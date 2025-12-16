Nigeria stands to gain immensely if IMILI is properly set up and professionally managed. It will promote the country internationally, support job creation, attract global partnerships and serve as a centre for research, training and policy development across Africa. Already, IMILI has been recognised for its capacity to train thousands of educators, journalists, researchers, government agencies, women and youth leaders in digital literacy, critical thinking, environmental communication and responsible media creation.

A decade-and-a-half ago, a global historic event took place in Bangkok, the picturesque capital city of Thailand. UNESCO convened an Expert Meeting on “Towards Media and Information Literacy Indicators,” from 4-6 November, 2010, bringing together international experts to develop common indicators for measuring Media and Information Literacy (MIL). The meeting had in attendance specialists from 17 countries. The aim was “to create frameworks for assessing MIL competencies, emphasizing its importance for fostering informed citizens, sustainable development, and cultural understanding in the digital age.”

The significance of the Bangkok meeting was that it was the first “crucial step in standardizing the understanding and measurement of Media and Information Literacy globally, laying groundwork for UNESCO’s continued advocacy for MIL as a fundamental skill for the 21st century.” The meeting sought to “combine media literacy and information literacy into a single concept (MIL) to encompass all media (print, broadcast, digital, community) and information providers (libraries, internet) while proposing variables and indicators to measure core skills in media and information access, evaluation, use, and creation.”

Participants developed a conceptual framework for MIL that recognised its importance for civic participation and education, while developing internationally comparable data on MIL, essential for education policy and empowering citizens in the information age. It was an important step in UNESCO’s broader MIL programme, building on earlier meetings like the 2008 Paris conference. The creation of national policies and curricula to equip citizens with skills to consume, produce, and critically evaluate information was another highlight of the meeting.

I was one of the four African representatives at the UNESCO convening in Bangkok, Thailand, that put together the framework for a global media and information literacy (MIL) policy. The others were Professor Samy Tayie of the Faculty of Mass Communication, Cairo University, Egypt; Kubashini Rama, deputy director, Gender Links, South Africa; and Theophilus E. Mlaki, consultant at ICT for Development, Tanzania.

Other participants included Alton Grizzle, Programme Specialist in Communication and Information at UNESCO, Paris; Professor Jose Manuel Tonero of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain; Professor Carolyn Wilson, Western University, Ontario, Canada; Jesús Lau, director of USBI VER Library, Mexico; Professor Jagtar Singh, president, Indian Association of Teachers of Library and Information Science (IATLIS); Professor Susan Moeller, director, International Center for Media and the Public Agenda, University of Maryland, USA; Michael Dezuanni, School of Culture and Language Studies in Education, Queensland University of Technology, Australia; Professor Fay Durrant, head of the Department of Library and Information Studies, University of the West Indies, Jamaica; Natalia Gendina, director, Science Research Institute of Information Technologies in Social Sphere, Kemerovo State University of Culture and Arts, Russian Federation; Professor Xiaojuan (Julia) Zhang, deputy director, International Office School of Information Management (SIM), Wuhan University, China; and Roxana Morduchowicz, director of Programme, Media Education/Media literacy, National Ministry of Education, Argentina.

Since Bangkok, there have been other meetings and resolutions on advancing MIL globally, including the Fez Declaration on MIL (2011); the Moscow Declaration on MIL (2012); the Framework and Action Plan of the Global Alliance for Partnerships on MIL (Abuja, 2013); the Paris Declaration on MIL in the Digital Age (2014); the Global Framework for Media and Information Literacy Cities (MIL Cities), Lithuania and Latvia (2018); and the International Consultative Meeting on Media and Information Literacy Curricula, Belgrade, Serbia (2019), which gave us the “Belgrade Recommendations on Draft Global Standards for Media and Information Literacy Curricula Guidelines.” It is important to note that the 2013 Framework and Action Plan of the Global Alliance for Partnerships on MIL (GAPMIL), which held in Abuja, Nigeria, was another pioneering initiative in the development of MIL with the overarching goal of “promoting international cooperation to ensure all citizens gain essential media and information literacy competencies.”

Fifteen years after UNESCO defined the global roadmap for MIL in Bangkok, Thailand, Nigeria is on the cusp of history. Only recently, the country secured UNESCO’s approval to host the world’s first International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), a Category 2 Centre under the organisation’s Communication and Information Sector. The decision, taken at the 43rd UNESCO General Conference from 30 October to 13 November in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, places Nigeria at the forefront of global efforts to promote information integrity, digital resilience and responsible media use, in an era defined by artificial intelligence, misinformation and fast-evolving media and information technologies.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has already affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that IMILI becomes fully operational by February 2026, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to accelerate the nation’s contribution to global information stability. For Africa, West Africa and the Sahel in particular, the establishment of IMILI is timely. It complements ongoing regional efforts to strengthen media and information literacy, safeguard democratic spaces, advance human rights and promote a trustworthy information ecosystem, as emphasised during the September 2025 Regional Conference on Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel held in Praia, Cabo Verde.

Yet, with opportunity comes responsibility. As the government prepares to appoint the substantive leadership who will manage this globally significant institute, clarity, competence and deep professional understanding are essential. IMILI is not a political office, neither is it a reward for loyalty or patronage. It is a specialised knowledge centre whose authority and relevance depend on its ability to function with academic integrity, international credibility and strategic independence. Its success will determine whether Nigeria rises to its global mandate or falls short of the expectations of UNESCO and the international MIL community.

To get it right, the leadership of IMILI must be entrusted to experts with demonstrated knowledge and experience in media and information literacy, digital governance, intercultural dialogue, gender perspectives and global research engagement. MIL is now one of the world’s most critical development priorities. With AI reshaping the information environment, and information increasingly weaponised, mis/disinformation has serious national security implications. IMILI, therefore, would require visionary leadership, research excellence and strong global partnerships. Anything less than the best is a risk the country cannot afford.

Equally important is the question of autonomy. UNESCO Category 2 Centres operate as independent institutions, free from political pressure, administrative interference or institutional capture. Nigeria must ensure that IMILI is shielded from bureaucracy and institutional rivalry. The Institute’s autonomy is not a privilege, it is a requirement clearly underscored by UNESCO, and it is central to its credibility. The leadership of the Institute must be able to make decisions guided by scientific evidence, global collaboration and the Institute’s long-term vision, not by political interests or institutional constraints. The Board of Governors must reflect national, regional and international expertise, allowing IMILI to function as a true global observatory for MIL scholarship and policy innovation.

Nigeria stands to gain immensely if IMILI is properly set up and professionally managed. It will promote the country internationally, support job creation, attract global partnerships and serve as a centre for research, training and policy development across Africa. Already, IMILI has been recognised for its capacity to train thousands of educators, journalists, researchers, government agencies, women and youth leaders in digital literacy, critical thinking, environmental communication and responsible media creation. As a UNESCO-affiliated institution, it will also contribute to national development by promoting transparency, civic participation and democratic resilience.

IMILI is more than an Institute; it is a legacy project. Nigeria must get it right. It is an understatement to say the global spotlight is on Nigeria. I know because I have been a part of the global MIL movement from the outset. Leadership will make or break the Institute. As Nigeria takes global stage with IMILI, getting the leadership right becomes critical. Competence must trump politics at IMILI.

The world is watching. Nigeria must demonstrate that it understands the weight of this responsibility. By appointing the right leadership, safeguarding the Institute’s autonomy, and ensuring transparent and merit-based governance, the country will not only strengthen its global reputation but also shape the future of media and information literacy on the African continent and beyond.

Chido Onumah is co-founder of the Media & Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue Foundation, and one of the experts that worked on the feasibility study of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI).