The challenge facing Nigeria is not simply how to grow the economy, but how to ensure that growth is rooted in productive capacity, generates employment, and improves the welfare of its citizens. Until this shift is made, the gap between economic statistics and everyday realities will persist and increasingly define the limits of Nigeria’s development.

Nigeria’s economic growth trajectory has increasingly been the subject of conflicting interpretations. On the one hand, the government and several international institutions maintain that the economy is growing and holds prospects for sustained expansion under the current administration’s policy direction and professed political will. This position is often supported by official statistical indicators.

On the other hand, the lived realities of ordinary Nigerians tell a different story. Rising costs of living, weak job creation, and the persistent underperformance of domestic value-adding sectors suggest that growth, where it exists, is not translating into broad-based improvements in welfare. This contrast between statistical growth and everyday experience has become too significant to ignore.

One important explanation lies in the direction of economic policy. Over time, Nigeria’s economy has increasingly been managed within a market-driven framework, with greater reliance on liberalisation and private capital. This marks a shift from the more welfare-oriented vision that shaped the country’s early post-independence development approach. While such reforms are often intended to stimulate efficiency and investment, their outcomes depend heavily on how they are implemented and supported domestically.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Economic growth, especially when driven by market-oriented policies, does not automatically translate into improved living standards. Where growth is not anchored on expanding domestic production or supported by effective social protection, it can coexist with rising inequality, weak job creation, and declining welfare. This outcome is not the result of deliberate policy intent, but rather a reflection of a deeper gap between the government’s ability to allocate resources and its capacity to translate those resources into productive and inclusive economic activity.

The Logic of Nigeria’s Growth Model

For much of the past two decades, Nigeria’s economic strategy has rested on a set of assumptions. First, that foreign capital, whether through foreign direct investment, portfolio flows, or borrowing, would compensate for low domestic savings. Second, that current account deficits could be sustained because oil revenues or continued capital inflows would cover external obligations. Third, that borrowing, both external and domestic, would be channelled into investments capable of driving long-term growth.

In theory, this approach is sound. It follows a familiar economic logic: countries with limited capital can accelerate development by accessing resources from capital-rich economies. These inflows are expected to boost investment, improve productivity, raise incomes, and ultimately generate the capacity to repay borrowed funds.

…government finances remained constrained by multiple factors, including oil price volatility, weak revenue mobilisation, and persistent leakages. Public investment consequently remained low, while a significant share of expenditure continued to be absorbed by recurrent costs such as salaries and administrative obligations. This has left limited fiscal space for infrastructure, industrial development, and other productivity-enhancing investments.

In practice, however, outcomes depend on how effectively such capital is used. The model assumes disciplined management, transparency, and, most importantly, the ability to channel resources into sectors that expand productive capacity. Without this, capital inflows may support consumption and short-term stability, but fail to deliver lasting economic transformation. This is not unfamiliar in Nigeria. Many private businesses have struggled under the weight of poorly managed loans and misallocated capital. One might expect the state to perform better, learning from these failures and exercising greater discipline in managing public resources. Yet, the same pattern is often replicated at scale: weak allocation, limited productive outcomes, and rising financial strain. In this sense, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

A retrospective look at Nigeria’s recent experience reflects this gap clearly. The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017–2020), for instance, projected investment needs of about US$245 billion, with the private sector expected to provide about 80 per cent of this, translating to an estimated annual requirement of roughly US$39 billion. While this appeared reasonable for an economy of Nigeria’s size, it raised an important question: Was the domestic economic structure robust enough to absorb and effectively utilise such inflows?

It was therefore not surprising that actual inflows fell far short of expectations. Foreign direct investment averaged only about US$3–4 billion annually during the period, while broader capital inflows remained volatile and highly sensitive to global financial conditions.

Weak Public Allocation and Rising Debt Pressures

At the same time, government finances remained constrained by multiple factors, including oil price volatility, weak revenue mobilisation, and persistent leakages. Public investment consequently remained low, while a significant share of expenditure continued to be absorbed by recurrent costs such as salaries and administrative obligations. This has left limited fiscal space for infrastructure, industrial development, and other productivity-enhancing investments. In this context, the public sector has continued to function as the major employer of labour, even as the capacity of the private sector to absorb labour has weakened amid business closures and the scaling down of operations.

Meanwhile, public borrowing has continued to rise. Nigeria’s debt stock increased significantly over the same period, with a growing share used to finance budget deficits rather than long-term capital formation. As debt servicing absorbs an increasing proportion of government revenue, the capacity to invest in development-critical sectors becomes even more constrained. External borrowing expanded markedly during the ERGP period, rising from about US$10 billion in 2015 to over US$30 billion by 2020. Yet this increase in financing has not been matched by a corresponding expansion in domestic productive capacity, suggesting that the challenge lies not in access to capital, but in how it is allocated and mediated within the economy.

While the pace of external debt accumulation moderated after 2020, there was a noticeable shift toward domestic borrowing, leading to a rapid expansion in domestic debt. By 2025, external debt stood at approximately US$45 billion, remaining elevated though relatively stable in trajectory. More concerning, however, is the rising burden of debt servicing, which has in recent years absorbed between 70 and 90 per cent of government revenues, significantly constraining fiscal space for productive investment.

While there are ongoing efforts to deepen the financial sector to support the real economy better, and rightly so, its capacity, even after recent recapitalisation, remains insufficient relative to the scale of capital required for transformational growth. More importantly, financial intermediation practices remain largely short-term, risk-averse, and insufficiently aligned with long-term developmental objectives.

The combined effect is an economy where growth is visible in aggregate numbers but weak in structure. External financing and public borrowing have helped sustain economic activity, but have not sufficiently strengthened domestic production or created the conditions for inclusive development. In this sense, growth has been real, but structurally shallow.

A Shallow Financial System and Its Limits

While there are ongoing efforts to deepen the financial sector to support the real economy better, and rightly so, its capacity, even after recent recapitalisation, remains insufficient relative to the scale of capital required for transformational growth. More importantly, financial intermediation practices remain largely short-term, risk-averse, and insufficiently aligned with long-term developmental objectives. This points to a regulatory gap that risks undermining the effectiveness of fiscal policy in supporting domestic productive capacity. In contrast, successful development experiences have shown that banking systems can be deliberately structured and regulated to intermediate long-term capital in support of industrial transformation, rather than primarily for short-term liquidity management.

The scale of the challenge is evident. The ERGP’s estimated financing requirement of US$245 billion would, under current structural conditions, translate to roughly to about US$500–570 billion. Even more striking is the National Development Plan (2021–2025), which projects investment needs of about ₦348.1 trillion, approximately US$800–900 billion, depending on exchange rate assumptions.

In contrast, the recent recapitalisation of Nigerian banks raised only about ₦4.65 trillion (approximately US$3.3–$3.5 billion) in additional capital, an amount broadly comparable to the economy’s average annual foreign direct investment inflows. If the domestic banking system can only mobilise capital at a scale comparable to annual external inflows, its ability to independently finance large-scale industrial projects remains inherently constrained. This represents a fundamental weakness in the economy’s competitive capacity.

It is therefore not surprising that the Dangote Refinery, arguably the largest single private investment in Nigeria’s history, faced significant constraints in mobilising long-term domestic financing for both its construction and operational phases. Its reliance on external financing and foreign currency-denominated structures highlights the structural limitations of the domestic financial system and reinforces underlying vulnerabilities within the broader economy, including its limited ability to shield domestic economic activity and household welfare from adverse global market conditions.

Understanding this distinction is critical. The challenge facing Nigeria is not simply how to grow the economy, but how to ensure that growth is rooted in productive capacity, generates employment, and improves the welfare of its citizens. Until this shift is made, the gap between economic statistics and everyday realities will persist and increasingly define the limits of Nigeria’s development.

Dipo Baruwa is a business climate development analyst.