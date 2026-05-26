For Ahmed Galadima Aminu, the APC primary victory is not the end of the story. It is the beginning of a greater test. The people of Adamawa will now look beyond the ticket and ask what future is being offered to them. The answer must be clear and convincing. If the campaign can hold firm to humility, inclusion, competence and service, then the promise of a new Adamawa can move from possibility into reality.

There are moments in politics when celebration must quickly give way to reflection. The emergence of Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State is one of such moments. The primary election has passed. The applause and congratulatory messages are understandable. But the larger task has only just begun. A party ticket is not the destination but a call to responsibility, an invitation to build trust beyond party structures, and a test of whether political momentum can become a broad public movement for the future of Adamawa.

In my earlier reflection on Galadima and Adamawa, I argued that the state was standing at the edge of a new possibility. That argument was not made because politics needs another slogan. It was made because Adamawa deserves a serious conversation about leadership and institutional capacity. Now that Galadima has secured the APC ticket, the conversation must move from possibility to preparation. It must move from the story of one aspirant to the responsibility of one candidate before an entire state.

The first duty after a primary is humility. Victory within a party should not produce arrogance. It should produce a deeper sense of obligation. Those who contested should not be treated as defeated enemies. They are stakeholders in the same political family, and many of them have networks, experience, supporters and concerns that must be respected.

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A serious campaign must therefore begin with reconciliation. It must speak with those who feel hurt, listen to those who feel left out, and create room for everyone willing to contribute to a better Adamawa. This is why Galadima’s emergence should be framed carefully. It is not enough to say that he has won the APC ticket. The more important point is that he now carries the responsibility of presenting a credible alternative to the people of Adamawa. The general election will not be won by party excitement alone, but by persuasion, discipline, character and a clear message that speaks to citizens across faith, ethnic, class and political lines. Adamawa is too diverse for careless politics. It requires language that reassures and potential policies that answer real problems.

Some people have said they do not know Galadima well enough. That concern should not be dismissed with anger. In a democracy, every candidate must earn public understanding. Instead of mocking those who say they do not know him, the campaign should see it as an opportunity. It should introduce him more clearly, not only through billboards and rallies, but through his record, his values, his temperament and his plans. Those who know him should explain why they trust him. Those who are unsure should be engaged with respect. A confident campaign welcomes questions because they create the chance to explain.

Galadima’s strength remains the institutional experience he brings into politics. His years at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) exposed him to systems of planning, scholarship administration, capacity building and national service. That background matters because Adamawa needs more than promises. It needs institutions that work and a government that treats human capital as the centre of development. The challenge before the candidate is to translate that experience into a state agenda that people can see and believe.

Adamawa’s young people need pathways to skills and enterprise. Many have ambition but lack structure. Many have certificates but limited access to the practical training required by today’s economy. A Galadima administration must therefore make education and skills development one of its strongest pillars. This should mean technical training, support for teachers, stronger links between schools and employers, transparent scholarships and targeted programmes for women and graduates seeking a productive start.

Security must also sit at the heart of the conversation. No state can prosper when families feel unsafe, farmers cannot work with confidence and communities live with fear. But security cannot be treated only as a matter of force. It is tied to jobs, justice, local intelligence, social trust and the presence of government in communities that often feel forgotten. A government that wants peace must combine firm protection of citizens with development that reduces despair.

Adamawa also needs an economy that reflects its strengths. Agriculture, trade, education, livestock, small businesses and cross border opportunities can become stronger drivers of growth if government provides the right support. Roads, markets, power, storage, access to finance and fair regulation matter. The next administration should not chase grand language, while ignoring the basic things that make daily life easier. The political message ahead must therefore be simple and disciplined.

Galadima should not be presented merely as a candidate who won a primary. He should be presented as a prepared public servant asking for the chance to build a modern, inclusive and productive Adamawa. The campaign should avoid bitterness. It should be firm without being harsh, confident without being insulting and ambitious without sounding detached from ordinary people. It should carry Christians, Muslims, traditional leaders, women, youths, professionals, traders, farmers and civil servants into the same conversation about the future of the state.

This is also a time for supporters to exercise restraint. Elections are not won only by the strength of candidates. They are also shaped by the behaviour of those who speak in their name. Every careless insult can close a door. Every arrogant statement can offend a community. Supporters must understand that the goal is bigger than personal excitement. It is about winning the trust of Adamawa people and preparing for the serious business of governance.

The work ahead is large, but the opportunity is real. Galadima’s emergence has opened a new phase in Adamawa politics. What happens next will determine whether that moment becomes a movement. The task now is to unite the party, reach beyond familiar circles, speak to the hopes of citizens and present a plan that is serious enough for the challenges ahead. Adamawa does not need politics of noise. It needs leadership that listens, thinks, builds and delivers.

For Ahmed Galadima Aminu, the APC primary victory is not the end of the story. It is the beginning of a greater test. The people of Adamawa will now look beyond the ticket and ask what future is being offered to them. The answer must be clear and convincing. If the campaign can hold firm to humility, inclusion, competence and service, then the promise of a new Adamawa can move from possibility into reality.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) writes from Abuja, Nigeria. He is a policy professional with experience across institutional development in Africa. His work focuses on strengthening evidence-based policy and promoting leadership that connects public service with long term development. He is a regular contributor to public conversations on governance and sustainable development.