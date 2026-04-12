The Lord Jesus cannot be blackmailed forever. Though it may appear that these perpetrators are succeeding, God does not need to win every earthly battle to secure eternal victory. He has eternity to reveal truth and righteousness. What looks successful now will ultimately be exposed. Therefore, stop blackmailing the name of the true Lord with the activities of a false lord. Stop it! God bless you

The pastor yelled at me, the “Lord” told me to divorce my wife for my ministry to move forward. There was no infidelity. There was no other biblical basis for divorce. In utter disbelief, I stood up to confront him with the Word of God. However, his confidence in the revelations he claimed to have received from “his lord” was so deeply entrenched that he would not listen to me. Let me be clear: it was not the same Lord, the true and living Lord of our Saviour Jesus Christ, whose Word governs, regulates, and binds us, that spoke to him. As I write, the true Lord is being openly blackmailed through the activities and pronouncements of false lords who now operate openly within the rank and file of church leadership. There are many lords in town. Be careful of the one you are submitting to under your church leadership.

These counterfeit lords have deeply infiltrated the body of Christ, and regrettably, the Pentecostal movement has become their most fertile ground. Hearing the voice of God is indeed one of the privileges and rights of sons and daughters of the true Lord. Scripture refers to this as being “led by the Spirit of God.” It is the undeniable inheritance of every genuine child of God, indwelt by the Holy Spirit, to be guided in life toward righteous and godly decisions.

“For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.” (Romans 8:14).

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The Scriptures abound with practical examples of believers and apostles who were led by the true and living Lord. For instance, the Holy Spirit led the apostles to separate Paul and Barnabas for a specific ministerial assignment (Acts 13:2). Later, in Acts 16:6, the same Spirit restrained Paul and Silas from preaching the gospel in certain regions. The Holy Spirit is also described as a revealer of divine mysteries and secrets (1 Corinthians 2:10).

It is the same Lord, our Lord Jesus Christ, whose Spirit, the Holy Spirit, guides believers as they pray and seek God’s will. However, this Lord is inseparably bound by His Word. He never leads outside of it. God the Father, the Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit operate in perfect unity, eternal harmony, and absolute agreement. There is no contradiction or dissonance among them. It was under the inspiration and direction of the Holy Spirit that the Scriptures were written.

The Bible declares that, “All Scripture is given by the inspiration of God” (2 Timothy 3:16), affirming that the sixty-six canonical books of the Bible are divinely inspired. Since God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit exist as the Trinity, three persons in one divine essence, it follows that every word of Scripture carries the full authority and endorsement of the Godhead. God has never spoken a word in Scripture that the Holy Spirit or the Lord Jesus does not affirm. They stand eternally united behind every written word.

Yet, the alarming proliferation of erroneous “leadings,” particularly within Pentecostal circles, has reached crisis proportions and now demands urgent, loving, and Spirit-led confrontation. The practice of blackmailing the Lord Jesus, by invoking his name to justify wickedness, exploitation of the poor, reckless divorce, materialism, immoral decisions, and personal ambitions, is reprehensible and must cease. Any “lord” whose voice contradicts the overarching values of the written Word is not the Lord Jesus Christ, for the true Lord does not violate His Word.

This false lord is cruel, jealous, unforgiving, vindictive, and bitter. He fuels greed and covetousness among church leaders, issuing mandates that shift preaching toward sensationalism, rather than repentance. He authorises social gospels designed to accommodate every religion, rather than produce godliness.

“To the law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this word, it is because there is no light in them” (Isaiah 8:20).

This counterfeit lord has tragically been mistaken for the true Lord of Scripture by many pastors. This false lord endorses unbiblical divorce, promotes material prosperity above salvation and discipleship, and encourages exaggerated, manipulative, and dishonest preaching. This false lord tolerates the incorporation of witchcraft-like practices and unscriptural rituals as supposed tools for church growth. This false lord dismisses the teachings of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation modelled by Jesus, while legitimising curses, spiritual intimidation, and the destruction of those who challenge religious authority.

This false lord is cruel, jealous, unforgiving, vindictive, and bitter. He fuels greed and covetousness among church leaders, issuing mandates that shift preaching toward sensationalism, rather than repentance. He authorises social gospels designed to accommodate every religion, rather than produce godliness. This false lord commands pastors to accommodate sin under the disguise of grace and to merge Christianity with other belief systems in the name of tolerance. This false lord sends ministers to preach wealth acquisition as life’s highest purpose. The catalogue of this false lord’s offenses is both extensive and sobering.

Indeed, there are many lords operating today: lord of mammon, lord of ego, lord of self, lord of ambition, and lord of competition.

The Apostle Paul warned the Corinthians about the danger of embracing “another Jesus.”

“For if he who comes preaches another Jesus whom we have not preached, or if you receive a different spirit which you have not received, or a different gospel which you have not accepted, you may well put up with it” (2 Corinthians 11:4).

The blackmail of the Lord Jesus must end. Even now, He pleads with the Father for mercy on behalf of His bride. Yet the bride must respond — by repenting, abandoning false lords, and returning to His Word. The Lord calls His people back to the values and truth that He has exalted above His own name.

The true Lord Jesus is identified not merely by miracles, but by His Word. Sadly, the counterfeit lord has captured the minds of many believers and ministers, displacing the values, character, and virtues of Christ. This blackmail has reached unprecedented levels and, disturbingly, continues to draw crowds into churches.

I perceive tears in the eyes of the true Lord. I hear Him cry out, “I did not call this man. He is lying against Me.” I hear Him say, “I did not instruct him to divorce his wife.” I hear Him proclaim, “I did not die so that My grace would be misused as a license for sin.” I hear Him appeal to the Father, “I never commanded that My name be merged with other religions for the sake of tolerance.” “When did I commission this man to build a church centered on becoming millionaires?” “When did I authorise My servants to curse My sons and daughters?” “I do not know these people,” the Lord Jesus cries.

The blackmail of the Lord Jesus must end. Even now, He pleads with the Father for mercy on behalf of His bride. Yet the bride must respond — by repenting, abandoning false lords, and returning to His Word. The Lord calls His people back to the values and truth that He has exalted above His own name.

“For You have magnified Your word above all Your name.” (Psalm 138:2).

The Lord Jesus cannot be blackmailed forever. Though it may appear that these perpetrators are succeeding, God does not need to win every earthly battle to secure eternal victory. He has eternity to reveal truth and righteousness. What looks successful now will ultimately be exposed. Therefore, stop blackmailing the name of the true Lord with the activities of a false lord. Stop it! God bless you.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele