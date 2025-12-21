Nigeria survives — not because its systems work, nor because its leaders are always wise, but because its people carry a quiet bravery that defies the logic of our realities. Every dawn in this country is a resurrection morning. Men and women rise from the ashes of yesterday’s disappointments with the stubborn hope of a new day. Like the Psalmist, they whisper, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord” — not as poetry, but as survival. This land is not held together by infrastructure or policy frameworks; it is stitched daily by the invisible courage of ordinary Nigerians who refuse to let the fabric tear completely.

I have lived long enough to know that the greatest miracles in Nigeria do not always happen in crusade grounds or within cathedral walls. They happen in the classroom where an underpaid teacher still shows up to shape the minds of children who may one day repair the nation. They happen in hospitals where nurses work double shifts, holding life together with compassion that runs deeper than their salaries. They happen on highways where police officers — often mocked and maligned — stand under the anger of the sun and the suspicion of citizens, still trying to maintain a semblance of order. They happen in markets where women who have been disappointed by government after government still wake before dawn, tie their wrappers, and feed the nation without fanfare. They happen in the small buses and Keke Napeps where drivers navigate daily chaos with a strange mix of humour and endurance.

These people do not make headlines, but they hold the line. They are the reason Nigeria has not collapsed under the weight of her contradictions. They are the embodiment of that scripture in 2 Corinthians 4:8–9: “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” If Nigeria were a verse, that is the verse she would be.

But this quiet bravery should not be mistaken for passivity. There is a difference between surrender and endurance. Nigerians have not surrendered; they have simply endured. Yet endurance has a way of transforming into expectation. The nation is like Elijah on Carmel—head between the knees, waiting for a cloud the size of a man’s hand. We keep scanning the horizon for a sign that things can be different. We keep believing that if we do not faint, we shall reap. And maybe, just maybe, this endurance is the womb of the miracle we seek.

Still, it must be said: bravery without justice is a slow martyrdom. Nigerians should not have to be this heroic just to survive. We should not need the resilience of Job to get fuel, nor the patience of Moses to renew a passport. We cannot continue to live in a nation where survival requires spiritual gifts. Every country has its problems, but no citizenry should have to live life as a permanent endurance test. God who “daily loads us with benefits” did not design a nation to daily load its people with burdens.

So when I write about the quiet bravery of ordinary Nigerians, I write with both admiration and lament. Admiration because what these people carry is not natural. It is a grace. A divine stubbornness. A refusal to bow to despair. Lament because this grace is being exploited by a system that has grown comfortable with dysfunction. Our leaders have become like Pharaoh — convinced that the people will continue making bricks without straw forever. But every Exodus begins quietly. Before the sea parts, there is the cry. Before Moses stands before Pharaoh, there is the groaning of the oppressed that “came up unto God.” Nigeria is groaning now, and history teaches that a nation cannot groan forever without provoking divine or human intervention.

Yet in the midst of all this, I keep returning to the ordinary people — the backbone of Nigeria’s resilience. The woman who still manages to send her children to school with a smile. The civil servant who refuses to join the corruption he sees daily. The young person who learns a skill, starts a business, or builds technology because government has failed to provide opportunities. The security officers who continue defending a nation that often forgets them till tragedy strikes. These are not just citizens; they are intercessors in motion. They stand in the gap without knowing it. Through their daily sacrifices, they make prophetic statements: that Nigeria is bruised but not broken, wounded but still breathing.

For years, analysts have argued that Nigeria survives on oil. I disagree. Nigeria survives on sacrifice. This land lives on the fasting and prayers of mothers, the midnight hustles of fathers, the diligence of professionals who refuse to lower their standards, the creativity of young people who convert frustration into innovation. Oil may fund the budget, but ordinary Nigerians fund the continuity of this nation.

Everywhere I look, I see this quiet bravery. I see it in churches where people come to pray not for luxury but for basic amenities that should be rights. I see it in IDP camps where displaced families still sing worship songs because hope is the only currency they have left. I see it in communities where neighbours contribute money to fix transformers and boreholes because the state has forgotten them. I see it in volunteers who step into crises long before the authorities arrive. I see it in the countless Nigerians who carry on with dignity even when the system mocks their efforts. This bravery is quiet, but it is loud in Heaven. God sees. And nations are not healed only by policies — they are healed by people.

In times like this, I am reminded of Psalm 11:3: “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” The scripture does not ask this question in despair; it raises it as a summons. When the foundations are shaking, the righteous do not resign — they rebuild. And rebuilding does not begin with politicians; it begins with citizens who choose character over chaos, courage over cynicism, compassion over complaint.

Perhaps the future of Nigeria is not as far as we think. Maybe it is already maturing in the hidden places—inside classrooms, shops, farms, clinics, and co-working spaces. Maybe the next chapter of our national story will be written by the same people who have been underestimated the most. Nations are rarely rescued by the privileged; they are revived by those who have nothing left to lose but hope.

This is why I believe Nigeria is not finished. A nation with this level of quiet bravery cannot die. A people who carry this much resilience will eventually produce leaders who reflect their strength. God never wastes endurance. Every season of hardship becomes seed for a harvest of transformation. And though weeping may endure for a night — our night has been long — joy still comes in the morning.

Until that morning comes, may the quiet bravery of ordinary Nigerians remain our national light. May it convict our leaders, comfort our wounded, inspire our youth, and challenge all of us to rise above the cynicism that seeks to swallow hope. May it remind us that even in the valley of dry bones, a mighty army can still rise. Nigeria is not a graveyard; she is a battlefield. And on this battlefield, ordinary Nigerians are the unnamed warriors who keep the flag standing. Their bravery may be quiet, but it is the loudest prophecy over our land.

Sunday Ogidigbo is Senior Pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. He writes on faith, leadership, and the intersection of spirituality and culture. X/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo. Email: [email protected]