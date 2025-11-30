Lere Paimo’s death rumour

The Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), in a statement posted on its Instagram page, dismissed the rumour claiming veteran Yoruba actor Lere Paimo died.

Viral reports on Saturday alleged that the 86-year-old thespian had passed away.

The statement, signed by Adejonwo Oluwafemi Femson, ANTP’s National PRO, cautioned Nigerians against circulating such false reports and stated that unscrupulous individuals were spreading the misinformation.

Paimo also disproved the death claim in a video interview with BBC Yoruba, where he urged the public not to spread fake news.

Bukayo Saka’s engagement

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, on his Instagram page.

The proposal took place at a London hotel, where they exchanged rings to seal their commitment to each other.

The couple, both of Nigerian descent, started dating in 2020 and first appeared publicly together during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tolami studied Public Relations and Media at Birmingham City University.

Taye Arimoro reacted to his suspension

Actor Taye Arimoro revealed on his Instagram page that his legal team had begun taking necessary action against Nollywood guilds over his suspension.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the joint body of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) suspended Arimoro for allegedly assaulting producer Peggy Ovire on a movie set on 12 November.

Arimoro rejected his indefinite suspension and said the guild’s statement did not reflect the facts of the incident in any way.

Mr Eazi flaunts new look

Singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade unveiled a new bald look in a viral video.

The “Leg Over” hitmaker appeared with a freshly shaved head and applied hair cream to his scalp while vibing to “Your Love” by Moses Bliss and Chandler Moore.

He did not give any reason for the change.

Mr Eazi rose to international fame with his 2015 single ‘Holl Up’ and recently married Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, in a three-part wedding held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Dayo Amusa vs Lizzy Anjorin

Actresses Dayo Amusa and Lizzy Anjorin clashed on social media over Amusa’s child’s birthday celebration.

The row began after Amusa hosted a party to celebrate her son’s first birthday.

A video from the event featuring Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe went viral, sparking claims that the live band’s performance contained subtle insults directed at Anjorin.

Anjorin reacted during an Instagram Live session, verbally attacking Dayo and Iyabo, accusing them of disrespect and cursing their children.

She alleged that the performance was a deliberate attempt to mock her.

Responding, Amusa, in a voice note posted on her TikTok page, warned Lizzy to stop mentioning her child’s name.

She accused Lizzy of dragging her into unnecessary drama and warned her to keep her son out of any online issues. She added that she had distanced herself from Lizzy due to her history of public controversies.

Gaise Baba lost his dad

Gospel singer Akinade “Gaise Baba” Ibuoye announced on his Instagram page that he lost his father, Ezekiel Ibuoye.

The “No Turning Back” singer shared a photo of himself and his late father, thanking God for his father’s life.

He added that his father passed away exactly seven months and seven days after his mother, Sarah Ibuoye, died in April.

Gaise Baba began his music career in 2005 and gained renewed recognition after releasing his 2024 hit “No Turning Back” featuring Lawrence Oyor.

Tems on being a Maths, Accounting teacher

Grammy-winning singer Temilade “Tems” Openiyi told her fans during a Q&A session on X that she would have become a mathematics or accounting teacher if music had not worked out for her.

Tems rose to prominence in 2020 after collaborating with Wizkid on ‘Essence’.

She earned her first Grammy in 2023 for her contribution to ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake and won her second Grammy in 2025 for ‘Best African Performance’.

Before pursuing music full-time, Tems worked as a digital marketer until she quit in 2018.

Eedris advises men on marriage

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem advised young men to marry only one wife if they wanted to live a long and peaceful life. He spoke during an interview on the Olofix podcast.

He based his advice on the story of his own marriage, which he described as divinely arranged.

The 51-year-old revealed that he met his wife in September 2003 after five years of sexual abstinence.

He said God prepared her for him, making it clear he was not meant to share his affection.

Odira Nwobu’s death

Nollywood actor and content creator Odira Nwobu died in South Africa, five months after surviving a serious car accident, his manager Arthur Scott told BBC Pidgin.

Scott said Nwobu travelled to South Africa for a shoot with a brand he represented as an ambassador.

He added that the actor had been managing high blood pressure, although the exact cause of his death remained unknown.

Odira began acting after finishing secondary school and gained prominence for his role in “Joseph The Dreamer”, which earned him an AMAA nomination for Best Comic Actor.

He featured in several films, including “Home Alone”, “Class Mugu”, “Village Rats”, “Goat Lover”, “Wayward Father”, “Family Saga”, and others.

He married his wife, Gifty, in 2021, and they welcomed their daughter in 2023.

Portable vs Olamide

Controversial singer Portable said via his Instagram Story that rapper Olamide would regret not signing him.

Portable rose to fame with the 2021 hit “Zazoo Zeh”, a collaboration with Olamide and dancer Poco Lee.

Expressing his grievances, he accused his former collaborators of cheating him and withdrawing support when he demanded his rights.

He further claimed that Olamide had neglected him and insisted the rapper would eventually regret not signing him to YBNL.

Chidimma Adetshina on BBNaija

Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina revealed on X that she did not participate in the tenth edition of the BBNaija show because her manager prevented her from doing so, as she was still holding her pageant title.

She disclosed that she planned to participate in the 2026 edition and expressed her enjoyment of her time in Nigeria, hoping to return soon.

In August 2024, she announced her intention to join the 2025 edition but ultimately missed out.

The show ended in October with Imisi emerging as the winner of the N80 million cash prize and a brand-new SUV.

Zinoleesky addresses exit rumours from Marlian Records

Singer Oniyinde “Zinoleesky” Azeez stated on X that he had not left Marlian Records and reaffirmed his loyalty to the label.

Speculation started after he posted, and later deleted, a message on his Instagram Story hinting at grievances with his management.

The post sparked online debate, with fans questioning whether he had fallen out with the label owned by Naira Marley.

However, he also posted on Instagram Story: “NM for life. Make una dey whine una sef,” urging people to disregard the rumour.

Burna Boy cancels parts of US tour

Burna Boy cancelled a significant stop on his “No Sign of Weakness” US tour scheduled for 28 November 2025 at The Armoury in Minneapolis.

Ticketmaster confirmed the cancellation a day before the concert.

Another concert scheduled for Chicago on 1 December 2025 was also cancelled.

Although organisers did not give a reason, the cancellations followed public criticism after a viral incident in Colorado, where Burna Boy ordered a couple to leave the venue for sleeping during his performance.

He confirmed the cancellations on his Instagram Story, sharing a direct link showing that only the Minneapolis and Chicago shows had been affected.

Don Jazzy unveils new Mavin signings

Mavin Records boss Michael “Don Jazzy” Ajereh announced two new signings to the label in posts shared on Instagram.

He unveiled Akinloye “Lovn (Soundbender),” Charles Temidayo and Stevenson “CupidSZN” Anyinachiso.

Don Jazzy said he first discovered CupidSZN after receiving a message from the singer’s father.

He also announced the release of CupidSZN’s EP “Myth Era” and Lovn’s new single “Sorry I’m Busy”

Guinness at Calabar Carnival 2025

Guinness announced that it would serve as the official headline sponsor of the 2025 Calabar Carnival, promising an extraordinary fusion of culture, creativity, and vibrant energy.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Sunday, Guinness announced that it would ignite Calabar with 30 days of immersive entertainment and bold cultural showcases from 30 November 2025 to 1 January 2026.

The sponsorship marks one of the brand’s biggest cultural takeovers yet, designed to elevate the spirit of the carnival and deliver remarkable experiences to millions of attendees.

The highlight will be the Guinness Shine Party on 25 December, featuring central music performances, dazzling visuals, and engaging activities that embody the brand’s bold identity.

Yinka Bakare, director of Marketing and Innovations at Guinness Nigeria, said Guinness had always symbolised African excellence, creativity, and resilience.

He added that they were not merely supporting the festival but amplifying it.