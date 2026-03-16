Nigeria stands at a digital crossroads. One path leads toward deeper repression, fragmentation, and fear. The other points (imperfectly) toward a civic renaissance grounded in cooperation, innovation, and solidarity. The work emerging from the Luminate Beyond the Grant process suggests that the second path is still open but only if we invest deliberately in people, relationships, and collective power.

Across Africa and particularly in Nigeria, the digital space has become one of the most consequential battlegrounds for democracy. Technology still holds enormous promise: it can expand participation, lower barriers to organisation, amplify marginalised voices, and drive accountability. But that promise is increasingly being suffocated by a toxic convergence of state repression, unchecked corporate power, and fragile civic capacity.

In 2024, Africa recorded 21 internet shutdowns across 15 countries, including Nigeria. These were mostly political decisions. Tools once celebrated as engines of inclusion are now routinely weaponised to silence dissent, manipulate elections, and fragment public discourse. Nigeria’s digital space sometimes reflects control rather than opportunity.

At the heart of this crisis lies digital authoritarianism: the systematic use of laws, surveillance technologies, platform governance, and economic leverage to constrain the civic space. Governments deploy cybercrime laws to criminalise speech; security agencies exploit data systems with little oversight; and technology companies, driven by profit and market access, too often comply quietly. For women, journalists, activists, and young people, the result is a digital environment that feels unsafe, extractive, and hostile.

Yet as bleak as this picture is, something else is also becoming clear, defending democracy in the digital age is not only about platforms or policies, it is also about ecosystems.

Nigeria’s digital civic space is simultaneously expanding in influence and contracting in freedom. Surveillance is becoming normalised. Cybercrime regulations are routinely weaponised against critics. Online harms, particularly against women and children, are rising sharply. Big Tech’s business models reward misinformation and outrage, while institutional oversight remains weak and fragmented. These pressures are becoming systemic.

This insight was one of the clearest outcomes of the Luminate Beyond the Grant retreat, which brought together Nigerian organisations working across digital rights, media, litigation, civic technology, and public-interest advocacy. The conversations were frank, sometimes uncomfortable, but necessary. Participants agreed on one core truth: that no single organisation, no matter how capable, can confront digital authoritarianism alone.

The retreat surfaced the scale of the challenge. Nigeria’s digital civic space is simultaneously expanding in influence and contracting in freedom. Surveillance is becoming normalised. Cybercrime regulations are routinely weaponised against critics. Online harms, particularly against women and children, are rising sharply. Big Tech’s business models reward misinformation and outrage, while institutional oversight remains weak and fragmented. These pressures are becoming systemic.

However, the retreat reinforced the important reality that civil society remains the last credible line of defence. Civil society organisations sit at a difficult nexus between citizens, the state, and private power. They protect people from government excesses, push back against corporate exploitation, and translate complex digital harms into human consequences that the public can understand. Yet, the organisations we rely on most are themselves under strain.

A cohort-wide needs assessment discussed at the retreat showed that funding insecurity and organisational sustainability are now the dominant threats facing digital rights groups in Nigeria. While many organisations have sound strategies and governance structures, staff well-being emerged as the weakest link, an indication of a sector running more on commitment than financial incentive. Fragmentation, competition, and weak collaboration frameworks further dilute collective impact.

Perhaps, most importantly, the retreat reaffirmed that narrative power is as critical as technical expertise. Accurate policy analysis is no longer enough. Civil society must translate complex digital harms into stories that resonate with ordinary people, parents worried about their children online, elders targeted by scams, small businesses harmed by opaque platforms.

This is why the Ecosystem Support for Digital Democracy and Access project, implemented by Thoughts and Mace Advisory with support from Luminate, matters now more than ever. Its significance lies in providing support for an effective framework for collaboration and partnership amongst groups working on digital democracy. The project starts from a simple premise which recognises that democracy is defended not only by good ideas, but by strong relationships, shared strategy, and collective capacity.

The retreat also highlighted how the digital struggle is evolving. Advocacy can no longer focus narrowly on “digital rights” as a silo. Participants emphasised the growing links between technology and economic justice, environmental harm, labour exploitation, gender-based violence, and children’s rights. Data centres strain local water resources. Content moderation work is outsourced to the Global South under exploitative conditions. Online scams disproportionately target the elderly and the poor. AI systems are deployed faster than regulators can understand them. The fight for tech justice is now inseparable from everyday survival.

Perhaps, most importantly, the retreat reaffirmed that narrative power is as critical as technical expertise. Accurate policy analysis is no longer enough. Civil society must translate complex digital harms into stories that resonate with ordinary people, parents worried about their children online, elders targeted by scams, small businesses harmed by opaque platforms. Democracy erodes quietly when people stop seeing how abstract policies affect their daily lives.

Nigeria stands at a digital crossroads. One path leads toward deeper repression, fragmentation, and fear. The other points (imperfectly) toward a civic renaissance grounded in cooperation, innovation, and solidarity. The work emerging from the Luminate Beyond the Grant process suggests that the second path is still open but only if we invest deliberately in people, relationships, and collective power.

Toyin Akinniyi is the regional director, Africa at Luminate, while Nkemdilim Ilo is the managing partner, Thoughts and Mace Advisory.