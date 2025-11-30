Major-General Chris Olukolade (rtd.), chairman of the CCC, set the tone in his welcome address. Crisis communication, he said, has become Nigeria’s compass in turbulent times — guiding the public, calming anxieties and suppressing misinformation. But with misinformation spreading faster than facts, he warned that continued reliance on old methods is dangerous.

History was made in Nigeria’s crisis communication landscape as experts, scholars, and critical stakeholders gathered in Abuja to chart a new course for managing emergencies in an increasingly digital world.

The First National Symposium on Digital Innovations in Crisis Communication, organised by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), held on Monday, 24 November at the National Defence College, Abuja, marked a major turning point.

With the theme “Leveraging Emerging Technologies to Transform Crisis Communication,” the symposium brought together security agencies, ICT regulators, media executives, policymakers, academics, and development partners to examine how technology can strengthen national resilience.

The timing could not have been more appropriate. The world is moving at a breathless pace under the weight of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming communication, collapsing distances, and turning crisis information into high velocity digital exchanges. The implications for national security are profound.

Today, a single social media post can calm a nation — or inflame it. A fabricated video can trigger panic. A hacked account can distort policy. Because crises now unfold in real time, crisis communication must evolve beyond outdated tools to embrace rapid, technology-enabled responses.

He called for a predictive communication system anchored on digital innovation, real-time verification, and improved inter-agency coordination.

Technology, however, is not inherently good or bad — its impact depends on its use.

This point was reinforced by Kashifu Inuwa, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in his keynote address. He recalled how a single tweet by a hacker in 2013 crashed global stock markets, and how social media shaped movements such as the Arab Spring and Black Lives Matter.

Inuwa raised concerns about the rising power of big tech companies, describing them as an emerging and unregulated global authority capable of polarising societies and influencing elections. He stressed the need for strong oversight, including the proposed Online Harm Protection Bill and stronger data protection mechanisms.

He disclosed that over the past year, Google, LinkedIn and TikTok removed more than 28 million harmful accounts, while 58.9 million harmful content items were taken down following engagements with Nigerian regulators. These efforts, he said, reflect progress in the government–tech company collaboration.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Ndace, commended the CCC for pioneering a national conversation at a time when digital tools shape everything from public opinion to national security.

He stressed the urgent need to deploy social media and AI responsibly to promote unity, rather than fuel division.

One of the intellectual highlights was a virtual presentation by communication scholar Dr Richard Ikiebe, who unveiled a new report, “Unravelling Nigeria’s Insecurity Crisis: The Urgent Need for a Lasting Solution.”

The report analysed insecurity trends across all six geopolitical zones — from terrorism in the North-East to cybercrime in the South-West — arguing that only collective action involving political leaders, security agencies, civil society, and the international community can secure Nigeria’s future.

Panel discussions reinforced this view.

Dr Omoniyi Ibietan, the secretary-general of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), stressed that communication is more than sending messages; it is about creating shared understanding. He called for higher media literacy among communicators, warning that misinformation can sabotage national development.

Mr Musikilu Mojeed, the editor-in-chief of PREMIUM TIMES, urged journalists to prioritise the national interest, especially on sensitive security matters. He emphasised the need for continuous verification, fact-checking and adoption of digital platforms for the real-time reporting of emergencies.

Representatives of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) highlighted the need for data minimisation and stronger data governance systems. Protecting citizens’ personal information, they argued, is critical to maintaining trust in digital communication.

A notable intervention came from Dr Alhassan Yakmut, a traditional ruler from Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, who asked about formal channels for traditional institutions to interface with government. Participants recognised the central role that traditional rulers play in peacebuilding and recommended constitutional provisions that explicitly outline their roles in national security communication.

In the end, the symposium proved far more than a mere academic exchange. It was a convergence of military officers, security personnel, emergency responders, regulators, journalists, and technology experts — each contributing to a national agenda that places crisis communication at the heart of public safety.

Nigeria is now navigating an increasingly digital terrain where information travels faster than bullets and where misinformation can spark a crisis in minutes. The CCC symposium demonstrated clearly that digital innovation in crisis communication is no longer optional — it is a national obligation.

With sustained collaboration, stronger regulatory frameworks, and robust capacity building, Nigeria can develop a crisis communication ecosystem capable of protecting its citizens, reinforcing public trust, and securing the nation in the digital age.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes from Abuja.