Ranching transforms livestock rearing from a subsistence, itinerant system into a structured, commercially viable enterprise. Controlled feeding systems, improved veterinary services, disease management, artificial insemination, and selective breeding significantly enhance output in both meat and dairy production.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to comprehensive ranching and livestock reforms at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference in Abuja. His message was clear: reforming Nigeria’s livestock sector is not optional, it is imperative for economic revitalisation and national security.

The President emphasised that dairy farming, livestock investment, ranch development, and agricultural diversification must form part of a broader economic transformation agenda.

In his words: “I’m confident that the resolution of this conference will include dairy farming, livestock investment, ranches and diversification of our agricultural produce. I promise you here, I will play my part. I promise Nigeria that this will be delivered.”

This commitment builds on his earlier directive of 10 December, 2025, when he tasked Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the NEC with developing a comprehensive roadmap to overhaul Nigeria’s livestock industry through ranching as a sustainable solution to the recurring farmer–herder crisis.

At the Federal Executive Council meeting, the President further instructed governors and key stakeholders to embrace ranching reforms, while directing the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Muktar Maiha, to identify viable communities and grazing areas that can be transformed into modern ranches.

In line with this directive, the Federal Government had last week selected Kwara State as the pilot for the national ranching policy, an initiative aimed at modernising the livestock sector, boosting productivity, and curbing farmer–herder conflicts.

Speaking in Ilorin during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement, the Minister underscored that ranching would demonstrate how nomadic pastoralists can be settled, infrastructure provided, productivity improved, and conflict addressed through structured reforms.

While the policy direction is commendable, achieving nationwide buy-in requires sustained emphasis on the economic and security dividends of ranching. Beyond being an agricultural reform, ranching represents a strategic national intervention.

Economic Prospects of Ranching

From an economic standpoint, ranching offers a strategic pathway to transition Nigeria’s predominantly informal livestock system into a modern, regulated, and high-yield industry in the following directions:

a. Increased Productivity and Value Addition

Ranching transforms livestock rearing from a subsistence, itinerant system into a structured, commercially viable enterprise. Controlled feeding systems, improved veterinary services, disease management, artificial insemination, and selective breeding significantly enhance output in both meat and dairy production.

Animals raised in secure, well-managed ranches experience less stress, gain weight efficiently, and yield higher-quality products. This improves Nigeria’s competitiveness in domestic and regional markets while reducing reliance on imported dairy and meat products — saving foreign exchange and strengthening food security.

Furthermore, ranching facilitates agro-processing clusters. Milk collection centres, meat processing plants, leather tanneries, and cold-chain logistics hubs can be developed around ranch settlements, stimulating rural industrialisation and boosting internally generated revenue for states.

b. Strengthening the Agricultural Value Chain

Ranching encourages economic interdependence between crop farmers and livestock owners, fostering collaboration rather than confrontation. Crop residues such as maize stalks, rice husks, and cassava peels can be processed into animal feed, providing farmers with additional income streams while lowering feed costs for herders.

Conversely, animal dung can be converted into organic manure or biogas. This reduces dependence on expensive chemical fertilisers, enhances soil fertility, and promotes environmentally sustainable agriculture. The resulting circular agricultural economy strengthens trust between farmers and herders, and embeds peace within economic cooperation.

c. Job Creation and Youth Inclusion

Ranching offers enormous employment potential. Direct jobs can emerge in ranch management, veterinary services, feed production, dairy processing, security services, transportation, and extension support. Indirect employment spans leather processing, packaging, marketing, export logistics, and agribusiness financing.

In a country where youth unemployment remains a major driver of insecurity, integrating young people into structured livestock enterprises can reduce vulnerability to recruitment by criminal networks. By turning livestock into profitable agribusiness, ranching repositions agriculture as a modern career path, rather than a survival activity.

d. Investment and Financial Inclusion

Structured ranching systems are bankable. Financial institutions are more likely to extend credit to registered ranches with clear land titles and production records than to nomadic systems. Insurance schemes, livestock tracking, and digital record-keeping further reduce risk and attract private-sector investment.

This formalisation of the livestock industry expands the tax base, enhances regulatory oversight, and integrates pastoralists into the national financial ecosystem.

Security Benefits of Ranching

From a security perspective, ranching serves as a strategic stabilisation framework that complements conventional law-enforcement efforts by offering the under listed prospects.

a. Conflict Prevention and Reduced Violence

The persistent farmer–herder clashes across Nigeria have claimed lives, displaced communities, and undermined agricultural productivity. Open grazing often leads to encroachment on farmlands, destruction of crops, and retaliatory violence.

Meanwhile, ranching minimises direct contact between herders and farmers by confining livestock within designated areas. This drastically reduces opportunities for confrontation. When disputes arise, they can be addressed within structured legal and mediation frameworks, rather than escalating into full scale violence.

b. Enhanced Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering

Open grazing routes often traverse forests and remote terrains exploited by bandits and terrorists as hideouts. The mobility associated with nomadic systems makes identification and monitoring difficult.

Settled ranching communities, however, are geographically defined and easier to secure. Security agencies can deploy surveillance systems, community policing initiatives, and intelligence networks more effectively. Ranching settlements also facilitate the creation of a comprehensive livestock and herder database, improving traceability and accountability amongst others.

c. Community Accountability and Social Cohesion

The unfortunate association of pastoral communities with criminality has eroded trust nationwide. Ranching provides an opportunity to rebuild identity and restore dignity. Structured communities enable the re-establishment of traditional leadership systems and internal accountability mechanisms.

When communities are settled and recognised, they are more likely to report suspicious movements, resist infiltration by criminal elements, and cooperate with security agencies. Stability, therefore, becomes both a community responsibility and a national objective.

d. Curtailing Criminal Exploitation of Grazing Routes

The fluid and largely unregulated nature of open grazing routes has, over time, provided criminal elements with anonymity and mobility — allowing them to conceal movements, transport illicit weapons, and bypass security scrutiny under the guise of pastoral activity.

It is believed that by transitioning to regulated ranching systems and limiting uncontrolled transhumance, the state significantly reduces this grey zone of movement. Structured settlements enhance traceability, improve monitoring, and close loopholes that armed groups exploit. In the long run, this constricts the operational latitude of non-state armed actors and strengthens territorial control by legitimate authorities.

The Way Forward

For ranching reforms to succeed, implementation must be inclusive, transparent, and well-coordinated. State governments, traditional institutions, pastoral associations, farmers’ groups, and civil society must be actively engaged. Land tenure clarity, compensation frameworks, infrastructure provision, and access to finance are essential components.

Public sensitisation is equally crucial. Ranching should not be framed as a punitive measure against pastoralists but as a pathway to economic empowerment, dignity, and peace. Incentive-driven approaches — such as access to credit, veterinary support, and market linkages will ensure voluntary adoption.

In a nutshell, ranching is far more than an agricultural adjustment; it is a strategic economic and security reform. By boosting productivity, stimulating rural industrialisation, creating jobs, formalising the livestock sector, and reducing violent conflict, ranching addresses some of Nigeria’s most pressing structural challenges.

If effectively implemented, the reform can simultaneously unlock economic prosperity and reinforce national security. In this sense, ranching is not just about cattle — it is about consolidating peace, strengthening communities, and building a resilient Nigerian economy.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, a fellow at Centre for Crisis Communication, writes from Kano.