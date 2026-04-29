Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over recent remarks suggesting that rising insecurity will not force him out of office, describing the position as insensitive and disconnected from the realities Nigerians face.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said leadership must be anchored on responsibility, compassion and concrete action, rather than defiance in the face of worsening national challenges.

The former vice president acknowledged that Mr Tinubu has a constitutional right to seek re-election but argued that the administration has fallen short in its primary duty of safeguarding lives and property.

“It is not political opponents who will judge this administration; it is the blood of innocent Nigerians being shed daily across our land,” Atiku said. “That blood cries out louder than any declaration of political resolve.”

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Tinubu’s remarks

Atiku’s response follows comments by President Tinubu indicating his intention to run for a second term despite growing concerns over insecurity.

The president had dismissed criticisms linking insecurity to his leadership, warning that such narratives could embolden hostile elements and political opponents.

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me,” the president said, while reaffirming his determination to remain in office and contest the next election.

“I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term,” he added.

Rising insecurity concerns

In his reaction, Atiku described the scale of violence across the country as alarming, citing estimates that more than 10,000 Nigerians have been killed since May 2023, with some figures suggesting over 18,000 deaths within two years.

He said the figures represent real human tragedies rather than abstract statistics, pointing to grieving families and devastated communities across the country.

The former vice president also faulted what he described as the president’s attempt to frame public outrage over killings as political manoeuvring.

“It is horrifying that the memories of innocent citizens, slain due to the failure of the government to provide adequate security, would be so casually reduced to political rhetoric,” he said.

Ekiti attack cited

Atiku referenced a recent attack in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, where gunmen reportedly attacked a church gathering, killing a pastor and abducting several worshippers.

He criticised what he termed the lack of sufficient empathy or response from the highest levels of government, warning that continued silence over such incidents could deepen public distrust.

Declining public confidence

Beyond security, Atiku linked declining public confidence in the administration to broader economic challenges, including the rising cost of living and fiscal policies he described as reckless.

According to him, public dissatisfaction is driven by lived experiences rather than political opposition.

“The worsening cost of living, reckless fiscal policies, and the alarming scale of insecurity under this administration are the real reasons Nigerians are losing faith. Leadership must earn trust; it cannot demand it,” he said.

He added that attempts to silence critics or deflect responsibility would not alter public perception of the government’s performance.

Atiku urged the administration to reassess its security strategy and prioritise protecting citizens over political rhetoric.

“At a time like this, Nigerians do not need bravado; they need protection. They do not need declarations of staying power; they need proof of leadership,” he said.

He concluded that the protection of human life remains the ultimate measure of governance, warning that no government can sustain legitimacy amid persistent loss of lives and destruction of communities.