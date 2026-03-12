A well-designed ranching system offers several advantages. It establishes clearly defined land use arrangements, reducing the long-standing friction between crop farmers and livestock herders. It allows for better veterinary supervision, improving disease control and food safety. It also enhances livestock productivity through controlled feeding and breeding programmes.

For decades, Nigeria’s ranching debate has remained trapped in a cycle of political rhetoric, cultural sensitivities, and mutual suspicion. Yet, the realities confronting the country today, ranging from worsening insecurity in farming communities to escalating food prices and mounting pressure on Nigeria’s agricultural credibility, have made it clear that the issue can no longer be treated as a social controversy. It must be addressed as a matter of national economic strategy.

This was the central message emerging from a recent press conference jointly hosted by the Youths Against Disaster Initiative (YADI) and the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC). The two organisations argued that Nigeria must shift the conversation from emotional narratives to pragmatic solutions anchored in economic productivity, security, and international competitiveness.

Their position reflects a stark reality backed by data. Between 2018 and 2023, reports attributed to the Nigeria Security Tracker and referenced by the CCC, indicate that an estimated 3,000 lives were lost in farmer–herder clashes across North-Central Nigeria, while over 300,000 people were displaced. In 2024 alone, hundreds more lives were lost in incidents linked to the same conflict across several states and the Federal Capital Territory.

These figures represent more than tragic statistics. They expose a structural weakness in Nigeria’s agricultural system; one that carries profound implications for national security and economic stability.

When farmers abandon their lands due to the fear of violence, planting seasons are disrupted and harvests decline. Reduced agricultural output inevitably tightens supply in local markets. In an economy already struggling with inflation, this translates directly to higher food prices. For millions of households, the consequences are immediate and severe.

In other words, the farmer–herder crisis is not only a security challenge; it is also an economic and inflationary problem.

Nigeria’s livestock sector illustrates the paradox clearly. The country maintains an estimated 20 million cattle, placing it among Africa’s largest livestock-owning nations. However, the productivity of these animals remains extremely low compared with global standards.

Under traditional pastoral systems, the average milk yield per cow ranges between 0.5 and 2 litres per day. In modern dairy systems around the world, the same animal can produce many times that amount. The productivity gap reflects not the quality of Nigeria’s livestock resources but the limitations of an outdated production structure.

As a result, Nigeria continues to rely heavily on dairy imports to meet domestic demand. This dependence drains scarce foreign exchange, weakens local agro-industries, and limits the development of a robust livestock value chain that could otherwise generate jobs and revenue.

The challenge, therefore, is not the number of cattle in Nigeria. It is how those cattle are raised, managed, and integrated into the economy.

The experience of other countries offers a useful perspective. Nations that have transitioned from nomadic grazing systems to structured ranching models have unlocked enormous economic benefits.

Brazil, now the world’s largest beef exporter, generated approximately $9.3 billion in beef exports in 2024. The United States recorded around $7.2 billion, while Australia earned nearly $8 billion in the same period. Even Uruguay, a far smaller economy, secured approximately $2.85 billion through high quality beef exports supported by traceable and well-regulated livestock production systems.

It is disheartening that Nigeria’s export performance presents a sharp contrast. Despite its vast cattle population, the country recorded only $172,000 from cow exports in 2024, $1.15 million from live animal exports in 2021, and less than $200,000 from meat and edible offal exports.

The difference lies not in livestock numbers but in institutional capacity and production structure. Countries that dominate the global meat trade did not achieve their statuses by chance. They invested in veterinary infrastructure, established centralised sanitary authorities, introduced livestock identification and traceability systems, enforced strict export certification procedures, and aligned domestic production with international food safety standards.

These systems allow buyers around the world to track animals from birth to slaughter, ensuring compliance with health regulations and consumer expectations. In today’s global marketplace, agricultural credibility is built on traceability, transparency, and regulatory integrity. Without these pillars, market access becomes nearly impossible.

For Nigeria, this reality has already begun to manifest in subtle but important ways. Concerns raised by trading partners — including scrutiny from countries such as Saudi Arabia and criticism from the United States regarding agricultural trade restrictions — highlight how closely global markets now monitor food production systems.

Market access, in the modern era, is institutional. It depends less on political declarations and more on credible regulatory frameworks. This is where structured ranching becomes critical.

A well-designed ranching system offers several advantages. It establishes clearly defined land use arrangements, reducing the long-standing friction between crop farmers and livestock herders. It allows for better veterinary supervision, improving disease control and food safety. It also enhances livestock productivity through controlled feeding and breeding programmes.

Most importantly, it creates the foundation for traceability systems required for export markets. Beyond these technical benefits, ranching also opens opportunities for rural economic transformation. Modern livestock production can stimulate investment in meat processing, dairy manufacturing, cold-chain logistics, animal feed production, leather processing, and agricultural research.

The ripple effects across rural economies could be substantial, creating jobs while strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural resilience. However, policy design alone will not guarantee success. Livestock reform touches deeply rooted cultural practices and historical sensitivities, particularly among pastoral communities that have relied on open grazing for generations.

This is why institutions such as the Centre for Crisis Communication emphasise the importance of strategic communication and inclusive dialogue in the reform process. Large-scale policy transformation requires trust. It requires transparent communication, clear regulatory frameworks, and sustained engagement with farmers, pastoralists, state governments, and private sector investors.

Public concerns about ranching proposals, particularly fears related to land appropriation, displacement, and cultural erosion must be addressed openly and respectfully. Any meaningful reform must be voluntary, incentive-driven, and implemented within constitutional land administration frameworks under the authority of state governments.

Pastoral communities must be supported with access to credit, veterinary services, grazing management training, and integration into modern livestock markets. Only through such support can the transition become an opportunity rather than a disruption.

Nevertheless, the cost of continued delay is becoming increasingly evident. Nigeria’s population is expanding rapidly, placing greater pressure on land and natural resources. Climate change is intensifying competition for water and pasture, particularly across the Sahel region. At the same time, traditional grazing routes are shrinking as urbanisation and farming activities expand.

Under these conditions, unmanaged livestock mobility is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Ranching reform may not eliminate insecurity overnight. But it addresses one of the most persistent drivers of rural conflict: the unmanaged intersection between mobile livestock production and sedentary crop farming in a densely populated nation.

The decision confronting Nigeria today is therefore not ideological. It is structural. The country can continue to manage recurring crises linked to open grazing within a 240-million-person economy, or it can redesign its livestock sector for productivity, traceability, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

The cost of delay is measurable. But the opportunity cost, lost export revenue, stalled rural development, persistent insecurity, and deepening food inflation is far greater.

As-sayyidul Arafat is a journalist and author. He writes from Abuja via: [email protected].