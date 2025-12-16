…Nigeria must embrace emerging technologies without surrendering to their excesses. Digital innovation offers unprecedented opportunities for early warning, rapid response, and public engagement during crises. But without regulation, accountability, and ethical use, the same tools can undermine peace and public trust.

In an age when information travels faster than facts can be verified, crisis communication has undergone a profound transformation. What once relied on press briefings and official statements now unfolds in real time across social media feeds, messaging apps, and digital platforms that shape public perception within seconds. This new reality framed the conversations at Nigeria’s recent “National Symposium on Digital Innovation in Crisis Communication,” organised by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), with the participation of critical stakeholders, including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The symposium underscored a central truth: technology has become both a powerful ally and a dangerous adversary in managing crises. As the keynote speaker, the Director-General of NITDA, Dr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, highlighted how digital innovation has reshaped crisis resolution and emergency response. Yet, he was equally candid about the risks that come with this transformation.

Dr Inuwa drew attention to the scale of digital abuse in today’s interconnected world. In 2024 alone, more than 16 million LinkedIn accounts were removed globally due to fraud-related activities. This is particularly striking, given LinkedIn’s reputation as a platform for professionals and high-value audiences. The statistic is a sobering reminder that no digital space is immune to manipulation and criminal exploitation, and that even trusted platforms can be weaponised during crises.

Central to Inuwa’s address was a call for the creation of an AI-driven task force to counter misinformation, especially during sensitive periods such as elections and national emergencies. He warned that while technology itself is neutral, its misuse can deepen social divisions, trigger economic instability, and accelerate the spread of harmful content. In a digitally charged environment, false narratives can spiral into panic, violence, or institutional distrust, long before authorities are able to respond.

Beyond technical solutions, Inuwa stressed the urgent need for stronger regulation and accountability of big tech companies. He described the unchecked influence of global digital platforms as a modern form of unaccountable power, capable of shaping public opinion, polarising societies, and influencing political outcomes. Drawing lessons from global experiences, including the role of social media in the 2016 and 2020 United States elections, he argued that Nigeria cannot afford to leave its digital space ungoverned.

Inuwa also highlighted concrete steps already taken by Nigeria to strengthen its digital governance framework. These include the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission, the proposed Online Harm Protection Bill, and ongoing efforts to co-design regulations through collaboration with stakeholders across government, civil society, and the private sector.

His advocacy extended to the establishment of independent crisis management centres that are capable of moderating online content during emergencies. Such centres, he noted, must be grounded in local realities, with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s culture, values, and social dynamics. Crisis communication, he argued, cannot be outsourced wholesale to foreign platforms that lack contextual sensitivity.

The symposium itself reflected this shared sense of urgency. It brought together security agencies, communication experts, academics, emergency managers, journalists, and civil society actors, all united by the need to reinforce Nigeria’s crisis communication architecture. The diversity of voices in the room reinforced the idea that managing digital crises is not the responsibility of government alone, but a collective task requiring coordination, trust, and shared standards.

Adding his voice, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi, represented by the Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace, commended the CCC for convening the symposium at such a critical moment. He noted that social media and artificial intelligence now play a decisive role in public engagement, making responsible use of digital tools essential to national stability and social cohesion.

The path forward lies in deliberate collaboration — between government institutions, civil society, media organisations, and big tech companies. Harnessing the promise of technology, while mitigating its dangers, is no longer optional. In a digital age in which crises unfold at the speed of a click, Nigeria’s ability to communicate truthfully, responsibly, and swiftly may well determine whether a challenge is contained or allowed to spiral out of control.

Also at the CCC National Symposium, the PRNigeria publisher, Yushau A Shuaib, presented a landmark study on AI’s role in crisis communication. The research shows the growing but uneven adoption of AI tools in Nigeria’s security, emergency, and public communication sectors, with strong benefits in speed, clarity, and responsiveness, but challenges in trust, infrastructure, and strategic use.

The study noted that while AI is reshaping crisis communication in Nigeria, its full potential requires enhanced training, stronger infrastructure, and better integration of AI systems with human expertise.

The key takeaway from the symposium was clear: Nigeria must embrace emerging technologies without surrendering to their excesses. Digital innovation offers unprecedented opportunities for early warning, rapid response, and public engagement during crises. But without regulation, accountability, and ethical use, the same tools can undermine peace and public trust.

Humaid Rabiu Shehu is a PRNigeria Fellow and writes from Abuja. Email: [email protected]