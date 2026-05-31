Understanding Yoruba Political Sagacity: Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Case Study

The 2023 elections is a watershed moment in our history as a nation. Odds were clearly against the current president who was then had been out of any elected political position for 15 years. In his party’s primary he even had some of his lieutenants and disciples standing against him. There were powerful top brass of his own party trying to stop him from advancing to the coveted position of Nigerian president.

But despite all the odds that were stacked against Bola Ahmed Tinubu he still managed to wrestle power from some formidable opposition candidates from other parties.

It is no accident that it is his personality I’ll be using as a case study for this particular topic of Yoruba political sagacity. He will provide for the readers a wonderful illustration of how the Yoruba play their own type of politics. If you’re ready, let us dive into the study of this fascinating subject

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Yoruba political sagacity is a deeply rooted, strategic, and often pragmatic approach to power, negotiation, and governance, largely shaped by historical experiences and a refined value system. It is characterized by high levels of maturity, patience, and a preference for diplomacy over confrontation, often prioritizing long-term interests over short-term emotional responses.

Key aspects of Yoruba political sagacity include:

Negotiated Power: A central tenet is that power is negotiated, not merely assumed. Learning from past political setbacks, Yoruba leaders often engage in alliances (e.g. with the North) to secure national influence.

Strategic Pragmatism : Yoruba politics is often non-emotional, focusing on calculated moves rather than aggressive, loud tactics.

Elite Consensus : Yoruba elites often negotiate internally before acting externally, creating a cohesive, well-coordinated political front.

Strong Regional Base : The South-West is maintained as a politically coordinated and economically viable base, ensuring internal influence and bargaining power in Nigeria.

Institutional Checks : Traditionally, Yoruba governance (such as in the Oyo Empire) relied on constitutional monarchy, where the Oba (king) ruled alongside the Oyo Mesi (councillors) and the Ogboni society, ensuring accountability.

Human Capital Development : A cornerstone of their modern political philosophy is promoting education and development, which is seen as a way to create a progressive and egalitarian society.

Historical Foundation

The political sophistication of the Yoruba is rooted in their traditional system, which was centralized yet filled with checks and balances to prevent tyranny. The 19th-century experiences and the leadership of figures like Chief Obafemi Awolowo further refined a political culture that emphasises, “life more abundant” through modernisation.

Key Traits in Practice

Flexibility and Diplomacy: Yoruba political actors are adept at navigating complex political landscapes through negotiation and compromise.

Patience and Long-term Strategy: The Yoruba often adopt a long-term view, sometimes enduring short-term disadvantages for better future positioning.

Hospitality and Inclusivity: The culture values respect and accommodates others, which is often seen as a virtue of maturity in political interactions.

In essence, Yoruba political sagacity is a mix of traditional institutional wisdom and modern strategic maneuvering designed to maintain relevance and power within the larger Nigerian project.

Yoruba political sagacity refers to a sophisticated blend of traditional governance principles and modern strategic pragmatism. It is characterised by an emphasis on checks and balances, internal consensus, and the art of negotiation over direct confrontation

Traditional Foundations: Constitutional Monarchy

Ancient Yoruba political systems, notably the Oyo Empire, were not absolute autocracies but functioned as constitutional monarchies with deep-seated institutional checks.

The Oba (King): While the supreme head, the Oba was a “listening leader” who ruled only through the counsel of others.

The Oyomesi (Kingmakers): A council of seven noblemen who acted as a primary check on the Oba. They held the power to reject an unconstitutional ruler by sending an “empty calabash,” signifying the people’s withdrawal of support and requiring the king to commit suicide or go into exile

The Ogboni Society: A secret society of revered elders that acted as a “constitutional conscience,” mediating between the Oba and the Oyomesi to maintain societal order.

Strategic Pragmatism and Alliances

In the modern era, “sagacity” is often used to describe the Yoruba elite’s ability to navigate the complex Nigerian state through strategic maneuvers rather than emotional reactions.

* Negotiated Power: A core principle is that “power is negotiated, not assumed.” This is evidenced by pragmatic alliances with other regions (such as the North) to secure national leadership roles.

* Elite Consensus: Yoruba leaders often engage in intense internal debates but strive to present a cohesive bloc externally. This “Elite Consensus Culture” strengthens their bargaining position

Core Principles of Governance

Meritocracy and Modernisation: Historically, figures like Chief Obafemi Awolowo institutionalized a “progressive” form of politics focused on human capital development, free education, and technocratic efficiency

Omoluabi (Character): Political sagacity is grounded in the concept of Omoluabi—being a person of honor who values justice, patience, and respect for others, even in political adversity

Constructive Dissent: Unlike some centralized systems that reward sycophancy, traditional Yoruba governance insisted on shared responsibility and the right to disagree

Now dear reader, allow me to now use the example of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to illustrate all these lessons and principles of the Yoruba cultural philosophy.

Let me also point out that my using the example of Tinubu in this article does not mean political partisanship or campaign. It is strictly to draw your attention to how the Yoruba play their politics. For this Tinubu example is the newest and most vivid example of my points above

Understanding how Bola Ahmed Tinubu built his network is one of the clearest real-life examples of long-term power construction in Yoruba land and Nigeria.

This wasn’t accidental it was deliberate, layered, and strategic over decades.

Foundation Stage: Elite Formation (1970s–1980s)

Tinubu’s network didn’t start in politics.

Education and International Exposure

Studied in the United States

Built early exposure to:

finance,

systems thinking,

institutional structures

Corporate Career (Critical Step)

He worked at:

Mobil Oil Nigeria

This gave him:

access to elite corporate networks,

financial credibility,

connections with professionals and executives.

Lesson:

He first built economic and professional credibility before political ambition.

Entry Into Politics: Network Seeding (Late 1980s–1990s) Political Alignment

Tinubu aligned with:

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

This was crucial:

Yar’Adua had one of the most powerful political networks in Nigeria at the time.

Tinubu plugged into an existing elite structure, not starting from zero.

Senate Experience (1992)

Became Senator during the short-lived Third Republic

This gave him:

national visibility,

cross-regional relationships.

Pro-Democracy Struggle

During military rule:

He became part of resistance networks after the June 12 election annulment

He worked with groups like:

NADECO

This phase built:

loyalty networks,

credibility as a “democracy fighter,”

deep alliances with activists and elites.

Lagos Power Base: The Masterstroke (1999–2007)

This is where everything changed.

Governor of Lagos State

Tinubu became Governor of Lagos in 1999.

This gave him:

control of Nigeria’s economic hub,

access to massive revenue flows,

influence over appointments and structures.

Strategic Talent Recruitment

He built his network by recruiting and empowering people who later became powerful:

Examples:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Raji Fashola

Yemi Osinbajo

Rauf Aregbesola

Key move:

He created loyal protégés across sectors

Revenue & Institutional Control

He strengthened Lagos by:

reforming tax systems,

increasing internally generated revenue,

building semi-autonomous institutions.

This created:

financial independence,

long-term political leverage.

Network Consolidation: The “Godfather” Phase (2007–2015)

After leaving office, Tinubu didn’t lose power, he expanded it.

Control Without Office

He:

influenced who became governors,

shaped party structures,

controlled political direction in the South-West.

This is rare:

Power without holding office.

Regional Dominance

He ensured:

most South-West states aligned politically,

strong coordination across the region.

Party Engineering

Tinubu played a central role in creating:

All Progressives Congress (APC)

This was a merger of:

northern power blocs,

southwestern structures,

opposition forces.

NATIONAL POWER PLAY — PRESIDENTIAL KINGMAKER (2015–2023) Strategic Alliance with the North

He partnered with northern political forces to support:

Muhammadu Buhari

This alliance:

broke the ruling party’s dominance,

created a new national power structure.

Vice Presidential Selection

He was instrumental in positioning:

Yemi Osinbajo as the vice president

This showed:

control over high-level appointments,

ability to project influence nationally.

Final Stage: Presidential Ascent (2023)

After decades of building:

Tinubu became:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This was not sudden, it was:

the result of a 30+ year network-building strategy

Core Principles Behind His Network Build Before You Need Power

Corporate credibility first

Political ambition later

Plug Into Existing Power

Yar’Adua network

NADECO alliances

Control a Strategic Economic Base

Lagos = leverage

Invest in People

Built loyal protégés

Created a political “bench”

Maintain Influence Without Office

Controlled structures, not just positions

Form Strategic Alliances

Especially with the North

Think Long-Term (Decades, Not Years)

Reality Check

Tinubu’s model also comes with:

controversies,

criticisms around political patronage,

concentration of influence.

But from a pure strategic standpoint, it is:

one of the most effective political network models in modern Africa.

Final Insight

Tinubu didn’t just build a network.

He built:

a system of loyalty,

a pipeline of leaders,

and a structure that outlived his positions.

If you pay attention dear reader you’ll see that in the first part of this article I first listed the principles that have guided the Yoruba race through out their political evolution.

The basic principles of the Yoruba race affect all their endeavours through all spheres of human existence. Hence the effectiveness and pragmatism we see in Bola Ahmed Tinubu is clearly coming from his Yoruba upbringing and influences.

However, Tinubu improved on these principles and refined them for maximum effectiveness. As a politician history will have to study Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discover what makes him tick.

In my next article(Part 9), I’ll be reflecting on how the Yoruba culture is redefining music and entertainment industry globally. For The Love Of God, Church And Nation

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine