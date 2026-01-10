For many years, I have maintained a sustained and discerning interest in Nigeria’s real estate sector, gradually assembling what might fairly be described as a modest portfolio.It has not been easy though. Residing on the other side of the Atlantic and far removed from the immediacies of home, I was compelled to rely on a network of suppliers, many of whom I cultivated over time and entrusted with confidence and loyalty. Regrettably, that trust was often violated. The pattern became grimly familiar: padded invoices, quiet substitution of inferior materials, imaginative bookkeeping, and a relentless inclination to prey upon the vulnerability of the absentee investor.

Then, almost fortuitously, the landscape shifted.

By pure serendipity, I encountered Jiji, an e-commerce platform that functions as Nigeria’s equivalence of Amazon. Almost instantaneously, my position within the marketplace was transformed. From the comfort of my bed in America, I could survey thousands of vendors, compare prices with transparency, assess quality and reach informed decisions within minutes. The informational asymmetry that once empowered rapacious intermediaries dissolved. I was no longer captive to predatory gatekeepers who thrived on opacity and displayed little interest in reciprocal loyalty. Technology had quietly restored agency to me.

The tangible consequences of this transformation was quite evident during my most recent visit to Nigeria. I visited the shop of one of those former suppliers and was struck by the severity of its decline. A once flourishing outlet had been reduced to a faint remnant of its former vitality, marked by dusty shelves, sparse foot traffic and a palpable erosion of relevance. Commercial activity had deteriorated so dramatically that the owner no longer found it worthwhile to attend regularly. With weary resignation, he confessed that the effort was no longer justified. His principal office in a prime district had already been shuttered and he was now, with some urgency, seeking an alternative enterprise.

E-commerce platforms such as Jiji, operating with substantially lower overhead and superior efficiency, had rendered his traditional brick and mortar model obsolete. The market advanced. He remained stationary, and the market offered no indulgence. The crash is reminiscent of the demise of numerous American big-box retailers such as Toys R Us, Borders, Blockbuster, RadioShack, Sears and Payless ShoeSource following the rise of Amazon. None collapsed for lack of intelligence or diligence. They failed because they underestimated the velocity with which the rules of commerce had been rewritten.

That encounter crystallized a personal conviction and I was recently asked about my New Year resolution, my response emerged without hesitation: adaptability. In an era accelerating toward relentless disruption, adaptability is no longer a virtue but a prerequisite for survival. Those who cling to obsolete methods merely because they once proved effective will inevitably be surpassed by those prepared to learn, unlearn and reinvent.

This principle extends beyond individuals and enterprises to the conduct of nations. China, once dismissed as a peripheral manufacturing outpost, has systematically reconfigured its national priorities toward scientific capacity, technological autonomy and infrastructural supremacy. Vast investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, renewable energy, semiconductor fabrication, biotechnology and advanced telecommunications reflect a strategic comprehension of where future power will reside.

Beijing recognizes that contemporary dominance is no longer secured principally through aircraft carriers and foreign bases, but through mastery of data, supply chains, intellectual property and innovation ecosystems. Laboratories now rival legions in strategic importance, and patents increasingly substitute for paratroopers.

The United States, by contrast, remains psychologically anchored in its imperial inheritance. It continues to allocate immense resources to defense expenditures, sustaining a global military footprint designed for twentieth century conflicts while comparatively neglecting the civic foundations of twenty first century competitiveness. America often conducts itself as though coercive capacity alone guarantees leadership, even as the decisive arenas of competition migrate toward educational excellence, infrastructural resilience, technological literacy and social cohesion.

This divergence is not merely fiscal but philosophical. China adapts by anticipating the emerging terrain of competition. America frequently responds by fortifying the architecture of its prior triumphs.

Nature has never permanently rewarded the strongest nor guaranteed lasting security to the cleverest. It has consistently favored the adaptable. Survival, whether within ecosystems, financial markets, empires or private lives, belongs not to those who cling most fervently to certainty but to those who negotiate intelligently with transformation. Adaptability is not simply a useful attribute. It constitutes the quiet architecture of endurance itself.

Darwin’s most misunderstood idea is not about strength or dominance, but about adaptability. Survival belongs to those who can adjust without breaking, who reshape their instincts when circumstances change. The extinction of the dinosaur and the survival of the sparrow teach the same lesson in different ways: size, power, and past success offer no protection against changing realities. Evolution acts like a strict editor, removing rigidity and preserving flexibility.

Human history echoes this biological truth. Civilizations rarely collapse primarily through invasion but rather through stagnation. Empires decay when institutions transform into ceremonial museums of past victories instead of laboratories for emerging realities. The Roman Senate recited tradition even as its frontiers dissolved. Once dynamic religious movements hardened into dogma and confused preservation with fidelity. Orthodoxy frequently fossilizes insight, embalming yesterday’s wisdom and mistaking it for timeless relevance. When a society forfeits the courage to revise itself, it begins rehearsing its own obsolescence.

On the personal plane, adaptability distinguishes growth from grievance. Life seldom honors original blueprints. Careers fracture, relationships evolve, bodies age and convictions mature. Those who demand that reality conform to their early assumptions become embittered curators of a vanished world. The adaptable intellect, by contrast, interprets disruption as instruction, converting disappointment into data, failure into feedback and uncertainty into opportunity for reinvention.

Adaptability is not timidity disguised as flexibility. It is disciplined responsiveness rather than moral capitulation. The adaptable individual does not abandon foundational values but refines the mechanisms through which those values endure. Principles constitute roots, while methods form branches. Roots must remain firm, yet branches must sway with the storm or succumb beneath its force. Wisdom lies in discerning what must remain inviolate and what must remain negotiable.

Within professional life, adaptability has emerged as the new intelligence. Credentials depreciate rapidly. Skills decay. Entire industries mutate with astonishing speed. Competence has become provisional, rented rather than possessed. The conceit of mastery undermines relevance. Only the perpetual student remains capable of sustained utility.

Psychologically, adaptability represents emotional maturity in motion. It requires humility sufficient to acknowledge error, courage adequate to relinquish obsolete identities and resilience robust enough to rebuild without resentment. Many prefer to defend erroneous positions rather than evolve toward wiser ones. Ego privileges consistency over accuracy, yet survival refuses to negotiate with pride.

Even moral reasoning demands adaptability. Ethical clarity does not entail static answers to dynamic dilemmas. Each generation confronts unprecedented technologies, unfamiliar social configurations and novel concentrations of power. A rigid moral lexicon eventually falters before new questions. Adaptive ethics preserve enduring human dignity while constructing fresh interpretive frameworks for emerging realities.

The paradox is that adaptability itself presupposes inner stability. Only a grounded consciousness can afford transformation. Flexibility without identity degenerates into drift, while identity without flexibility calcifies into confinement. Survival resides within their creative tension.

Ultimately, adaptability constitutes the art of remaining alive, not merely biologically but intellectually, emotionally, culturally and spiritually. It signifies the refusal to become embalmed while still breathing and the courage to revise oneself without self betrayal. The future does not belong to the loudest, the strongest or even the most intelligent. It belongs to those who can learn more rapidly than the world transforms and who retain the humility to continue learning long after yesterday’s triumphs have lost their luster.

Survival, in the final analysis, is not conquest. It is an ongoing conversation with change, and adaptability is the language in which the wise maintain fluency. I believe Bruce Lee aptly captured this wisdom in his famous line, “Be water, my friend.”

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected]