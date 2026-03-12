Benjamin Kalu’s real test will not be in responding to detractors. It will be in continuing the work that brought him to national prominence in the first place: strengthening Nigeria’s legislature and contributing to the difficult task of building a more inclusive democracy.

In Nigerian politics, there is a predictable moment in the rise of any consequential public figure. It is the moment when visibility becomes influence, influence becomes momentum, and momentum begins to unsettle entrenched interests.

When that moment arrives, scrutiny — often healthy in a democracy — can suddenly mutate into something else entirely: a coordinated attempt to discredit, distract, and diminish.

That moment appears to have arrived for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

In recent weeks, a stream of commentary and insinuation has circulated around questions regarding his academic credentials and participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. The allegations were amplified in public discourse with the clear intention of raising doubts about his professional standing.

But now the matter has been tested in the only forum where such claims truly matter: a formal legal process.

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) has dismissed a petition filed against Kalu, which alleged that he made false declarations during his admission to the Nigerian Law School and his participation in the NYSC programme.

The petition, filed by John Aikpokpo Martins, Esq., sought to challenge Kalu’s qualification as a legal practitioner. After reviewing the complaint, the LPDC found no basis to sustain the allegations and dismissed the case.

That ruling is significant.

Because it converts what had been circulated in the public space as speculation into something far clearer: an allegation that has now been examined and rejected by the professional body responsible for regulating Nigeria’s legal profession.

In short, the scandal some attempted to manufacture has collapsed under scrutiny.

Before the noise, there were the results.

Since his emergence as Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly, Benjamin Kalu has distinguished himself as one of the most articulate legislative voices in the country. His interventions on national unity, constitutional reform, and democratic strengthening have consistently reflected intellectual clarity and strategic depth.

In a legislature often criticised for inertia, Kalu has demonstrated something rarer: legislative agility.

He has helped guide complex debates, foster bipartisan engagement, and champion initiatives that seek to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic framework. His leadership has been visible not only within the chambers of the National Assembly but also in the broader national conversation about governance, inclusion, and the future of the federation.

Legislative competence cannot be sustained through theatrics alone. It reveals itself in policy detail, in debate, in negotiation, and in the ability to navigate the demanding architecture of parliamentary procedure.

By that measure, Kalu’s record speaks for itself.

When a political figure becomes nationally visible, detractors often resort to a familiar playbook: question the person’s legitimacy.

Sometimes the attacks revolve around ethnicity.

Sometimes around loyalty.

Sometimes around character.

And sometimes, as seen in this instance, they centre on credentials.

The strategy is straightforward: introduce doubt, amplify controversy, and hope that public perception becomes sufficiently clouded to weaken the individual’s influence.

But Nigerians are increasingly discerning about these tactics.

Credibility cannot be determined by rumours circulating on social media or in partisan commentary. It must be measured by evidence, performance, and institutional judgment.

On the question that has dominated recent discussions, the relevant institution has now spoken. The LPDC’s dismissal of the complaint provides a clear answer to allegations that had been presented as fact long before they were tested.

The timing of these accusations is hardly accidental.

Benjamin Kalu has emerged as one of the most nationally recognisable figures within the current House of Representatives. His role in key legislative conversations, his ability to communicate policy to the public, and his growing political profile have placed him among the most visible leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

That level of prominence inevitably attracts resistance.

In Nigerian politics, rising influence often triggers attempts at containment. When a leader begins to shape national discourse and command broad attention, opponents sometimes resort to reputational attacks designed to slow that momentum.

This pattern is neither new nor unique. It is a recurring feature of political competition in many democracies. Nigeria’s democracy benefits when public debate centres on policy, governance, and the real challenges confronting citizens.

It does not benefit when political discourse is consumed by controversies that ultimately prove to be unsubstantiated.

If critics wish to challenge Benjamin Kalu, the appropriate grounds are clear: his ideas, his legislative priorities, and his political vision for the country.

Anything less risks reducing serious national conversations to gossip and speculation.

Democracies mature when scrutiny is guided by evidence rather than insinuation.

Healthy criticism strengthens institutions. Witch-hunting weakens them.

In this case, the professional body empowered to examine the allegations has delivered its verdict. The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee’s dismissal of the complaint should put to rest attempts to frame conjecture as scandal.

Benjamin Kalu’s real test will not be in responding to detractors. It will be in continuing the work that brought him to national prominence in the first place: strengthening Nigeria’s legislature and contributing to the difficult task of building a more inclusive democracy.

For now, Nigerians would do well to recognise the moment for what it is.

Not a scandal.

But the predictable backlash that often accompanies rising leadership.

Chetachi Ikenga hails from Abia State.