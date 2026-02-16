Democracy is a marathon. It demands endurance, organisation, and civic responsibility. 2027 will be determined by turnout, persuasion, strategy, and trust, not rhetoric or the excision of two words. Nigeria’s democracy is not collapsing; it is evolving. Evolution, unlike revolution, takes time.

Osmund Agbo’s article, “Democracy in name only: Why bother?” is certainly well-written, but let’s not confuse beautiful language with a clear perspective. Underneath the eloquence lies a familiar narrative: Peter Obi as a reluctant hero, Bola Tinubu as a Machiavellian overlord, and the National Assembly and judiciary as mere puppets, with Nigeria’s democracy reduced to little more than a theatre. It’s engaging reading, but it doesn’t quite capture the truth.

Let’s set the record straight. Peter Obi isn’t a Moses or a Joshua. He’s a seasoned politician — ambitious, strategic, and experienced — who has manoeuvred across various platforms to pursue electoral success. That ambition is actually good and healthy for democracy. However, to cast it as moral exceptionalism is misleading. His recent journey to the National Assembly wasn’t an act of heroism; it was politics at play, a message to supporters still reeling from the disappointments of 2023, not an act of martyrdom.

Having a measured approach doesn’t equate to being morally superior. Being cautious after an electoral loss doesn’t make someone a victim of democracy. Obi campaigned freely, fought hard, challenged the results in court, and remains active in Nigeria’s political arena. These are signs of democracy functioning, not failing. To elevate routine opposition into epic resistance is to confuse politics with prophecy.

The debate over removing “real time” from the election law also needs context. Electoral rules are not designed to cater to one candidate; they govern a complex, nationwide process with thousands of polling stations across diverse terrains and infrastructures. Nigeria is not a laboratory. Connectivity varies, devices can fail, and the power supply is inconsistent. Expecting instant uploads from every polling unit as the sole proof of credibility is unrealistic. Exercising discretion in implementation doesn’t automatically mean manipulation; it reflects the reality of the situation.

Most importantly, technology can’t replace integrity. If officials are determined to tamper with results, they will do so, whether it’s in “real time” or not. If they act with honesty, transparency can be achieved. Laws set the framework, but they can’t create virtue. The real safeguard lies in culture and accountability, not just in written words.

The article also seems to romanticise resistance, implying that only violent confrontations can validate opposition politics. That’s a dangerous claim. Nigeria’s democracy has grown because political players are increasingly opting for courts over chaos and petitions over petrol bombs. Peaceful opposition isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a mark of progress. Winning elections requires strategy and organisation, not just theatrics.

Agbo suggests that democracy must prove itself flawless in a single election or be dismissed as a mere ritual. This perspective misses the essence of how democracies evolve. Democracy isn’t a sprint; it’s more like a marathon. Since 1999, Nigeria has conducted numerous competitive elections, witnessed power shifts, celebrated opposition victories, and experienced judicial changes. These are not signs of autocracy; they’re indicators of a democracy that’s still growing. Setbacks help refine the system, rather than break it. Elections depend on strategy, coalition-building, voter turnout, and trust — not solely on the whims of those in power.

Let’s look at history. The current president spent sixteen years in opposition. During that time, his state’s federal allocation was withheld, allies were politically sidelined or rigged out in elections, and there were relentless challenges. Yet, he didn’t resort to burning the nation down or delegitimising democracy. Instead, he organised, forged alliances, strengthened party structures, negotiated, and expanded his reach. Over time, his party gained power at the national level. That’s democracy in action: patient, disciplined, and resilient.

Citizens who choose stability over chaos aren’t complicit; they recognise that stability is the lifeblood of democracy. Economies flourish, institutions develop, and societies prosper in calm, predictable environments. Opting for ballots instead of barricades reflects civic wisdom, not fear.

Nigeria’s democracy is far from perfect. Even established democracies wrestle with disputes, litigation, polarisation, and allegations of unfairness. What matters is process. And Nigeria has a process. The National Assembly debates, INEC enforces the law, courts adjudicate, media scrutinise, civil society mobilises, and citizens vote. That ecosystem is not a charade.

As we approach 2027, the real challenge for the opposition is straightforward. Can they forge nationwide coalitions, extend their reach beyond urban areas, turn digital enthusiasm into grassroots support, and present a compelling vision? If they can, they’ll be in a strong position to compete.

Nigeria does not need apocalyptic narratives. It needs disciplined engagement. Electoral law is not scripture for one candidate’s comfort. Technology is a tool, not a moral compass. Protest is legitimate, but it is not prophecy. Opposition is essential, but it must be strategic, not sentimental.

Democracy is a marathon. It demands endurance, organisation, and civic responsibility. 2027 will be determined by turnout, persuasion, strategy, and trust, not rhetoric or the excision of two words. Nigeria’s democracy is not collapsing; it is evolving. Evolution, unlike revolution, takes time.

Kayode Adebiyi, author of Entangled, a novel, is also a public affairs commentator.