…regulators like NITDA must evolve beyond promoting innovation. They must defend Nigeria’s information sovereignty. Because if Google can destabilise the UK’s news economy with a quiet “experiment,” what prevents it from doing the same in Nigeria — where media organisations are more vulnerable and regulatory protections are weaker?

Big Tech has always excelled at disruption, but rarely does it disrupt an entire nation’s media ecosystem with such confident audacity that the victims begin to wonder whether they are witnessing aggression or “innovation.” Yet, this is exactly what is unfolding in the United Kingdom, where Google has quietly throttled news visibility, restricted publishers’ reach, and effectively placed an entire national information system under a form of algorithmic hostage negotiation.

If this seems shocking, it shouldn’t. Google has perfected this dance for years: embrace publishers, feed them traffic, slowly withdraw the oxygen, then toss periodic “innovation grants” like a benevolent emperor sprinkling coins to calm starving peasants. What once looked like algorithmic indifference now appears more like deliberate pressure — a flex disguised as experimentation.

The company announced recently that news content in the UK “may not appear as before,” that visibility could change, and that Google was conducting “experiments” that determine how the public discovers information. “Experiments” is Big Tech’s polite euphemism for unilateral economic and political power. Whenever Silicon Valley uses the word, it usually means: we’re changing the rules, and you’ll find out the consequences later.

Newsrooms suddenly realised they had become lab subjects in an experiment whose intent was never about improving user experience, but about demonstrating leverage — at the precise moment lawmakers were considering a Digital Markets Act that would force platforms to pay publishers.

The timing, of course, was “coincidental” — the kind of coincidence that deserves its own laugh track.

If this script sounds familiar, it should. Australia lived through a similar digital tantrum in 2021, when Google and Facebook attempted to intimidate the government over a proposed media compensation law. Facebook went as far as blocking not only news pages but hospitals, emergency services, and NGOs — in the middle of a wildfire season. It was the corporate equivalent of tossing the baby, the bathwater, the bathtub, and the entire plumbing system out the window, then insisting the explosion was a “technical glitch.”

The UK should have seen this coming. But after years of battling the Brexit chaos and revolving-door prime ministers, the political class seems to have forgotten how digital power works. Legislators began debating platform regulation; Google responded by subtly muting the national press. A coincidence? Or a warning shot?

What makes the situation even more disturbing is Google’s insistence that these changes are being made to “improve user experience.” This from the same company that increasingly pushes AI-generated summaries over real journalism, rewrites headlines with questionable accuracy, and gradually positions itself as both a gatekeeper and competitor to the news industry.

The publishers, predictably, are panicking — not because they are surprised, but because they surrendered control years ago. Entire editorial strategies were built around Google Search. Newsrooms tailored headlines to please Google Discover. Traffic became dependent on an algorithm that could change direction overnight. Now the leash is tightening, and the industry is shocked that the leash existed at all.

But the implications stretch far beyond the UK. If Britain enforces a compensation framework and withstands Google’s pressure, other nations — especially in Europe, Africa, and Asia — will be emboldened to push similar reforms. If Britain retreats, the message is clear: even sovereign governments must bow before Big Tech architecture.

The real losers here are the public. Citizens do not know that their newspapers are suddenly downranked. They simply see fewer stories, more AI sludge floating to the top, and a narrowing of viewpoints. What they do not see are the invisible algorithmic decisions shaping their access to truth.

Google insists it is not responsible for “saving journalism,” and technically it isn’t. But it is responsible for not sabotaging it. When a company controls nearly 90 per cent of a country’s search traffic, its “tests” are not neutral. They are political interventions with national consequences. No matter how often Google claims neutrality, platforms that decide visibility are not neutral. They are editors — unelected, unregulated, and unaccountable.

What is happening in the UK is not a glitch. It is not a misunderstanding. It is a pre-regulatory power play designed to remind governments that policy bends before platform power, not the other way around.

Our media ecosystem is already fragile. A single Discover tweak, a quiet downranking, or a change in search visibility could wipe out entire newsrooms without warning. Nigerian editors know this; they simply pretend not to.

This is why regulators like NITDA must evolve beyond promoting innovation. They must defend Nigeria’s information sovereignty. Because if Google can destabilise the UK’s news economy with a quiet “experiment,” what prevents it from doing the same in Nigeria — where media organisations are more vulnerable and regulatory protections are weaker?

We cannot continue sleepwalking into digital dependency. We cannot allow our public information ecosystem to be determined in Mountain View, California. And we cannot pretend this is not a matter of national security.

Because while Google runs its “experiments,” entire nations are becoming test subjects.

And the results are becoming painfully clear.

Shuaib S. Agaka is a tech journalist and digital policy analyst based in Kano. Email: [email protected]