Nigeria must therefore treat cyberspace and social media as critical components of national security architecture. Winning the modern battle against terrorism, extremism and instability will require not only military strength, but also digital responsibility, media literacy, institutional credibility and collective civic discipline.

The influence of digital spaces, particularly social media, in modern asymmetric warfare can no longer be ignored. In the 21st century, wars are no longer fought and won solely on conventional battlefields. Increasingly, the struggle for dominance now extends into cyberspace, where information, narratives, and public perception have become strategic weapons.

Technology and digital communication platforms have introduced a new and highly complex layer to warfare. Today, both state and non-state actors deploy social media as an instrument of influence, propaganda and psychological operations. Terrorist groups, insurgents and violent extremist organisations have become highly sophisticated in exploiting these platforms to spread ideology, radicalise vulnerable individuals, recruit followers, solicit funding, and manipulate public sentiment.

Groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have repeatedly demonstrated how digital platforms can amplify fear and insecurity beyond the physical scenes of attacks. Through carefully crafted propaganda videos, misleading narratives and coordinated online campaigns, such groups seek not only to intimidate citizens but also to undermine confidence in the government and the Armed Forces.

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Beyond propaganda, social media is increasingly being weaponised to discredit military operations, weaken troop morale, fuel distrust in public institutions and provoke social unrest. False or misleading information, when circulated rapidly online, can create panic and confusion that is capable of undermining ongoing security operations.

A recent example was the arrest of social media influencer and activist, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, by the Nigerian Army, over videos alleging poor feeding and welfare conditions of troops fighting insurgency in Maiduguri. According to the Army, the claims were misleading and constituted disinformation capable of creating disaffection within the ranks.

Whether one agrees with the Army’s position or not, the incident highlights a broader and important issue: information disseminated online can have direct consequences on national security. Unverified allegations, sensational content and emotionally charged narratives may trigger internal friction among personnel, damage public confidence and embolden adversaries who closely monitor online conversations.

Modern militaries across the world now recognise social media as both a strategic asset and a potential operational threat. This explains why the Armed Forces of Nigeria have developed policies regulating the responsible use of social media by their personnel. The military has also organised workshops, seminars and social media awareness programmes across formations to educate troops on digital security, information discipline and responsible online engagement.

Supporting national security efforts goes beyond providing intelligence to security agencies. It also involves responsible online behaviour, fact-checking information before sharing, and resisting the temptation to circulate sensational content for attention or political advantage. Indeed, security is everybody’s business.

The rationale behind such measures is straightforward. The reckless use of social media by security personnel can compromise operations through the intentional or accidental disclosure of sensitive information, such as troop locations, operational movements, deployment patterns and future tactical actions. Terrorist groups and criminal networks often rely heavily on Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), gathering publicly available information from social media posts, videos, photographs and live broadcasts to track security activities.

The tragic death of Brigadier General Musa Uba, commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, Borno State, remains a painful example of the dangerous intersection between warfare and digital exposure. Reports indicated that the senior officer and his troops, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), had completed a successful patrol around Wajiroko in the Azir-Multe axis when they encountered a coordinated ISWAP ambush.

As the situation escalated and tactical manoeuvres were underway, information relating to troop movement and locations reportedly found its way onto social media platforms. In modern conflict environments, such exposure can become deadly. Terrorist groups are known to exploit real-time digital information to adjust strategies, track targets and launch attacks with devastating precision.

This reality underscores the urgent need for greater digital responsibility among citizens. Freedom of expression remains a fundamental democratic right, but it must be exercised with caution, patriotism and awareness of national security implications. Citizens must avoid sharing sensitive security information, live operational details or unverified reports capable of endangering lives or compromising military activities.

Supporting national security efforts goes beyond providing intelligence to security agencies. It also involves responsible online behaviour, fact-checking information before sharing, and resisting the temptation to circulate sensational content for attention or political advantage. Indeed, security is everybody’s business.

Furthermore, as Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general elections, concerns over the misuse of social media are likely to intensify. Election periods in Nigeria are often characterised by heightened political tensions, ethnic and religious sentiments, coordinated misinformation campaigns and inflammatory rhetoric capable of inciting violence.

Social media platforms have unfortunately become fertile grounds for fake news, manipulated content, hate speech and divisive propaganda. The consequences can be severe in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria, where misinformation can quickly inflame existing fault lines and undermine national cohesion.

Ultimately, the battle for national security is no longer confined to forests, deserts or urban combat zones. It is also being fought daily on smartphones, computer screens and digital platforms. In this era of information warfare, a careless post, misleading video or reckless comment can be as damaging as physical weapons.

The October 2020 EndSARS protests demonstrated both the power and dangers of digital mobilisation. While social media played a significant role in amplifying legitimate calls for police reform and accountability, the period also witnessed widespread circulation of unverified claims, doctored images and misleading narratives that heightened tensions across the country. The speed at which misinformation spread exposed the vulnerabilities of Nigeria’s digital information ecosystem.

Globally, governments are increasingly recognising the security implications of unchecked digital disinformation. Countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Singapore have introduced various frameworks aimed at combating online falsehoods, foreign influence operations, and extremist propaganda, while attempting to balance civil liberties and freedom of speech. Nigeria must also strengthen its institutional capacity to respond effectively to digital threats without undermining democratic rights.

Therefore, regulatory bodies such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), security agencies and relevant stakeholders must intensify efforts toward digital literacy, strategic communication and the coordinated monitoring of harmful online activities. Technology companies operating social media platforms also have a responsibility to cooperate in addressing extremist content, coordinated disinformation and incitement to violence.

At the same time, government institutions must prioritise transparency, timely communication and public trust. Information vacuums often create fertile ground for rumours and conspiracy theories. Where citizens trust official communication channels, the influence of fake news diminishes considerably.

Ultimately, the battle for national security is no longer confined to forests, deserts or urban combat zones. It is also being fought daily on smartphones, computer screens and digital platforms. In this era of information warfare, a careless post, misleading video or reckless comment can be as damaging as physical weapons.

Nigeria must therefore treat cyberspace and social media as critical components of national security architecture. Winning the modern battle against terrorism, extremism and instability will require not only military strength, but also digital responsibility, media literacy, institutional credibility and collective civic discipline.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a research fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes from Kano.