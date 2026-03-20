

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise belongs to Allah, who alternates the night and the day, and in that there is a lesson for those who reflect. He stretches out His hand by night and by day so that the one who has gone too far and committed sins may repent. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without partner, and I bear witness that Muḥammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah send abundant peace and blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Many people called seeking clarification about the ruling when Eid coincide with Juma’ah, and I would like to clarify whether it is obligatory to pray both, Eid Prayer in the morning and Jumu’ah in the afternoon.

First of all, we should remember that both occasions (Eid and Jumu’ah) are among the most important Islamic symbols. Attending both prayers and congregations are very virtuous. The mindset of the person should be to be eager to attend both prayers, as this is part of glorifying the symbols of Allah. Allah Almighty says:

“And whoever honours the symbols of Allah – indeed, it is from the piety of hearts.” [Qur’an, 22:32]

That is why most of the Islamic scholars including Hanafiyyah and Malikiyyah consider attending both of them as obligatory.

The Shafi’iyyah school of thought gave an excuse only for those who live away from the city where the Jumu’ah is established, not to attend the Jumu’ah once they have attended the Eid Prayer. The reason is due to the difficulty they are likely to encounter in coming back to attend the Jumu’ah Prayer.

These Islamic scholars say that attending Jumu’ah is obligatory (wajib) by consensus (Ijma), as Allah Almighty says:

“O you who have believed, when [the Azan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu’ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew.” [Qur’an, 62:9]

The Islamic scholars have said that lifting this confirmed obligation needs further evidence of the same level and most of the evidences that are presented are not strong enough to waiver this obligation.

Furthermore, al-Nu’man Ibn Bashir narrated that:

“The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) used to recite: ‘Glorify the Name of your Lord, the Most High’ and ‘Has there come to you the narration of The Overwhelming?’, on Friday and on Eid, and when Friday and Eid converged, he would recite them both.” [Muslim]

This incident also happened during the time of Uthman Ibn Affan, as it is reported in the Sahihul Bukhari and the Muwatta of Imam Malik that Abu Ubaid, the freed slave of Ibn Azhar, said:

“I was present on the occasion of two Eids (together) with Uthman Ibn Affan; that was on a Friday. He offered the Eid prayer before the sermon, then delivered the sermon and said, ‘O people, on this day two Eids have come to you together, so whoever wants to wait for Jumu‘ah with the people of al-Awali, let him do so, and whoever wants to go back, then I gave him permission to do so.’”

However, the official opinion of the Hanbaliyyah school of thought is that attending one of the two prayers is sufficient.

They support their view with numerous evidences such as:

1. The Hadith of Zaid Ibn Arqam (RA), according to which Mu‘awiyah Ibn Abi Sufyan (RA) asked him:

“Did you ever witness with the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) two Eids that happened on the same day?” He said, “Yes.” Mu‘awiyah Ibn Abi Sufyan asked, “What did he do?” Zaid Ibn Arqam replied, “He (Peace be upon him) offered the Eid prayer, then he granted a concession allowing people to miss Jumu‘ah prayer, and he said: ‘Whoever wishes to pray (Jumu‘ah), let him do so.’” [Narrated by Ahmad, Abu Dawud, al-Nasa’i, Ibn Majah, al-Darimi, and by al-Hakim in al-Mustadrak, where he said, “This Hadith has Sahih isnads, even though they [Bukhari and Muslim] did not narrate it, and it has a corroborating report according to the conditions of Muslim. And al-Dhahabi agreed with him.”

Imam al-Nawawi said in his book al-Majmu‘, “Its isnad is jayyid.”

2. The corroborating evidence mentioned above is the Hadith of Abu Hurairah (RA), according to which the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Eids have come together on this day of yours, so whoever wishes, it [the Eid prayer] will suffice for Jumu‘ah, but we will pray Jumu‘ah.” [Narrated by al-Hakim as stated above; also narrated by Abu Dawud, Ibn Majah, Ibn al-Jarud, al-Baihaqi and others]

3. The Hadith of Ibn Umar (RA) who said:

“Two Eids came together at the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him). He led the people in (the Eid) prayer, then he said, ‘Whoever wishes to come to Jumu‘ah may come, and whoever wishes not to do so may stay away.’” [Narrated by Ibn Majah]

It was also narrated by al-Tabarani in al-Mu‘jam al-Kabir as follows:

“Two Eids came together at the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him): Eid al-Fitr and Jumu‘ah. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) led them in the Eid prayer, then he turned to face them and said, ‘O people, you have attained goodness and reward, but we are going to pray Jumu‘ah; whoever wishes to pray Jumu‘ah may do so, and whoever wishes to go back, may go back.’”

4. The Hadith of Ibn Abbas (RA), according to which the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Eids have come together on this day of yours, so whoever wishes, it [the Eid prayer] will suffice for Jumu‘ah, but we will pray Jumu‘ah, In Shaa Allah.” [Narrated by Ibn Majah]

The discussion between the Islamic scholars cannot be concluded at this time and hence I advise Muslims for the following:

1. It is without a shadow of a doubt that attending both prayers is safer and far better than missing one of them.

2. Whoever has not attended the Eid prayer for whatever reason while he should have attended it is not included in that concession granted by some Islamic scholars. And hence he must attend Jumu‘ah prayer.

3. The Imam of the Jumu‘ah Mosque must hold Jumu‘ah prayers and this is confirmed even by those Islamic scholars who do not believe that it is obligatory to attend both.

4. Whoever lives at a distance from the Mosque and needs to travel a long journey to attend the Eid prayer and it is very difficult for him to stay to attend the Jumu’ah prayer may have the concession allowing him not to attend Jumu‘ah. However, he must pray it as Zuhr after the time for Zuhr begins.

5. The view that whoever attends the Eid prayer has a concession waiving both Jumu‘ah and Zuhr prayer on that day is an incorrect view. Therefore, it is rejected by the Islamic scholars and they have deemed it to be mistaken and odd, because it is contrary to the Sunnah and suggests that one of the obligatory duties enjoined by Allah, may He be glorified and exalted, is to be waived with no evidence to that effect. Perhaps the Sunnahs and reports about this issue – which grant a concession allowing the one who attended the Eid prayer not to attend Jumu‘ah, but state that he must still pray Zuhr – did not reach the one who said that.

Respected servants of Allah! When the Jumu’ah collides with the joyous celebration of Eid, it is known in Islam as a “double blessing” or a double Eid. Based on the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), when Eid falls on a Friday, whoever attends the Eid prayer is granted a concession to not attend Jumu’ah prayer, according to some Islamics cholars.

But if a person skips Jumu’ah after attending Eid, they must perform the Zuhr prayer instead.

The Imam of the Mosque is encouraged to still hold the Jumu’ah prayer for those who wish to attend or for those who missed the Eid prayer. While skipping is allowed, attending both is considered better and brings more reward.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Eids have come together on this day of yours, so whoever wishes not to offer Jumu’ah, the Eid prayer is sufficient for him. But we shall offer the Eid prayer, In Shaa-Allah.” [Sunan Abu Dawud]

Dear brothers and sisters, be conscious of Allah Almighty on this great day. Today is a double blessing—a day to celebrate, reflect, seek forgiveness, and renew our faith. Let us turn away from wrongdoing and cleanse our hearts, as repentance makes life easier in this world and the Hereafter.

Jumu’ah is the “weekly Eid,” and when it aligns with the yearly Eid, it is a spiritual peak. It is a time when sins are forgiven from one Friday to the next, amplified by the joy of Eid.

The collision of these days teaches us to prioritise our spiritual duties (Prayer/Salah) over worldly celebrations.

During the time of the Companions (Sahaba), specifically in the time of Uthman Ibn Affan (RA), Eid fell on a Friday. Uthman (RA) led the Eid prayer and then addressed the people, saying:

“O people, on this day two Eids have come to you together. Whoever wants to wait for Jumu’ah from the people of al-Awali (outside the city), let him do so, and whoever wants to go back, I have given him permission to do so.”

This established the Sunnah of giving the option, prioritising the ease of the Ummah while upholding the importance of both prayers.

The collision of Eid and Jumu’ah is not a conflict, but an alignment. It teaches us that Islam is a balance of joy and worship. It encourages us to celebrate with gratitude, and to return to Allah in sincere repentance, ensuring that our spiritual growth continues even during times of celebration.

Respected brothers and sisters! When Jumu’ah and Eid collide, it is a rare, blessed occurrence that brings twofold joy and a special dispensation. When Eid and Jumu’ah fall on the same day, it is a sign of immense blessing, not a burden. It is often referred to as “two Eids” in one day. This shows the flexibility of Islam and the emphasis on joyous celebration alongside worship.

Those who attend the Eid prayer with the Imam are granted a concession to skip Jumu’ah. However, it is not a holiday from all prayer; they must pray the Zuhr prayer at home. And while skipping Jumu’ah is permitted, attending the Jumu’ah prayer at the Mosque is still deemed better and brings maximum reward, as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) still attended Jumu’ah.

For Those Who Missed Eid, if a person did not attend the Eid prayer, Jumu’ah remains mandatory upon them.

The Imam of the Mosque must still establish the Jumu’ah prayer for those who wish to attend or for those who missed the Eid prayer.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, the day of Eid is a day of gratitude. If it falls on a Friday, your reward is doubled. Do not let the celebration of food and new clothes make you forget the sweetness of prostration. If you are blessed to go to the Mosque for Eid, try your best to return for Jumu’ah. If not, make your home a place of prayer with Zuhr. Turn this day into a full day of Zikr (remembrance) and shukr (gratitude).

On a Friday when Eid occurred, Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz, a renowned righteous leader, did not come out for Jumu’ah after the Eid prayer, taking the allowance permitted by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Later, it was recorded that he said:

“I have combined them (the Eid prayer and the Jumu’ah, by having attended the morning prayer and intending the Zuhr later).”

This shows us that taking the concession is in itself following the Sunnah, but aiming for higher devotion is better.

This collision of days teaches us that Islam is a religion of ease. It allows us to celebrate our joy (Eid) while respecting the sanctity of Jumu’ah. It prevents burdening the Ummah, especially those from faraway, while upholding the congregational spirit.

In summary, there is a difference of opinion among the Mazahib (schools of thought). The Hanbali school generally holds that Jumu’ah is exempt if Eid is attended, while the Hanafi, Maliki, and Shafi’i schools argue that both should be performed as they are different types of obligations.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour the Muslims. Destroy the Zionist criminals. Ya Allah, send tranquility into the hearts of those striving in Your cause. Rescue Your oppressed servants. Raise high the banner of the religion by Your power, O Most Strong, O Most Firm.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our homelands. Rectify our leaders and those in authority over us. Place our leadership in the hands of those who fear You, remain mindful of You, and follow what pleases You.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Dear servants of Allah! Remember Allah often and glorify Him morning and evening.

And the final call of our supplication is that all praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all the worlds.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Shawwal 01, 1447 AH (March 20, 2026).