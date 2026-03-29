To fully understand the importance of this engagement, it is necessary to place Mallam Fatori in context. The town has remained a repeated flashpoint over the past decade. It was captured by Boko Haram in 2014, leading to widespread destruction and displacement. In 2016, fierce battles were fought to reclaim it. On 4 November 2016, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali, a widely respected and courageous officer, was killed in action, alongside six other soldiers, during an ambush by Boko Haram fighters. Their sacrifice remains a defining moment in operations within that axis.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, spokesperson of the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, in a series of updates on 18 March, which formed the basis of this piece, confirmed the neutralisation of over 80 ISWAP terrorists during their failed infiltration attempt on troops in Mallam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. From all that has emerged, the officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai, under the command of Major General AE Abubakar, deserve commendation for their bravery and gallantry. This outcome goes beyond a battlefield success. It is an operational development with wider implications for the Lake Chad region. The details of the engagement also provide useful insight into the evolving tactics of insurgent groups and the operational responses of Nigerian forces in the Lake Chad region.

The spokesperson explained that the attack itself was deliberate and targeted. The terrorists advanced in the early hours towards the 68 Battalion position, moving from the Duguri axis towards the Bravo Company frontage. Intelligence indicates that the fighters advanced largely on foot and deployed armed drones in an attempt to weaken defences and force a breach. This was not a routine raid, but a deliberate assault aimed at overwhelming the position and securing a foothold.

The attempt, however, was detected early. The troops, he further explained, held their ground and engaged the advancing fighters, denying them entry into the defensive line. What followed was a coordinated response between ground forces and the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai. The attackers were held in place, limiting their movement, while precision strikes were directed along their withdrawal routes.

Four interdiction strikes were conducted along identified escape corridors, forcing the attackers into a disorganised retreat towards the Arege axis. As they attempted to withdraw, they came under sustained pressure, leading to heavy losses. Additional aerial engagement by allied assets further compounded the situation. The progression of casualty figures from initial reports to about 80, after mop-up operations, reflects the extent of disruption during the withdrawal phase.

According to the military, among those killed were key ISWAP field commanders who played central roles in coordinating the assault. Mallam Abdulrahman Gobara, Mallam Ba Yuram, and Abou Ayyuba were all neutralised in the course of the engagement. Their presence on the battlefield shows the level of importance attached to the operation. Also eliminated were several identified fighters, including Zarkawi, Ba Bunu, Rawa Fannami, Abowor Suwurtti, Bulama Mil, Abu Aisha, Suleimana, Abu Rijal, Abu Ali, Abba Gana Kawiyya, and Ahmadu Hirasama. Losses at this level affect not just numbers but the chain of command, cohesion in the field, and the ability to organise follow-on actions within the axis.

The outcome was decisive. The attackers failed to breach the position they set out to overrun. Instead, they suffered significant losses in both manpower and equipment. What was left behind on the battlefield gives a clearer picture of the scale and intent of the assault.

Troops recovered 52 AK-47 rifles, eight PKT machine guns, five general-purpose machine guns, and seven RPG tubes. In addition, over 3,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were found, along with 21 RPG bombs, nine locally fabricated improvised explosive devices, multiple magazines, communication radios, and components of armed drones deployed by the attackers. This is not the inventory of a probing attack. It reflects a force equipped for sustained combat, with the intention to break through, dominate the position, and possibly hold ground.

The scale of these recoveries also points to the condition of the withdrawal. Weapons of this quantity are not abandoned in a controlled disengagement. Their presence on the battlefield suggests that once the attack lost momentum and came under sustained fire and aerial pressure, command and control weakened and the fighters broke contact without the ability to recover equipment.

Mallam Fatori is a border town in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, located in the far northern part of Nigeria along the Lake Chad Basin. It lies close to Nigeria’s borders with the Niger Republic and Chad, making it a sensitive corridor for movement across the three countries. To the south and south-west are Kukawa and Monguno, while to the west and north-west, the terrain extends towards Bosso and Diffa in the Niger Republic.

The involvement of allied air assets from the Niger Republic added an important dimension. Groups operating in the Lake Chad Basin area rely heavily on cross-border movement. When pressure is applied along those routes, their ability to withdraw, regroup, and rearm is reduced. This introduces uncertainty into their planning and raises the risk attached to large-scale assaults of this nature.

To fully understand the importance of this engagement, it is necessary to place Mallam Fatori in context. The town has remained a repeated flashpoint over the past decade. It was captured by Boko Haram in 2014, leading to widespread destruction and displacement. In 2016, fierce battles were fought to reclaim it. On 4 November 2016, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali, a widely respected and courageous officer, was killed in action, alongside six other soldiers, during an ambush by Boko Haram fighters. Their sacrifice remains a defining moment in operations within that axis. Since then, the area has witnessed repeated attacks, including assaults on military positions, attacks on convoys, and incursions that resulted in both military and civilian casualties. Even in recent years, troops have continued to repel attacks, recover explosives, and conduct strikes on insurgent gatherings.

Mallam Fatori is a border town in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State, located in the far northern part of Nigeria along the Lake Chad Basin. It lies close to Nigeria’s borders with the Niger Republic and Chad, making it a sensitive corridor for movement across the three countries. To the south and south-west are Kukawa and Monguno, while to the west and north-west, the terrain extends towards Bosso and Diffa in the Niger Republic. To the north-east and east, routes extend across Lake Chad towards areas such as Baga Sola in Chad. This location places Mallam Fatori within a transnational corridor long exploited by insurgent groups, making control of the town strategically important.

This history matters. It shows that Mallam Fatori is not an isolated battlefield but a long contested space. Each engagement forms part of a wider struggle for control of the Lake Chad corridor.

What gives this encounter added weight is what was recovered after the fighting. An operational notebook was found. It contains names of fighters, records of rifles issued, motorcycles allocated, and even loans taken by members of the group.

This is not a minor detail. It provides a clear view into how the group functions internally. Fighters are documented, weapons are assigned, logistics are tracked, and finances are recorded. Such a system creates accountability within the group and strengthens internal discipline. It also means that losses in a single engagement can affect multiple layers of their structure at once.

If properly exploited, the value of such a document extends beyond the immediate battle. Names can point to networks. Equipment records can reveal supply chains. Movement details can indicate areas of operation and staging points. It also offers insight into how the group sustains itself over time.

The significance of this outcome lies in what happens next. In this kind of warfare, battlefield success only has lasting value when it is followed by consolidation. This means maintaining a visible and sustained security presence, denying insurgents freedom of movement along known corridors, exploiting intelligence obtained from recovered materials, and supporting the gradual restoration of civil authority in secured locations.

The fact that this notebook was left behind is itself revealing. It suggests that the withdrawal was not orderly and that elements of the force disengaged under pressure without the ability to preserve sensitive material.

At the same time, caution is necessary. Groups operating in the North-East have shown the ability to recover from losses. Under pressure, they disperse, adapt, and return using different methods. A single engagement, even one with clear results, does not remove the threat.

What this encounter does is raise the stakes.

For ISWAP, assembling a large force, committing key commanders, deploying drones, and still suffering heavy losses introduces a level of risk that cannot be ignored. It may force a reassessment of how and where to launch similar attacks. Large-scale assaults on well-defended positions now carry a higher cost.

For the military, the lesson is equally clear. Early detection, coordination between ground forces and air assets, and sustained pressure during withdrawal can produce decisive outcomes. The challenge is to maintain that level of readiness across other vulnerable locations. Above all, it must be re-emphasised that the men and women of our armed forces and intelligence services deserve the nation’s deep gratitude for the risks they continue to take in the interest of our collective security.

The next phase will determine whether the gains recorded at Mallam Fatori translate into a wider operational advantage. Fighters who escaped the encounter are likely to regroup, possibly across the border, and attempt to re-establish disrupted supply and communication routes. The ongoing interception of logistics couriers, suppliers, and informants in the period following the Mallam Fatori engagement confirms how critical these networks are to insurgent operations, and how vulnerable they become when movement corridors are placed under sustained pressure.

The significance of this outcome lies in what happens next. In this kind of warfare, battlefield success only has lasting value when it is followed by consolidation. This means maintaining a visible and sustained security presence, denying insurgents freedom of movement along known corridors, exploiting intelligence obtained from recovered materials, and supporting the gradual restoration of civil authority in secured locations.

With consolidation, however, the impact of a single engagement can extend beyond one location and influence the wider security situation across the Lake Chad. As argued, if pressure is sustained along movement corridors, if intelligence from recovered materials is acted upon, and if follow-up operations are carried out without delay, the impact of this engagement can extend beyond Mallam Fatori and shape activity across the Lake Chad axis. Mallam Fatori has delivered a clear result. What matters now is consolidation.

Samuel Aruwan is a postgraduate student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: [email protected]