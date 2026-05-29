Until Nigeria begins to treat human development as infrastructure with the same seriousness we reserve for roads, oil, and finance, our talent-scarcity debate will keep repeating itself. Not because Nigerians lack potential, but because potential without systems rarely scales.

When the CEO of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, said his organisation had 500 vacant roles because of the weak quality of Nigerian talent, he likely did not expect the firestorm the statement would ignite across the Nigerian corporate space.

On one end, some defended his position, arguing that employability among many Nigerian graduates is truly weak and that companies are struggling to find people with the required competencies. On the other end, many pushed back, seeing Tosin’s comments as unfair to Nigerian professionals already navigating difficult working environments.

However, as more voices joined in the conversation, an interesting middle ground began to emerge, one which both sides appear to quietly agree with: Nigeria may not necessarily have a “talent problem”, but we clearly have a “talent at scale” problem.

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The conversation has then begun to shift towards developing systemic structures that ensures that quality talent is available at scale. We are now discussing important questions on how the nation can boast of a talent pool where excellence is the undeniable norm, not the scattered outlier. There have been several opinions on what different sectors need to contribute, particularly the education sector, corporate institutions, and government infrastructure.

It is at this point in the conversation that I would like to weigh in. My contribution is not to argue whether Nigerian talent is good or bad. We already have enough evidence that Nigerians can compete globally when given the right opportunities.

The conversation has uncovered a central question that the nation needs an urgent answer to: How do we build a system that consistently produces extraordinary talent at scale?

Talent development is not accidental. Countries that consistently produce world-class talent do not do so by chance. They build systems that make great talent inevitable. How can we chart a Nigerian framework for building quality talent at scale?

The Foundation of Health and Safety

Every great talent first begins as a healthy, safe child with unrestricted access to basic care and education. This may appear obvious, yet it is one of the most overlooked parts of the talent conversation. A country where children are undernourished, unsafe, constantly displaced from schools, or denied healthcare, has already weakened its talent pipeline before it even begins. No one thrives in hunger.

How many potential innovators, engineers, creatives, and entrepreneurs have we already lost because pregnant women lacked access to quality maternal care? How many Nigerian children have had their cognitive potential negatively impacted by malnutrition? Ensuring we raise healthy and safe children who can grow into capable adults is where the talent pipeline begins.

Countries that consistently produce world-class talent understand this connection. Finland, for example, invested heavily in maternal healthcare, child welfare, free school meals, and safe learning environments long before becoming globally respected for educational excellence. Singapore also treated healthcare, nutrition, housing, and education as part of one long-term human capital strategy. These countries understood that cognitive development starts long before a child enters a classroom.

We cannot keep watching bandit attacks on schools, rising child poverty, preventable maternal deaths, and poor healthcare access and then expect that, in twenty years, we will somehow produce world-class talent at the scale we need.

How many potential innovators, engineers, creatives, and entrepreneurs have we already lost because pregnant women lacked access to quality maternal care? How many Nigerian children have had their cognitive potential negatively impacted by malnutrition? Ensuring we raise healthy and safe children who can grow into capable adults is where the talent pipeline begins.

The Education Anchor

The next anchor is education. The conversation here extends beyond ensuring access to schooling to also focus on ensuring excellent education quality. The education system designed for talent development cannot revolve around rote memorisation, for instance. Rather, such education must sharpen the mind, encourage curiosity, develop problem-solving ability, and expose students to real work early enough.

Countries like Germany have built strong talent pipelines by combining classroom learning with vocational and industrial training. Students are exposed to practical work environments early, making education directly connected to productivity.

Nigeria’s education system must move beyond certificate acquisition. We need education that inspires, supports and rewards curiosity, innovation, experimentation, and practical competence — not just memorisation.

The Talent Training Layer

Education alone is not enough. Talent also requires deliberate refinement. This is the layer where people are given opportunities to build mastery, grow through repetition, solve difficult problems, fail safely, receive mentorship, and develop professional confidence.

Although this starts from higher education, it also continues into the workplace. Nigeria needs more targeted investment in training talent across multiple industries — internships that actually teach in-demand skills, graduate trainee programmes that genuinely develop people, and mentorship structures that help talent mature faster.

…even the best talent pipeline can collapse inside dysfunctional workplaces. A country cannot demand world-class output from people working under exhausting and dehumanising conditions. The workplace matters because it is where talent either compounds or dies.

This is where stronger links between universities, vocational schools, industries, and professional ecosystems become important. We need stronger ecosystems that help young Nigerians bridge the link between their academic knowledge, skills and intellectual/creative curiosities with real-world expectations of competence, responsibility and productivity. Here, the focus is to convert potential to proven capability and to ensure that talent is refined into ingenuity.

The Functional Workplace

Finally, even the best talent pipeline can collapse inside dysfunctional workplaces. A country cannot demand world-class output from people working under exhausting and dehumanising conditions. The workplace matters because it is where talent either compounds or dies.

Great talents thrive where merit is rewarded fairly, compensation reflects value, leadership is competent, growth is steady, psychological safety allows creativity, and workers can focus without constantly battling instability.

This is partly why many highly skilled Nigerians thrive abroad. Often, it is not because they suddenly became more talented after leaving Nigeria but because they entered systems that allowed their talent to function optimally. Countries like Denmark and the Netherlands consistently rank high in productivity partly because they intentionally design work cultures around worker welfare, flexibility, trust, and continuous development.

Nigeria’s talent conversation cannot end with recruitment complaints alone. It must also interrogate the environments corporate organisations themselves are creating. Because talent is not only about finding exceptional people. It is also about building systems where exceptional people can remain exceptional.

Ultimately, talent at scale is not built through employer complaints or public outrage cycles on social media. It is built through coordinated national infrastructure — investment in healthcare, safety, education, training and mentorship systems and functional workplaces all working together.

Until Nigeria begins to treat human development as infrastructure with the same seriousness we reserve for roads, oil, and finance, our talent-scarcity debate will keep repeating itself. Not because Nigerians lack potential, but because potential without systems rarely scales.

Oluwatoyin Ajilore-Chukwuemeka is a STEM education researcher. She writes from Nigeria and the United States. She can be reached at [email protected]