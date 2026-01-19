There is a script heaven authored for your life. Purpose is not random; it is written. When you align with what God wrote, life ceases to be guesswork and becomes guided work. Stop striving on the world’s terms. Seek God’s terms. Everything you need to excel is already embedded in your assignment. This is your moment to discover, align, and obey. You cannot go wrong with God.

Then came Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…and till today, the package from the HR has refused to arrive. God blocked it. I was devastated. That was when I sought the face of the Lord more intensely. I cried out, “What’s wrong with me? All the oil companies that interviewed me didn’t give me offers. Now, it is my own people from Nigeria. Lord, tell me my problem.” Then the Lord spoke to me, clearly: “I have called you to be a teacher, to teach My people.” “Me, a teacher? God forbid,” I protested. I rebuked, cast out, bound, and loosed this.

Sadly, many believers can’t hear the voice of their father because they are either not taught nor are training their human spirits for accurate discernment of God’s voice. Stay in the word and you will hear the voice of your father.

Anyway, things grew worse for me economically, until one day I surrendered everything to the Lord. That was when I applied for a PhD programme, and I received three offers from three different UK universities. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Lord directed me to strengthen my teaching and writing skills, and shortly after my teaching ministry was born. It was like an explosion. Around the same period, I received a research consulting role with University College London, which at that time ranked among the world’s top five universities. Then came Empire College of London, Kingston College of London, and an array of other research, teaching, and consulting opportunities that swarmed towards me like bees. And money began to flow into my account.

I discovered what was written about me. I entered my place of rest. Today, the impact of my teaching and writing ministry across different nations can only be attributed to the grace of God. On a regular basis, we receive testimonies from Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, various parts of Europe, Asia, and North America, about the transformative effect of our teaching and writing ministry, all to the glory of God. Had I gone into an oil company, I would have drifted far from my destiny. I was not made for that.

Had I moved to Abuja to work with Tony Elumelu, I would have risked perishing in an ocean of pleasures. Interestingly, we have had abundant access to far more resources than what I thought I had missed by not working with oil companies in South Africa and in Europe, or with UBA, Nigeria.

Personally, I hold six university qualifications, including a doctorate degree. While still preaching the gospel powerfully, I have worked for and consulted with at least 17 world-class organisations; authored 16 books; founded small businesses; served on high-ranking grant committees; received leadership awards for community impacts, and written a couple of academic articles; more than 3,000 non-academic articles, including business reports for various organisations and blogs, articles which, if compiled into books, would number more than 500 books, and still counting, all after I chose to follow God’s path.

In 2022, I was surprisingly contacted by someone close to the Presidency in Nigeria to write a speech that was presented to the rank and file of the Nigerian government at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The list is endless, to the glory of God. All of these outcomes materialised because I obeyed God. I have not done everything right. I have made many mistakes like you too. But, I have tried to minimise my losses and pains by paying the price to know God’s blueprint for my life, which has compensated me for some of my errors in life.

Sometimes, purpose discovery minimises pains and compensates for errors. You cannot go wrong with God.

You need to find what was written about you by God. Even the Lord Jesus was not permitted by the Father to do whatever He wished; He was wholly sold out to purpose. Stop imitating the world, we do not belong to the world. You cannot serve God on your own terms; you must serve Him on His terms. Everything you need to excel on earth is embedded within your life’s purpose. This is the best time of the year to pay the price to discover what was written about you in the heart of God. You can never go wrong.

Strengthening the Principles:

Purpose, Alignment, and Action

To reinforce these truths, consider the following pillars that consistently govern outcomes for believers in Christ:

Purpose Precedes Provision

Provision follows assignment. When you pursue what God authored for you, resources, relationships, and opportunities will align, often unexpectedly. What looked like “closed doors” in the oil and gas sector were divinely redirected pathways guiding me toward the classroom, the pen, and the nations.

Alignment Determines Acceleration

Alignment with God’s times and seasons multiplies your impact. Jesus did not merely fulfil prophecy, He matched heaven’s timing with precision. In the same way, your career, location, mentors, and partnerships must synchronise with your divine assignment.

Discernment Is a Daily Discipline

Discernment is not a one-time encounter; it’s a cultivated habit. Jesus discerned the need to enter Jerusalem on a donkey because He knew the script written about His life. Discernment grows through prayers, scripture, godly counsel, and obedient action.

Obedience Unlocks Outcomes

Reluctance prolonged my struggle; surrender accelerated my breakthrough. Obedience often begins where comfort ends. When you agree with God, grace flows, doors open, and what seemed like scarcity yields to abundance.

Excellence Is Ministry

Purpose is spiritual, but its execution demands excellence, study, skill-building, research, writing, consulting, and leadership. God’s call led me to strengthen my teaching and writing craft, which became a platform of enduring impact.

Community and Mentorship Matter

God’s plan includes people, spiritual mentors, professional allies, and prophetic encouragers. Your destiny partners help validate direction, correct course, and support execution in critical seasons.

Patience and Process Protect Destiny

Delays are not denials. The HR package that never arrived was God’s preservation. What looks like a setback can be an engineered mercy keeping you from misaligned outcomes.

Stewardship Multiplies Influence

Your gifts and education are divine investments. Steward them well, write, teach, research, consult, build, and serve. Capacity increases when you consistently invest your talent into God’s purpose.

Practical Steps to “Find What Was Written About You”

Pray intentionally: Ask God to unveil His assignment for you — career, geography, relationships, and gifts. ⁠Search Scripture: Anchor purpose in the word; study lives aligned with calling and prophecy. Document your encounters: Keep a journal of your insights, confirmations, and the recurring themes that God highlights. ⁠Seek wise counsel: Engage spiritual mentors and professionals who can help you interpret direction. ⁠Test and refine: Take small, obedient steps; evaluate fruit and alignment; adjust as God leads. ⁠Commit to excellence: Invest in education, certifications, research, and craft. ⁠Guard your heart: Refuse compromises that detour destiny; stay accountable. ⁠Persist with patience: Trust God’s timing; remember that setbacks can be setups.

Final Exhortation

There is a script heaven authored for your life. Purpose is not random; it is written. When you align with what God wrote, life ceases to be guesswork and becomes guided work. Stop striving on the world’s terms. Seek God’s terms. Everything you need to excel is already embedded in your assignment. This is your moment to discover, align, and obey. You cannot go wrong with God.

