak industrial capacity and limited foreign investment. Over four decades later, Shenzhen has evolved into a global economic powerhouse with 17 million inhabitants, housing some of China’s largest technology companies, totalling 2.23 million commercial entities and 424 listed companies as of 2023, and one of the busiest ports in the world. Its Gross Domestic Product contribution of $550 billion in 2025 now rivals that of several countries, while its factories and technology parks have become symbols of China’s rise as the “factory of the world”, to the envy of nations.

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But the most important lesson from Shenzhen is often misunderstood. This transformation was not built primarily on tax waivers or generous incentives. It was built on infrastructure.

Unlike many developing economies that rely heavily on tax exemptions and fiscal incentives to attract investors, China’s SEZ strategy focused aggressively on building roads, ports, electricity systems, rail lines, housing and industrial clusters before expecting large-scale industrial growth. That infrastructure-first strategy created the confidence that foreign manufacturers needed to invest long-term. That same lesson now carries enormous relevance for Africa as the continent seeks to transform itself into a globally competitive manufacturing and trading hub through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. There is a growing need to recognise that industrialisation cannot succeed on incentives alone. Factories do not operate on tax waivers; they operate on electricity, transport systems and efficient supply chains.

Another reason why infrastructure is crucial is that it attracts long-term industrial investment, better than temporary fiscal incentives. Tax holidays are short-lived, but stable infrastructure provides lasting value for investors who are planning decades ahead. China understood this early. A massive $2.1 trillion investment saw the self-described developing nation surpass the infrastructure objectives of its 14th Five-Year Plan, completing most transportation projects ahead of schedule.

The first reason infrastructure matters more than tax holidays is that it directly reduces the cost of doing business. One of Shenzhen’s greatest advantages was its integration with ports, highways and industrial clusters that allowed manufacturers to move goods quickly and cheaply. Investors were confident they could export products efficiently to global markets through nearby shipping routes linked to Hong Kong. In contrast, many African economies still struggle with congested ports, weak road networks, air routes and unreliable electricity supply, all of which increase production costs. A company may enjoy five years of tax exemption, but if it spends millions powering generators or loses weeks clearing goods at ports, those incentives become meaningless. Infrastructure creates efficiency, and efficiency is what sustains industrial competitiveness.

Another reason why infrastructure is crucial is that it attracts long-term industrial investment, better than temporary fiscal incentives. Tax holidays are short-lived, but stable infrastructure provides lasting value for investors who are planning decades ahead. China understood this early. A massive $2.1 trillion investment saw the self-described developing nation surpass the infrastructure objectives of its 14th Five-Year Plan, completing most transportation projects ahead of schedule. The government built industrial ecosystems where manufacturers could access suppliers, logistics providers, skilled labour and public utilities within proximity. That clustering effect accelerated innovation and reduced operational risks. Africa’s Special Economic Zones, however, often function as isolated real estate projects without strong transport or production linkages. Countries such as Nigeria possess enormous industrial potential through projects like the Lekki Free Zone and the Lekki Deep Sea Port, but these ambitions will only succeed if they are supported by reliable power supply, efficient logistics systems and coordinated industrial planning. Investors are far more likely to commit capital where infrastructure lowers uncertainty.

Over time, Shenzhen evolved beyond labour-intensive manufacturing into a centre for advanced technology, telecommunications, electronics and artificial intelligence. Foreign firms brought not only capital, but also industrial knowledge, technical expertise and management systems that strengthened domestic Chinese companies. China deliberately ensured that foreign investments translated into local industrial capacity. African countries must learn from that transition. Too many industrial zones across the continent remain dependent on imports, with limited local supply chains or technology transfer. Some zones function largely as warehousing centres, rather than genuine manufacturing ecosystems capable of creating industrial depth.

Shenzhen succeeded because it connected production directly to export logistics. African economies must now replicate that model by linking industrial zones to transport corridors and maritime infrastructure. If properly integrated, emerging hubs such as Lekki could evolve into regional export centres serving West Africa and beyond. But without infrastructure, AfCFTA risks becoming merely a framework for importing foreign goods, rather than a catalyst for African industrialisation.

Thirdly, infrastructure strengthens regional trade integration and unlocks the real promise of AfCFTA. The trade agreement aims to create a single African market of more than 1.4 billion people, but trade liberalisation on paper alone will not automatically create industrial growth. Regional commerce depends on roads, rail corridors, ports, customs systems and digital trade infrastructure capable of moving goods across borders efficiently. Without those systems, African manufacturers will struggle to compete, even within the continent. Shenzhen succeeded because it connected production directly to export logistics. African economies must now replicate that model by linking industrial zones to transport corridors and maritime infrastructure. If properly integrated, emerging hubs such as Lekki could evolve into regional export centres serving West Africa and beyond. But without infrastructure, AfCFTA risks becoming merely a framework for importing foreign goods, rather than a catalyst for African industrialisation.

More important is policy coordination and institutional consistency. China combined infrastructure investment with streamlined regulations, simplified customs systems and long-term planning that gave investors confidence in the stability of the business environment. In many African economies, however, policy reversals, multiple taxation and bureaucratic bottlenecks continue to discourage manufacturers. Infrastructure alone cannot drive industrialisation if regulatory systems remain unpredictable. Governments must therefore treat infrastructure development and policy stability as complementary pillars of economic transformation.

The Shenzhen experience ultimately demonstrates that industrial transformation is not accidental. It requires deliberate planning, sustained infrastructure investment and a long-term economic vision. Africa today stands at a similar crossroads. The continent possesses abundant natural resources, a rapidly growing population and one of the world’s largest emerging consumer markets. But without functioning infrastructure, industrial ambitions under AfCFTA may remain unrealised.

Damilola Aina is a 2026 Free Trade Fellow at the Ominira Initiative. He can be reached via X: @AinaDhamires.