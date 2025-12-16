I do not judge or condemn those who have separated, or are presently facing enormous pains in their marriages. I pray for healing for them. But honesty demands this: A pastor’s repeated divorce or a believer’s divorce outside biblical grounds is a moral failing and, for pastors, a pastoral disqualification — no matter how gifted or influential that person is. The ultimate cure is for the church to go back to sound doctrines that model Christlike virtues and character that guide couples in their choice of spouses, actions at home, and remedies for marital challenges.

Enablers of these Principles

These principles thrive on Christlike values, the fruit of the Spirit: love, patience, self-control, humility, endurance, faithfulness, and more (Galatians 5:22). Without these, even a biblically founded marriage will struggle.

Example: When financial pressure arises, humility and patience enable couples to adapt and support each other, rather than fight.

Universality of Biblical Principles

Truth is universal. If it is truth, it applies across cultures. Believers in Turkey marry under the same principles as those in Argentina. Just as you drive a Mercedes Benz the same way in every country, biblical principles do not change with geography. Culture does not shape Scripture; Scripture shapes culture.

If a believer relocates from Ghana to Italy, the template remains unchanged. The values and principles do not shift because of geography.

Pastoral Office and Marital Stability

According to TheFourGospelsTV, pastoral office requires marital stability. Paul emphasises that a Christian leader must be the husband of one wife and manage his household well (1 Timothy 3:2–5). Marriage is part of the qualification for ministry. A pastor whose marriage repeatedly collapses cannot fully embody the pastoral calling, because spiritual leadership begins at home.

When a pastor divorces twice or multiple times within the same marriage, or with different spouses, questions arise: What is wrong with the foundation of the ministry?

How can one lead others while failing in the primary covenant entrusted by God? The moral authority of the pastoral office inevitably suffers.

This failure also confuses the church. Younger Christians and unbelievers watch pastors closely. When a high-profile preacher who teaches healing and restoration repeatedly divorces, many wonder: Does the gospel work only publicly but fails privately? If a man who teaches millions cannot uphold his own covenant, what hope do ordinary couples have?

Cultural Challenges and Biblical Solutions

Some argue that cultural issues should shape Christian marriages. Let’s examine a few:

Work-Life Balance: Financial pressures in Africa or in a Western society often require dual incomes, mutual support, and some degrees of sacrifice from both parties. A marriage rooted in humility and love will adapt through mutual support and flexibility. Legal Systems: Some laws in Western societies may favour women in certain cases. But a God-fearing man will not abuse his wife, and a Christlike woman will not exploit the law. In-Law Influence: Issues like supporting family back home for believers living abroad can be resolved through commitment to biblical principles. Other issues related to managing difficult in-laws and extended families can easily be resolved through prayers, counselling, mutual understanding between both parties, love, and God’s wisdom, all of which flow from the character bank of two growing people in a marriage. Parenting: The same principles help couples cooperate and adjust their individual differences to parenting challenges.

Root Causes of Marital Failure

Many Christian couples are either not genuinely saved or lack proper discipleship. For pastors, the stakes are higher. No amount of counselling can fix a heart that is not surrendered to God. External support systems like therapy are helpful but secondary.

The primary cures are:

Genuine salvation; ⁠Solid knowledge and commitment to God’s principles; ⁠Christian maturity and growth in Christlike values; ⁠Marrying the right person.

If the foundation is wrong or the building materials (values) are poor, the marriage will collapse.

The Church and Celebrity Christianity

The rising divorce rate among pastors exposes the gap between public ministry and private character. A pastor may move crowds but still struggle with humility, patience, and self-control – the true fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23). Divorce often reveals deeper issues: lack of accountability, emotional immaturity, ego, and fame overshadowing spiritual formation. Gifts can take a man to the stage, but only character keeps him there.

This is a wake-up call for the church to stop worshipping personalities and return to doctrine. Popularity is not spiritual depth; crowds are not discipleship; miracles are not maturity; global platforms are not obedience.

I do not judge or condemn those who have separated, or are presently facing enormous pains in their marriages. I pray for healing for them. But honesty demands this: A pastor’s repeated divorce or a believer’s divorce outside biblical grounds is a moral failing and, for pastors, a pastoral disqualification — no matter how gifted or influential that person is. The ultimate cure is for the church to go back to sound doctrines that model Christlike virtues and character that guide couples in their choice of spouses, actions at home, and remedies for marital challenges.

May the Lord heal broken hearts and strengthen failing homes in Jesus’ precious name.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]