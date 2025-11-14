

In The Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Basically, courage, bravery, and self-respect are considered fundamental virtues and are widely regarded as essential characteristics for soldiers in the armed forces of any respectful nation.

These qualities are deeply ingrained through their military training and ethical codes, forming the basis for a soldier’s ability to perform their duties effectively, honourably and respectfully.

Courage, bravery and self-respect are necessary for soldiers to face the inherent dangers, physical hardships, and high-stress situations of combat and duty. This enables them to carry out their missions, protect others, and maintain discipline even under extreme duress.

Self-respect (closely linked to honour and integrity) ensures that soldiers conduct themselves ethically, adhere to the rules of engagement and laws of armed conflict, and maintain their personal dignity and the reputation of their service. It contributes to esprit de corps and mutual trust within the ranks.

Respected brothers and sisters! Know that, in Islam, self-respect is rooted in recognising one’s inherent dignity as a creation of Allah and using that understanding to act with humility, integrity, and purpose. It is a powerful form of self-worth derived from faith, not from the validation of others or material possessions.

Self-respect is the throne of dignity; without it, even the wildest applause turns into empty noise.

It teaches us to walk away from places where our soul is bruised, and from hearts that forget our value.

When we honour our boundaries, we silently educate the world on how to treat us.

Self-respect is not arrogance, it is the gentle strength that whispers, “I am enough.”

Without it, love becomes hollow, and success loses its taste.

And when the world forgets your worth, let your heart bend only toward Allah…

For a broken heart that turns to Him becomes His beloved home.

Respected brothers and sisters! Surprisingly, in our beloved country Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike took a fundamental misstep by verbally abusing a Nigerian military officer on lawful duty.

Mr Nyesom Wike and his security details were on Tuesday in Gaduwa District, Abuja involved in an altercation with some officers of the Nigeria Navy, led by Lt AM Yarima over a disputed parcel of land.

It later degenerated into a scuffle between security aides of the minister and the soldiers.

The contentious Plot 1946, said to belong to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd.), was designated as a buffer by Development and Control of FCT Administration, and was not approved for development.

Mr Nyesom Wike was attracted to the site, after the military officers guiding the site were said to have threatened to shoot the advance FCTA officers led by Mukhtar Galadima, that went to stop further development of the site.

But tempers were immediately frayed when the armed officers, numbering 12, blocked Nyesom Wike and his entourage, including the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, from gaining access to the site when they arrived.

The development immediately led to hot exchange of words between the minister and the military officer. A scuffle also ensued between Mr Nyesom Wike’s security details and the soldiers.

Mr Nyesom Wike insisted that the ongoing development at the site was illegal and asked the soldiers to produce the documents supporting their claim to the land.

After the initial fierce exchange, Lt AM Yarima said the land belonged to a former Chief of Naval Staff and with valid documents.

But Mr Nyesom Wike replied in anger saying, “You cannot tell me that. You cannot continue to act with impunity in this way and you can not continue to work illegally. You are not the one to say we have documents. It does not matter.”

At this point, he was interjected and pushed back from further moving into the site by Lt AM Yarima, who said, “It matters. I am an officer. I take to order from a three-star General.”

Mr Nyesom Wike retorted at this point saying: “There is no order than me, you are taking an illegal order. You will never develop this plot. I will never allow it.”

Lt AM Yarima said: “No problem, sir. I am only acting on my order.”

Mr Nyesom Wike replied: “If you want to kill everybody, kill everybody.”

Lt AM Yarima said: “We will not kill anybody, sir.”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “You will put yourself in trouble.”

At this stage the DSS and police officials accompanying Mr Nyesom Wike fiercely challenged Lt AM Yarima for having the effrontery to challenge the minister and asked him to stop talking.

But Lt AM Yarima, who apparently was angered, stood his ground, warning the ministerial security details that “You cannot shut me up, you are my juniors. You cannot even talk when I am talking. I am talking and policemen are talking.”

Mr Nyesom Wike accused the soldiers of intimidating the FCTA field workers and fiercely told Lt AM Yarima: “This land does not belong to him (Gambo). If you have a problem, come and see me in office to resolve this. And as officer, you should know that carrying guns about and intimidating Nigerians is not the best way. It is the reason why I came. But nobody will die, anyway.”

Then the back and forth exchanges with Lt AM Yarima continued:

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “You are going about to encroach somebody’s land, because you are an officer. Nobody does that.”

Lt AM Yarima replied: “We did not carry any body’s land.”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “The man took land and I will not allow that because he was Chief of Naval Staff….”

Lt AM Yarima replied: “Everything was acquired legally…”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “Will you stop that…!”

Lt AM Yarima said: “I am an officer, I have integrity….”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “Shut up your mouth, who does that…”

Lt AM Yarima replied: “I won’t shut up. You can’t shut me up.”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “Will you keep quiet. Are you a big fool?”

Lt AM Yarima replied: “I am not a fool sir. I am acting on orders.”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “Which orders?

Lt AM Yarima said: “You can’t call me a fool. I am a commissioned officer.”

Mr Nyesom Wike said: “Go and develop the land let me see you…”.

Dear brothers and sisters! Please, who is this young promising military officer who stood up to FCT minister, Mr Nyesom Wike today, who’s being celebrated in the nation for what he did?

Lt AM Yarima was a son of a well disciplined father, Brigadier General Mohammed Yarima. And he is a serious minded son. May Allah guide and bless all our children to represent well, ameen.

He was born on 20 July, 1992, in Kaduna State, Nigeria, and he’s a product of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he initially studied Mass Communication before joining the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

This 33-year-old Lieutenant serves in the Nigerian Navy, attached to elite units, and operates with the Special Boat Service. He’s a member of the 64 Regular Course. He’s had stints on NNS Kada and participated in international exercises like Exercise Flintlock (2018) in Agadez, Niger.

Lt AM Yarima is known for his professionalism, discipline, and commitment to following lawful orders. His career path showcases his focus on service and tactical skill, making him a standout officer.

His father, General Mohammed M Yarima is one of the most respected officers in the Nigerian Army’s modern history. He hails from Bade Local Government Area in Yobe State and was commissioned into the infantry after graduating from the Nigerian Defence Academy. From the beginning of his career, Yarima became known for discipline, loyalty to the constitution and an uncommon ability to balance military duty with public accountability.

He fears nobody when doing his assignment, irrespective of your status and this came to be like his son, Lt AM Yarima, who is his photocopy.

Fellow brothers and sisters! Courage and bravery in Islam, known as Shaja’ah, is not merely physical strength but steadfastness of the heart in times of danger, a sign of strong faith and reliance on Allah Almighty. True bravery encompasses moral and spiritual strength, including standing firm for truth and justice, and controlling one’s anger.

Islam is a religion of great virtues, etiquette and manners. One such quality that is enshrined in the history of Islam amongst the pious predecessors of the distant past and the times near us is the quality of courage, bravery and self-respect.

Courage, bravery and self-respect are qualities required of every Muslim, male or female. The Islamic meaning of these terms as summarised from what we read from Imam An-Nawawi and Imam Ibn Hazm would be that:

“Courage and bravery means to stand up to defend the truth even in the face of possible oppositions, and to call people to goodness and forbid evil and racing to do good deeds, it also means to be steadfast upon following the truth and being steadfast in fighting the enemies of truth with the pen and the tongue, and doing all of this whilst expecting a reward from Allah.”

Fellow servants of Allah! One of the greatest acts of courage I would like to pen down for all of us now, is to face a powerful tyrant who thinks that he is an undefeatable god and tell him on his face that he is just another human being who is positioned as a leader, a king or emperor by Allah.

It was narrated from Tariq Bin Shihab that:

A man asked the Prophet, when he had put his leg in the stirrup: “Which kind of Jihad is best?’” He said: ”a word of truth spoken before an unjust leaders.” [Sunan An-Nasa’i]

Allah has recorded such acts of courage in His Speech, The Qur’an, as a reminder for the believers, that no matter who the adversary is we will not stop preaching the truth and commanding goodness, and the greatest of the truths is to proclaim that Allah, The One Almighty Allah, is the only one to be worshipped and sought assistance from. We will always proclaim that acts of polytheism and atheism are acts of evil and rebellion against the Almighty Creator, Allah.

When the friend of Allah (Khalilulllah), Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was standing infront of the king of Babylon (in Iraq), whose Biblical name was Nimrod, and Nimrod was one of those who claimed godhood for himself, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) shut his mouth and defeated the Nimrod.

Prophet Ibrahim (AS) said to the oppressor Nimrod:

“My Lord is the one who gives life and causes death.” The king said: “I give life and cause death.” And the foolish king killed an innocent man and claimed that he gave ‘death’ and he pardoned someone who was to be executed for a crime and claimed that he also gave ‘life’. Prophet Ibrahim (AS) continued his argument with the oppressor Nimrod saying: “Indeed, (my) Allah brings up the sun from the east, so bring it up from the west.” Thus the oppressor was defeated, as he knew that he couldn’t bring out the sun from the west and his weakness was exposed.” [See the Tafsir of Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 258]

And then we know that Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was thrown into the fire and Allah saved him from that.

Throughout the Qur’an we have the mighty Messenger of Allah Prophet Musa (AS) conveying and preaching the Oneness of Allah to the king of Egypt, Firaun (Pharoah Ramseis). Well, Prophet Musa (AS) and his brother Harun were courageous like all the Messengers of Allah, but what astonishes me is the bravery and sacrifice of the magicians of Pharaoh (Fir’aun).

When called for a contest of miracles versus magic, Prophet Musa (AS) defeated the magicians of Pharaoh (Fir’aun). His staff, which turned into a huge snake miraculously, by the will of Allah, swallowed the small but numerous serpents of the magicians. The magicians realised that this wasn’t magic at all, but the manifestation of a miracle at the hands of Prophet Musa (AS).

They immediately believed in The Lord of Prophet Musa and Harun (AS) and testified that they were believers submitting to Allah in front of Pharaoh (Fir’aun). And Pharaoh (Fir’aun) threatened to mutilate and chop off their opposite limbs and crucify them alive, yet the new believers, magicians who were disbelievers some minutes and seconds ago did not surrender to the claimant of godhood.

They were no longer worried about their bodies and their lives as Allah’s Oneness and the disgust of polytheism filled their hearts.

Pharaoh (Fir’aun) said:

“I will surely cut off your hands and your feet on opposite sides; then I will surely crucify you all.”

The magicians (believers now) said:

“Indeed, to our Lord we will return. And you do not resent us except because we believed in the signs of our Lord when they came to us. Our Lord, pour upon us patience and let us die as believers [in submission to You].” [Read the Tafsir of Surah Al-Araf, from verse 104 to 126]

The Ashabul-Kahf (people of the cave) mentioned in the beginning of Suratul-Kahf (Chapter 18), rejected the worship of their king Decianus (Biblical name), and proclaimed the oneness of Allah in his court. Allah Almighty says in the Qur’an:

“And We made firm their hearts when they stood up and said, “Our Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth. Never will we invoke besides Him any deity. We would have certainly spoken, then, an excessive transgression.” [Surah Al-Kahf, verse 14]

The seven Ashabul-Kahaf, Muwahhidun (worshippers of One Allah) were tortured and they had to escape and hide in a cave to save themselves, where they slept for 309 years. Allah loved these seven young men and their act so much that He recorded this brave endeavour of theirs in the Qur’an and made it a reminder for us till the Day of Judgement.

In the Tafsir of Surah Al-Buruj (Chapter 85), we read the story of ‘the boy and the king’ recorded in Sahih Muslim, Hadith no. 3005]

This story has hundreds of people, who accepted Islam, worshipped Allah Alone, and who bravely and courageously chose death over prostrating and worshipping a king from the kings of this transient world.

The young boy, the protagonist in this narrative, secretively learns Belief in The Oneness of Allah from a pious monk who asks the boy to keep this knowledge hidden and undisclosed. The boy then, by Allah’s permission cures one of the blind ministers in ‘the god-king’s court’, and the minister accepts Islam.

And the secret soon comes out in the open, which leads to the torture of the minister, who tells about who cured him by Allah’s Permission and Name, and then the boy is persecuted till he discloses that it was this monk who taught him this great knowledge. Both the monk and the minister are given options to chose between being sawed into halves or leave Islam and turn to disbelief by worshipping the king. They courageously chose the saw, knowing that the saw is their way to the great paradise of Allah.

The boy who wouldn’t be harmed by the disbelieving army in anyway they tried to kill him, thus finally gets killed in a specific way, only after he asks the disbelieving king to assemble a large audience and shoot the arrow on the boy by saying ‘in The Name of Allah.’ The arrow killed the boy instantly and almost everyone realised the power of Allah’s Name and the apparent weakness of the ‘god-king.’ The great audience accepted Islam.

The Hadith then mentions that:

“He (the king) commanded ditches to be dug at important points in the path. When these ditches were dug, and the fire was lit in them it was said to the people: He who would not turn back from his (boy’s) religion would be thrown in the fire or it would be said to them to jump in that. (The people courted death but did not renounce Islam) till a woman came with her child and she felt hesitant in jumping into the fire and the child said to her: Oh mother, endure (this ordeal) for it is the Truth.”

Allahu Akbar, the people, the mother, and even her child, hugged death courageously and patienly, defying the false god only to please Allah Almighty.

The examples from The Qur’an above were just a drop in the ocean of the glorious history of our pious predecessors, and these were just one aspect of the meaning of being courageous and brave.

Respected servants of Allah! In life, we often encounter situations where the majority of people follow a path that may seem easy, tempting, or popular but is ultimately wrong. Choosing the right path, even when it feels lonely or challenging, is a mark of bravery, courage, strength, integrity, faith and self-respect. This concept is deeply rooted in Islamic teachings, where Muslim believers are urged to stay steadfast on the path of righteousness, no matter the pressure to conform to what is wrong.

Life frequently tests our resolve to do what is right. Peer pressure, societal trends, fear of criticism or fear of loosing worldly benefits can make it difficult to choose the right course of action. However, true success lies in adhering to principles that align with truth and morality. In Islam, this is known as Shaja’ah (courage) or following the Siratal-Mustaqim (the straight path). The Qur’an repeatedly reminds Muslim believers to seek guidance on this path:

“Guide us to the straight path.” [Surah Al-Fatihah: 6]

One of the most profound examples of choosing the right path, even when faced with opposition, is the story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) mentioned above. In a society where idol worship was rampant, he stood alone against the prevailing norm, breaking idols and inviting his people to worship Allah Almighty alone. His courage and unwavering faith became a shining example for all of humanity. The Qur’an praises his steadfastness:

“Indeed, Ibrahim was a nation [unto himself], devoutly obedient to Allah, inclining toward truth…” [Surah An-Nahl: 120]

The life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) also illustrates the importance of staying on the right path despite immense challenges. When he began preaching Islam, he faced ridicule, persecution, and opposition from his own people and tribe, the Quraish. Yet, he remained steadfast in his mission to spread the truth, guided by Allah’s words:

“So remain on a right course as you have been commanded…” [Surah Hud: 112]

His commitment eventually transformed the lives of countless people and reshaped history.

Choosing the right path often means resisting temptation, standing up for truth and justice, and rejecting dishonesty or immorality. While the wrong path may seem easier or more rewarding in the short term, it ultimately leads to failure and regret. The Qur’an warns against following the majority blindly. Allah Almighty says:

“And if you obey most of those upon the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah.” [Surah Al-An’am: 116]

This highlights that truth is not determined by popularity but by alignment with divine guidance and morality.

In today’s world, the temptation to follow the crowd is stronger than ever. Whether it’s unethical practices in business, compromising values for social acceptance, or chasing materialistic goals at the expense of faith, Muslim believers must stay vigilant. Success, as defined in Islam, is not about wealth or status but about earning the pleasure of Allah Almighty through righteous deeds.

Choosing the right path when everyone else is going in the wrong direction is a sign of true leadership, faith, and integrity. The examples of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) teach us that standing firm on our principles leads to both worldly and eternal success. Remember, the right path may be challenging, but its rewards are immeasurable, for Allah promises:

“And those who strive for Us – We will surely guide them to Our ways.” [Surah Al-Ankabut: 69]

In a world filled with distractions and false ideals, may we always have the courage to walk the straight path, even if it means walking alone.

Respected servants of Allah! Be brave enough to stand for truth and justice. Do not let fear of people prevent you from enjoining good and forbidding evil, for your only fear should be of Allah Almighty.

Finally, we call on the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike to apologise for calling a Nigerian military officer a fool!

May Allah guide all of us to study The Qur’an and The Sunnah and help us and assist us in being courageous and brave, ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Jumadal Ula 23, 1447 AH (November 14, 2025).