Part 1: Fear and History

In societies still battling the shadows of their own history, belonging can sometimes feel like a privilege rather than a right. Nigeria stands at such a crossroads. To the casual observer, the idea of residency, the notion that wherever one has lived, contributed, and identified for long enough, should become one’s civic home, should be a straightforward instrument of national integration. Yet, in the Nigerian imagination, it remains a deeply contested concept, forever caught between the fear of domination and the possibility of true participation.

The Roots of an Inherited Fear

Our history has not been kind to trust. Long before independence, relationships among Nigeria’s many ethnic groups were shaped by conquest, accommodation, and uneasy coexistence. The North‑West presents a telling origin of the anxiety that still defines us. There, the Fulani-Hausa relationship was re‑engineered through religion, hierarchy, and gradual assimilation. This fusion redefined identity so completely that descendants today identify as “Hausa‑Fulani,” a hyphen born of both union and subjugation.

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Elsewhere, other memories fester. The civil war left behind a psychological debris that permeated every corner of our federation. While guns have long fallen silent, minds remain weaponised. Entire generations have grown up absorbing the idea that some parts of the country represent dominance while others symbolise victimhood. The tragic result is that the Nigerian mind often approaches integration not as a promise, but as a threat.

From the early days of nationhood, this apprehension shaped social policy. The ethnic quotas and federal character principles, designed to prevent domination, also reinforced compartmentalization. We built bridges linguistically and politically, but raised fences psychologically. A person may live decades in a state, raise children, build a business, pay taxes, yet still be regarded as a settler, a perpetual outsider to the collective political soul of the place.

The Geography of Distrust

This tension plays out most visibly in local politics, where the concept of indigene and non‑indigene continues to decide who can aspire, who can speak, and who can lead. The irony is painful. The same constitution that guarantees freedom of movement and association also tolerates local bylaws that constrain civic belonging. This legal duality mirrors our psychological duality: we are one nation in aspiration but many protectorates in practice.

When property acquisition triggers anxiety, it is rarely about physical land; it is about symbolic ownership. Indigenous communities see newcomers buying property not as economic participation but as a creeping form of displacement. They recall stories sometimes from colonial manipulations, sometimes from local feuds in which strangers became landlords and landlords became tenants of their own history. These narratives, though often distorted by memory and myth, maintain a powerful grip on community instincts.

Even in cosmopolitan centres like Lagos, Jos, or Kano, the settler–indigene distinction remains a silent fault line. Tragedies such as ethnic clashes or reprisal attacks are rarely spontaneous; they feed off pre‑existing fears of cultural extinction. Each side tells itself a defensive story. The outsider insists on equality before the law; the insider demands protection of ancestral rights. Both narratives are partially true and therein lies the paralysis.

The Politics of Perpetual Caution

Nigeria’s political culture thrives on arithmetic counting heads, not weighing ideas. In such a configuration, population becomes power, and residency becomes an unwelcome variable. The fear of political domination is not altogether unfounded; history has rewarded demographic advantage more than developmental performance. Communities, therefore, see granting residency rights as a willing ceding of their numerical leverage.

This zero‑sum mentality manifests every election season. Local councils resist enfranchising long‑term residents, arguing they could “tilt” the vote. Political elites exploit this sentiment, reminding locals that “outsiders” will change the balance of influence. Thus, the principle of residency, which should deepen democracy, is recast as a plot for domination. Suspicion becomes institutionalised.

Yet, what we rarely admit is that this perpetual caution hurts everyone. A state that restricts participation breeds apathy and underground resentment; a community that isolates outsiders limits its own capacity for innovation. When residency is stripped of civic meaning, society becomes a cluster of tribes jostling for space rather than partners building a nation

Historical Echoes in a Modern Garb

What we call “fear of domination” today often disguises older insecurities: the trauma of cultural erosion, loss of ancestral land, and the memory of political betrayal. Every generation inherits the emotional residue of the one before. The child taught never to trust “those people” learns to see difference as danger. Even the educated elite are not immune; our policies, conversations, and institution‑building often betray these invisible inheritances.

Take, for instance, the language of public discourse. Terms like “power shift,” “marginalisation,” or “northern hegemony” persist precisely because we have not learned to trust structures to balance power naturally. We manually rotate what an integrated system should automatically normalise. In doing so, we keep alive the very fears we claim to outgrow.

The cultural imagination plays its part too. Our films, folklore, and even sermons sometimes reinforce the narrative of us versus them. Where integration demands empathy, history teaches guardedness. Where neighbours should collaborate, prejudice warns of encroachment.

And so, residency, a civic mechanism meant to foster inclusion, becomes an ideological battleground. It exposes the depth of our paradox: we want unity, but we fear absorption; we preach nationhood, but we practice neighbourhood; we imagine federation, but we think in terms of clan.

Fear as Both Memory and Choice

It would be simplistic to dismiss these anxieties as mere backwardness. They are also, in a sense, coping mechanisms, ways in which communities protect fragile identities in a large, often unbalanced federation. But coping strategies can harden into self-sabotage. When fear becomes the organising logic of citizenship, progress retreats.

We defend our exclusivity by calling it cultural preservation, even when it impoverishes our politics and economics. We resist integration, yet lament underdevelopment. The contradiction is striking: the same towns that fear “outsider” domination eagerly rely on outsiders for commerce, professional services, and even leadership when convenient. Fear chooses its battles selectively.

But if named honestly, fear can also guide transformation. It warns of what we value, even as it distorts our ability to protect it. Our task, therefore, is not to suppress fear but to convert it to reframe it as vigilance for justice rather than suspicion of one another.

The Civil War That Never Ended

To understand why integration still feels foreign, one must accept that Nigeria’s civil war, though officially ended in 1970, remains psychologically active. Many communities still interpret national policy through its echo. Every dialogue on inclusion is shadowed by memories of mistrust, of stolen glory or imposed silence. Our failure to heal collectively has turned unity into a perpetual negotiation.

It is telling that fifty years after the war, the word “federal character” still governs access to opportunity. What was meant as a bridge has become a wall. It confers belonging by formula, not fraternity. Because our past ended without reconciliation, every attempt at inclusion inherits the broken grammar of that unresolved conflict.

Integration, therefore, requires not only structural reform but emotional rehabilitation. Until history is confronted with honesty, residency will remain an abstraction, its promise forever undermined by the ghosts of unspoken grievances.

The Weight of Unhealed Narratives

Fear persists because we allow it to pass from generation to generation unchallenged. We teach geography, but not empathy; history, but not reconciliation. The young inherit the prejudices of elders without understanding their origins. By adulthood, prejudice becomes personality.

As a result, conversations on integration often begin with defensiveness rather than curiosity. We interpret inclusion through the language of threat: “they are taking over,” “we will lose our culture,” “our children will become strangers.” Such fears may be understandable, but they are rarely factual. More importantly, they obscure the real loss of the opportunity for shared growth that genuine inclusion brings.

A Glimpse of Hope, Deferred but Visible

Yet, even amid this tangle of suspicion, examples of co‑existence thrive quietly. In markets, boardrooms, and universities, Nigerians collaborate daily across boundaries without fanfare. Traders learn one another’s languages; schools host children from every region; intermarriages quietly rewrite our social maps. These everyday solidarities suggest that the Nigerian spirit is not inherently mistrustful; it is simply unhealed.

This offers hope: fear is not destiny. It is history waiting to be reinterpreted. The true question, therefore, is not whether residency can succeed, but whether we have the moral courage to outgrow our distrust.

Part II : Hope and the Path Forward

Fear flourishes in silence, but hope grows through deliberate conversation and collective action. If Part I exposed the roots of our unease with belonging, Part II would attempt something braver: the reconstruction of trust. The question is not whether Nigerians can coexist in integrated communities, but whether we can finally imagine residency as an act of citizenship rather than a form of conquest.

1. Re‑imagining Residency as Citizenship

Residency, at its noblest, means shared ownership of place through sustained presence and contribution. A person who has lived for years in a community, paid taxes, built a career, raised a family, and invested emotionally in that environment already performs the duties of a citizen. What remains is legal and psychological recognition of that bond.

In most modern federations, residency is not a privilege conferred by ancestry; it is a right earned by participation. Canada, South Africa, and the United States operate on this principle quietly: domicile creates duty, and duty legitimises belonging. Nigeria cannot advance a similar philosophy through imitation, but only through conviction.

To do so, we must unlearn the archaic division between “state of origin” and “resident.” This vocabulary belongs to a colonial anthropology that treated communities as static tribes rather than as dynamic civic organisms. The Constitution must speak in the language of citizens and residents, not the state of origin and visitors.

2. Healing by Acknowledging the Past

No progress grows from denial. We must first accept that the fear of domination springs from genuine historical injuries: economic dispossession, political betrayal, cultural erasure. Confronting those memories through structured truth-telling and reconciliation platforms at the state level could help communities voice grievances without resorting to vengeance.

Education has an unmatched therapeutic power here. Our history curriculum still tiptoes around the Civil War, ethnic violence, and colonial manipulations. A generation taught only geography will naturally mistake difference for danger. By contrast, civic education that narrates our shared ordeals and collective triumphs could breed empathy, not suspicion.

Similarly, public memorials and regional museums chronicling collaboration among ethnic groups would subtly shift the public imagination from division to shared survival. Healing is not about forgetting but about remembering responsibly.

3. Institutionalising Inclusive Participation

A redefined residency must lead to practical participation. Three reforms are essential.

a. Electoral Inclusion.

Every Nigerian residing in a community for a constitutionally defined period, say, five years, should be allowed to vote and stand for local office there. Such enfranchisement will democratise accountability: local leaders will have to court all residents, not only people of that state of origin. Political legitimacy will rest on performance, not pedigree.

b. Fiscal Recognition.

Taxes, business registration, and utility contributions should automatically enrol residents within local development plans. A “resident identification registry” can document population movement and assist equitable budgeting. When people see that their taxes build their neighbourhoods, loyalty replaces alienation.

c. Administrative Parity.

Recruitment into state civil services should classify long-term residents as equally eligible, provided they meet the required competence and qualifications. Bureaucracy, not emotion, should decide public employment.

These policies do not erase cultural heritage; they prevent the weaponisation of the state of origin against national growth.

4. Economic Integration as the Quiet Unifier

Nothing neutralises distrust better than shared prosperity. Inter‑community economic partnerships, farm cooperatives, industrial clusters, and trade corridors jointly owned by host and resident populations can turn diversity into dividends.

States can establish Community Investment Trusts (CITs) in which both natives of the state of origin and long-term residents invest and benefit proportionally. Over time, such ventures create shared stakes, which breed stability.

Similarly, public housing schemes that mix occupations and ethnicities encourage daily contact among neighbours. Fear rarely survives familiarity.

Economic systems built around inclusion transform residency from a legal argument into a lived experience of collaboration.

5. Building Trust Through Education and Cultural Exchange

True integration rests on imagination, the ability to see oneself in another. Schools and civic institutions can cultivate this moral imagination through structured intercultural programmes.

Exchange education: every secondary‑school student should experience one term of study in a different state.

National youth service redesign: emphasize community integration projects rather than bureaucratic postings.

Language policy: encourage bilingual instruction – Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and one minority language – to create cultural fluency.

Culture festivals jointly organised by host and resident communities can also demystify “the other.” When music, food, and storytelling fuse, political barriers often crumble quietly.

6. Transforming Politics from Arithmetic to Accountability

If integration is to thrive, power must feel less like conquest and more like service. A society fixated on numerical superiority will always fear demographic change. The antidote is institutional neutrality, courts, security agencies, and electoral bodies that guarantee fairness irrespective of state of origin.

Strengthening these institutions reduces the need for “protective exclusion.” When citizens believe that rules, not rulers, secure justice, it matters less who occupies office; effective governance, accountable representation, and equitable distribution will, over time, render the question of state of origin politically irrelevant.

7. The Role of Faith and Civil Society

Religious institutions possess a reach that government lacks. Yet they, too, must transcend sectarian boundaries and preach accommodation as a divine ethic. Sermons that glorify exclusivity only recycle ancient fears. Faith should be the vocabulary of reconciliation, not demarcation.

Civil society groups can supplement this effort through residency dialogue forums, where local leaders, traditional rulers, youth groups, and immigrants can dissect communal grievances and negotiate coexistence charters. Such grassroots diplomacy often achieves what official policies cannot: genuine human rapport.

8. The Psychological Economics of Hope

Hope may sound intangible, but it has measurable economic consequences. Communities where residents feel included exhibit higher property values, stronger small‑business survival rates, and lower crime indices. Emotional security fuels civic investment.

By contrast, persistent suspicion “these people are taking over” discourages entrepreneurship and depletes local talent. Trust, therefore, is not a sentiment; it is economic infrastructure. Integrated residency creates a market of confidence where everyone gains.

9. Balancing Memory and Vision

How, then, do we balance the extremes of fear and over‑idealism? Perhaps by accepting that integration is a gradual social choreography rather than a decree. Communities must unlearn hostility even as residents earn trust through contribution and respect for local customs.

Equilibrium emerges when both sides shift slightly: the host relaxing defensiveness, the resident embracing humility. Governance can only midwife this process; communities must carry it to terms. Each concession becomes a brick in the architecture of unity.

10. Policy Recommendations

1. Constitutional Amendment:

Replace state of origin references with citizen/resident in all legal instruments. Legally recognize residency rights after five years of continuous domicile.

National Residency Commission: A federal body to coordinate data, resolve disputes, and standardise residency documentation across states.

2. Local Integration Councils:

State-level committees comprising traditional authorities, residents’ unions, and civil society representatives mediate conflicts and oversee inclusion programmes.

3. Community Investment Trusts:

Public–private vehicles for joint economic ventures, ensuring that both state-of-origin natives and residents share in the dividends from local industries.

4. Inter‑State Cultural Exchange Fund:

Financed by federal grants, supporting school exchanges, language learning, and joint arts festivals.

5. Media Codes for Responsible Reporting:

Partner with broadcasters and online outlets to discourage ethnic profiling and inflammatory narratives.

6. Curricular Reforms:

Introduce “Civic Integration Studies” in primary and secondary schools, chronicling successful inter‑community collaborations.

7. Reformed National Youth Service Scheme:

Reward corps members who initiate lasting community projects linking hosts and settlers.

8. Inclusive Urban Planning:

Design residential estates and markets that deliberately mix populations while ensuring equitable distribution of infrastructure.

9. Monitoring and Evaluation:

Annual federal reports assessing states’ progress on residency inclusion and publicly ranking performance.

Each recommendation is a thread; together, they can weave a functional national fabric in which belonging is earned through contribution, not confined to the state of origin.

11. Toward a New Social Covenant

At its heart, this is not a policy debate but a moral awakening. The Nigerian challenge is spiritual as much as administrative, the insistence that identity be local while destiny is collective. Our fears are legitimate, but our over-reliance on them is self‑defeating.

Residency, understood properly, is not the death of heritage. It is the rebirth of citizenship. It calls every Nigerian to expand loyalty from lineage to nation, from regional sentiment to civic solidarity. The child of a trader in Aba should see Kaduna as a potential home, just as the artisan in Kano should feel Lagos as part of his natural horizon, and a blacksmith in Oshogbo should hope to hone his trade in Nnewi. When that emotional geography shifts, politics will follow.

Epilogue: Courage for the Common Future

Every fear has a birthplace; every hope needs a home. The tragedy of Nigeria’s integration debate is that both exist in the same landscape. We guard our memories so fiercely that we leave no room for imagination. Yet history’s verdict is clear: nations that cling solely to the safety of their state of origin eventually outgrow themselves without evolving.

Let us, therefore, dare to inhabit a bolder citizenship, one where residency symbolises participation, not penetration; where diversity is managed through justice, not jealousy. If we can do this, the Nigerian mind will finally reconcile its twin longings: to belong without possessing and to share without surrendering.

And perhaps then, residency will no longer be a contested privilege but a shared covenant, the quiet affirmation that this land, in all its vastness and contradictions, is indeed ours together.

Bolutife Oluwadele is an author, chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, and public policy scholar based in Canada. Email: [email protected]